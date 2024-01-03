iifl-logo-icon 1
Steps to follow if your TDS does not reflect on Income Tax Website

One of the first documents that we are supposed to check when filing tax returns is the Form 26AS. This is automatically uploaded by the Income Tax department into your secured PAN access area in the e-filing website. Form 26AS is not only an important document but also one of the most authentic records of how much tax has been deposited by your deductor into the government account.

How can I reduce my taxable income?

Everyone wants to save more, and create a financially stable future that covers every expense even without a regular source of income.

Angel Tax Explained: Meaning, Exemptions, and Its Impact on Startups

Understand the concept of Angel Tax, its impact on startup funding, and how it influences investments from angel investors. Learn more with India Infoline.

Section 194C: Guide on TDS on Payment to Contractors

Section 194C of the Income Tax Act covers tax deductions on payments to contractors and subcontractors for work contracts. Learn about Section 194C and the TDS rates.

Patta Chitta: A Complete Guide to Tamil Nadu Land Ownership Records

Patta Chitta is a land ownership record kept by the Tamil Nadu government. Learn more about Patta Chitta and its importance in this quick guide by India Infoline.

Tax Saving Investment in India

Savings play a crucial role in creating a financial cushion in your life. In the absence of a regular income or uncertainty, it provides the necessary means to live comfortably.

Understanding the Income Tax Act

In India, Income Tax remains a puzzling ordeal to regular citizens who earn and are liable to pay taxes.

What should be the objective to plan my taxes?

Tax planning is the most vital activity you can undertake to ensure a burden-free financial future.

What is Professional Tax?

Professional tax is a popular term, especially among salaried individuals. The payslips and Form 16 issued to salaried individuals evidently mention the deduction of this tax.

Types of Income Tax Deductions

Income tax paid by citizens constitutes a major chunk of the government’s revenue. It is imperative to pay taxes for the smooth functioning of the economy.

Tax Benefit on Second Home Loan

A frequent question that arises in the mind of homeowners is who can claim tax benefits on a second home loan. As per banking laws, there are no restrictions on the number of home loans a person can take.

What are the documents required for ITR filing?

Every income tax-paying individual must file an income tax return every year. However, some are exempt from filing tax returns or having a certain limit for which they do not need to pay taxes.

Which are the best tax-saving instruments in India?

Paying taxes is an inevitable part of being a working-class citizen or entrepreneur/business owner.

What are the types of direct and indirect tax?

The tax structure in India is a three-tier which includes the Central Government, State Governments and Local Authorities.

What is Tax Deduction?

The revenue stream to the Indian government that helps maintain various aspects of the country is through the taxes paid by the citizens.

