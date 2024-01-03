iifl-logo-icon 1
Top ten tips to keep in mind while taking a home loan

Taking a House is once in a life time decision for many of us with the spiraling prices of the property and the high interest rate regime in the market.

Home Loans: Hidden Secrets You Should Know

At times, borrowers may want to convert their home loan interest terms from a fixed to a floating rate or vice versa. Although a borrower may switch their interest rate terms as many times as they wish, there is a fee levied each time.

Understanding the Repo Rate and Its Impact on Home Loans

To know the depths of Repo Rate, it is essential to know what is repo rate. The repo rate, also called the "repurchase rate," holds significant importance as a benchmark interest rate employed by central banks to provide short-term loans to commercial banks, usually overnight.

Things to remember while closing a Home Loan

There is a strong sense of relief and pride that one achieves in paying off a home loan and officially calling the property theirs. With the recent announcement by the RBI and NHB extending the elimination of prepayment charges for home loan foreclosure, home loan borrowers have been further encouraged to pay off their mortgages before the end of the tenure.

Missed your home loan EMI: How to get back on track?

A home loan is often the only financially viable method for a person to fund major purchases like a house. It also offers significant tax benefits to borrowers.

What to do if my home loan application gets rejected?

Buying a home is an important lifetime decision. It not only impacts your family's sense of security but also impacts your long term financial goals. After all, nobody buys apartments cash down. While you do put in a small margin, nearly 80-85% of the cost of the apartment is financed with home loan.

Fixed Vs Floating Interest Rate on Home Loans

Banks and non-banking finance companies provide home loans at fixed or floating interest rates. One should understand the initial contrasts between these two loan kinds. However, to do this, one should compare fixed vs floating interest rate and consider them both.

What Is Equitable Mortgage Home Loan?

At its core, an equitable mortgage falls along the lines of a legal agreement that leverages your property's equitable interest as collateral for a loan. Unlike the more traditional form of mortgage, where the legal title of the property is transferred to the lender until the debt is repaid, an equitable mortgage retains the title with the borrower.

The Optimal CIBIL Score for a Home Loan

A good credit score is paramount in the home loan application process. In India, the CIBIL score is widely used to measure creditworthiness. In this article, we will delve into the significance of the CIBIL score for a home loan and determine the ideal score that lenders seek.

Documents requried for Home Loan

An applicant must present a variety of documents that verify their KYC, the antecedents of the property they seek to acquire, their income background, etc. in order to secure a house loan.

