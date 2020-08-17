Table of Content
The year 1996 revolutionised the Indian stock market when the Securities and the Exchange Board of India introduced an account called Demat Account. The idea behind the introduction of the Demat account was to do away with the complex process of physical trading where investors had to be present at the stock exchanges to buy and sell securities. With a Demat account, SEBI introduced the current form of online trading, where investors can buy and sell securities online and hold their investments virtually in the Demat account. But, what about the shares investors bought before 1996 which are held in the form of physical share certificates?
That is where the process of dematerialization introduced by SEBI helps investors to convert their physical shares into electronic form through a Demat account. The process of dematerialization is vital to ensure you can trade in the shares you hold as physical certificates by converting them into virtual shares. This blog highlights what is dematerialization and the entire dematerialization process.
It is important to understand the concept of the Demat account before learning the process of dematerialization as you can only dematerialize your physical shares by opening a Demat account. ‘Demat’ refers to dematerialization, a process by which physical securities are converted into electronic format. Therefore, a trader can use a Demat account to hold, transfer, and transact securities without the hassles of dealing with physical securities. As a result, trading has become a safer, quicker, and much more efficient method of storing securities and executing trades.
A Demat account helps manage your equity, bonds, and mutual fund investments. It is similar to a bank account. The only difference is that instead of holding money in a bank account, a Demat holds securities – shares, bonds, or debentures. You don’t need to carry physical shares with you when you have a Demat account.
Before the introduction of digital trading, people held physical share certificates. However, SEBI has made it mandatory that physical share certificates should be converted to virtual shares through the dematerialization process. Dematerialization is the process of converting your physical shares into electronic form. This consists of four primary parties: depository, issuer, beneficial owner and depository participant.
There are two depositories in India— National Securities Depository Limited and Central Securities Depository Limited. The issuer is the company that floats the shares, whereas the depository participant is a SEBI-registered entity that acts as an intermediary between the investor and the depository. Investors avail of depository services only through depository agents. Dematerialization is comparable to keeping your money in a bank account. In Demat form, your physical share certificates are replaced by electronic book entries; purchases of shares are reflected as credits in your Demat account, and sales are reflected as debits. Before you learn what is dematerialization process, here are some rules of the dematerialization process:
The dematerialization process involves numerous investor-oriented features which allow investors to trade effectively and make informed financial decisions. The dematerialization process converts the physical shares into the electronic form to ensure an investor can trade in the shares using an online Demat account. Through dematerialization, investors can safely transact as the depository institutions cross-check the transactions. Furthermore, as the dematerialization process includes the opening of the Demat account, it allows investors the ease of trading and other unique features such as stock analysis, data charts, financial reports, etc.
Numerous investors still hold physical share certificates they bought before 1996. However, SEBI has made it mandatory to follow the process of dematerialization to convert the physical shares into electronic form. These include:
The process of dematerialization is as follows:
The process of dematerialization Includes two steps. The first is opening a Demat account, and the next is to request the dematerialization of shares. Here is how you can complete the two steps:
Once you open a Demat account, you must request to convert your physical share certificates into the dematerialized format. You can follow the steps mentioned below to raise a dematerialization request with your DP:
Although dematerialization has transformed how securities are held and traded, it has problems. Some of the major problems associated with dematerialization include:
Dematerialization of shares is an important step in securing your investments and ensuring that you can trade them easily and quickly using an online trading app. Now that you know what dematerialization is, you can open a Demat account and raise a dematerialization request to convert your physical shares into electronic form.
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) is a 12-digit alpha-numeric identification number assigned to securities. It is essential for electronic trading of securities and investors have to quote the ISIN number for actions like transfer of securities.
The entire process of dematerialization takes 15-30 days.
A depository is an institution that holds securities, like stocks and bonds, in electronic form for investors. It is an intermediary between the investor and the stock exchanges that ensures safe custody, efficient settlement, and transfer of securities. In India, depositories are regulated by SEBI.
Two key depositories in India exist, including the Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL). These provide electronic storage and transfer of securities and are overseen by SEBI to ensure smooth trading and settlement of financial instruments in the market.
To open a Demat account, choose a Depository Participant, such as a bank or a brokerage firm. You need to fill out the application form, submit KYC documents, provide proof of identity and address, and sign an agreement. Once verified, your Demat account will be activated, and you can hold and trade securities.
