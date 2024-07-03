Summary

Coforge Limited was originally incorporated as Public Limited Company on May 13th, 1992 under the name NIIT Technologies Limited. On 14 June 2020, Shareholders of the Company approved the proposed change in name of the Company from NIIT Technologies Limited to Coforge Limited and consequently, name of the Company was changed from NIIT Technologies Limited to Coforge Limited w.e.f. 03 August 2020. Coforge is a global digital services and business solutions provider with in-depth domain expertise that specializes in selected industry verticals. The Company delivers services around the world directly and through its network of subsidiaries and overseas branches. Presently, it is rendering Information Technology solutions and is engaged in Application Development and Maintenance, Managed Services, Cloud Computing and Business Process Outsourcing to organizations in a number of sectors viz. Financial Services, Insurance, Travel, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing and Distribution and Government. The Company is certified in accordance to the ISO 27001 standard and also assessed at SEI CMMI - Level 5 Version 1.2. The Company has world-class development centres at New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore, Atlanta, London and Singapore. The company delivers services around the world directly and through its network of subsidiaries and overseas branches. The company also has a sound Business Continuity Plan in place that can address any natural or accidental disasters at its deve

