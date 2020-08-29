Tax Saving Investments for Salaried Employees

Table of Content
Firstly, understanding the various components like house rent allowance, leave travel allowance, conveyance allowance, etc. of your payslip is very important. After analyzing this, you can create a structure that helps you avail of a maximum amount of exemptions.
Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, you can avail a host of deductions to lower your income tax liability. These are:
With a demat account, you can invest seamlessly in ELSS. Deductions of up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs are available every financial year. To open an online demat account in a few easy steps, you must consider a reputable stockbroker:
Under Section 80D, you are eligible for deductions up to Rs 25,000 on your health insurance premiums. This limit is Rs 50,000 for senior citizens.
As per Section 24 of the ITA, if you’ve taken a home loan, you can get a deduction on the interest component of your repayment amount. You can claim a deduction of up to Rs 2 lakh per year.
For all those who prefer conservative avenues of investment, tax savings under savings accounts are also available. Under Section 80TTA, interest earned on savings accounts is tax-deductible up to Rs 10,000. This limit shoots up to Rs 50,000 for senior citizens under Section 80 TTB.
This step is crucial. While it does not refer to actual financial investment, it points out that planning your finance and tax is of utmost importance. For salaried individuals, investments in tax-saving instruments are a key part of financial planning. Last-minute investment plans lack research, making tax planning a huge burden. On the other hand, careful planning of investments for tax exemptions provides high returns.
Invest wise with Expert advice
