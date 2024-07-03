SectorIT - Software
Open₹9,669.65
Prev. Close₹9,669.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹77.16
Day's High₹9,669.65
Day's Low₹9,669.65
52 Week's High₹10,026.8
52 Week's Low₹4,287.25
Book Value₹876.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)64,650.69
P/E63.71
EPS151.78
Divi. Yield0.73
In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,062.3 crore, up 33% year over year and 26.3% quarter over quarter.Read More
The transaction is scheduled to be finalised by the second quarter of FY25, pending the fulfilment of regulatory conditions and approvals.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
61.8
61.1
60.9
60.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,250.4
2,554.2
2,145.2
1,744.5
Net Worth
3,312.2
2,615.3
2,206.1
1,805.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
3,313.2
2,412.4
2,231
1,999.2
yoy growth (%)
37.34
8.13
11.59
21.46
Raw materials
-97.9
-116.9
-53.5
-5.2
As % of sales
2.95
4.84
2.39
0.26
Employee costs
-2,156.5
-1,594.1
-1,417.5
-1,214.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
691.5
283.4
487.3
370.4
Depreciation
-83.8
-96.2
-90.2
-78.1
Tax paid
-47
-43.5
-64.8
-71.4
Working capital
-419.1
-206.3
293.1
128.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
37.34
8.13
11.59
21.46
Op profit growth
52.46
-6.95
0.33
19.92
EBIT growth
157.01
-41.58
31.74
32.74
Net profit growth
168.65
-43.21
41.3
32.18
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,179
8,014.6
6,432
4,662.8
4,183.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,179
8,014.6
6,432
4,662.8
4,183.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
61.4
61.9
51.8
32.6
67.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CEO
Sudhir Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Barkha Sharma
Independent Director
Mary Beth Boucher
Chairman & Independent Directo
Om Prakash Bhatt
Independent Director
Anil Chanana
Independent Director
D K Singh
Executive Director
Gautam Samanta
Reports by Coforge Ltd
Summary
Coforge Limited was originally incorporated as Public Limited Company on May 13th, 1992 under the name NIIT Technologies Limited. On 14 June 2020, Shareholders of the Company approved the proposed change in name of the Company from NIIT Technologies Limited to Coforge Limited and consequently, name of the Company was changed from NIIT Technologies Limited to Coforge Limited w.e.f. 03 August 2020. Coforge is a global digital services and business solutions provider with in-depth domain expertise that specializes in selected industry verticals. The Company delivers services around the world directly and through its network of subsidiaries and overseas branches. Presently, it is rendering Information Technology solutions and is engaged in Application Development and Maintenance, Managed Services, Cloud Computing and Business Process Outsourcing to organizations in a number of sectors viz. Financial Services, Insurance, Travel, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing and Distribution and Government. The Company is certified in accordance to the ISO 27001 standard and also assessed at SEI CMMI - Level 5 Version 1.2. The Company has world-class development centres at New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore, Atlanta, London and Singapore. The company delivers services around the world directly and through its network of subsidiaries and overseas branches. The company also has a sound Business Continuity Plan in place that can address any natural or accidental disasters at its deve
Read More
The Coforge Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9669.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Coforge Ltd is ₹64650.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Coforge Ltd is 63.71 and 11.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Coforge Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Coforge Ltd is ₹4287.25 and ₹10026.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Coforge Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.76%, 3 Years at 17.42%, 1 Year at 63.11%, 6 Month at 70.21%, 3 Month at 36.96% and 1 Month at 10.91%.
