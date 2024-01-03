iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

List of Arbitrage Articles

Featured articles

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

list of articles

image

WHAT IS CASH AND CARRY ARBITRAGE

Cash and carry arbitrage is a financial arbitrage strategy that involves making the best of the anomalies in pricing, or mispricing as it is called.

Read More
image

Types of Arbitrage

Macro arbitrage is quite popular among arbitrage traders, especially higher risk players like hedge funds. Arbitrage trading is not just about cash-futures or exchange to exchange trading.

Read More
image

What are the Benefits of Arbitrage?

Before getting down to understanding the advantages of arbitrage, let us spend a moment understanding arbitrage at a conceptual level.

Read More
image

What is the Importance of Arbitrage?

To understand the importance of arbitrage, it is essential to understand the law of one price which governs the price discovery in efficient markets.

Read More
image

What is Arbitrage?

One of the most common activity in the stock market is arbitrage. Let us first understand what is arbitrage and the actual arbitrage definition.

Read More
image

Who is an Arbitrageur?

The arbitrageur in stock market is a very critical link between asset prices and helps to equalize them across markets or at least synchronize the prices.

Read More
image

What is Index Arbitrage?

Cash futures is quite simple. Reliance is trading at Rs.2100 in the cash market and at Rs.2118 in the 1-month futures. You buy Reliance in cash equivalent to the lot size and sell one lot of Reliance futures.

Read More
image

What is Spatial Arbitrage?

Various assets are traded in high volume across different exchanges in India. However, due to market inefficiencies and differential demand-supply

Read More
image

What is Difference Between Arbitrage and Hedging

Arbitrage is about capitalizing on price differentials between markets while hedging is about reducing risk through offsetting positions.

Read More
image

What is Reverse Cash and Carry Arbitrage?

Reverse cash and carry arbitrage happens when the futures is at a discount to the spot price and is attractive even after you consider the cost of carry.

Read More
12

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

List of Categories

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.