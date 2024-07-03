iifl-logo-icon 1
Coforge Ltd Share Price

9,669.65
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:10 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9,669.65
  • Day's High9,669.65
  • 52 Wk High10,026.8
  • Prev. Close9,669.65
  • Day's Low9,669.65
  • 52 Wk Low 4,287.25
  • Turnover (lac)77.16
  • P/E63.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value876.93
  • EPS151.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)64,650.69
  • Div. Yield0.73
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Coforge Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

9,669.65

Prev. Close

9,669.65

Turnover(Lac.)

77.16

Day's High

9,669.65

Day's Low

9,669.65

52 Week's High

10,026.8

52 Week's Low

4,287.25

Book Value

876.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

64,650.69

P/E

63.71

EPS

151.78

Divi. Yield

0.73

Coforge Ltd Corporate Action

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 19

Record Date: 12 Oct, 2024

arrow

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

20 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Coforge Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Coforge shares hit 52-week high post Q2 results

Coforge shares hit 52-week high post Q2 results

24 Oct 2024|01:54 PM

In constant currency (CC), the company's revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,062.3 crore, up 33% year over year and 26.3% quarter over quarter.

Coforge Hits Upper Circuit on Q2 Profit Jump

Coforge Hits Upper Circuit on Q2 Profit Jump

23 Oct 2024|12:03 PM

In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,062.3 crore, up 33% year over year and 26.3% quarter over quarter.

Coforge picks up additional 16.92% stake in Cigniti Technologies

Coforge picks up additional 16.92% stake in Cigniti Technologies

8 Jul 2024|01:13 PM

The transaction is scheduled to be finalised by the second quarter of FY25, pending the fulfilment of regulatory conditions and approvals.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

Coforge Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:29 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 90.26%

Institutions: 90.25%

Non-Institutions: 9.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Coforge Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

61.8

61.1

60.9

60.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,250.4

2,554.2

2,145.2

1,744.5

Net Worth

3,312.2

2,615.3

2,206.1

1,805.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

3,313.2

2,412.4

2,231

1,999.2

yoy growth (%)

37.34

8.13

11.59

21.46

Raw materials

-97.9

-116.9

-53.5

-5.2

As % of sales

2.95

4.84

2.39

0.26

Employee costs

-2,156.5

-1,594.1

-1,417.5

-1,214.6

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

691.5

283.4

487.3

370.4

Depreciation

-83.8

-96.2

-90.2

-78.1

Tax paid

-47

-43.5

-64.8

-71.4

Working capital

-419.1

-206.3

293.1

128.7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

37.34

8.13

11.59

21.46

Op profit growth

52.46

-6.95

0.33

19.92

EBIT growth

157.01

-41.58

31.74

32.74

Net profit growth

168.65

-43.21

41.3

32.18

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9,179

8,014.6

6,432

4,662.8

4,183.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,179

8,014.6

6,432

4,662.8

4,183.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

61.4

61.9

51.8

32.6

67.7

Coforge Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Coforge Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CEO

Sudhir Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Barkha Sharma

Independent Director

Mary Beth Boucher

Chairman & Independent Directo

Om Prakash Bhatt

Independent Director

Anil Chanana

Independent Director

D K Singh

Executive Director

Gautam Samanta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Coforge Ltd
Summary

Summary

Coforge Limited was originally incorporated as Public Limited Company on May 13th, 1992 under the name NIIT Technologies Limited. On 14 June 2020, Shareholders of the Company approved the proposed change in name of the Company from NIIT Technologies Limited to Coforge Limited and consequently, name of the Company was changed from NIIT Technologies Limited to Coforge Limited w.e.f. 03 August 2020. Coforge is a global digital services and business solutions provider with in-depth domain expertise that specializes in selected industry verticals. The Company delivers services around the world directly and through its network of subsidiaries and overseas branches. Presently, it is rendering Information Technology solutions and is engaged in Application Development and Maintenance, Managed Services, Cloud Computing and Business Process Outsourcing to organizations in a number of sectors viz. Financial Services, Insurance, Travel, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing and Distribution and Government. The Company is certified in accordance to the ISO 27001 standard and also assessed at SEI CMMI - Level 5 Version 1.2. The Company has world-class development centres at New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore, Atlanta, London and Singapore. The company delivers services around the world directly and through its network of subsidiaries and overseas branches. The company also has a sound Business Continuity Plan in place that can address any natural or accidental disasters at its deve
Company FAQs

What is the Coforge Ltd share price today?

The Coforge Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9669.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Coforge Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Coforge Ltd is ₹64650.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Coforge Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Coforge Ltd is 63.71 and 11.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Coforge Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Coforge Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Coforge Ltd is ₹4287.25 and ₹10026.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Coforge Ltd?

Coforge Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.76%, 3 Years at 17.42%, 1 Year at 63.11%, 6 Month at 70.21%, 3 Month at 36.96% and 1 Month at 10.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Coforge Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Coforge Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 90.25 %
Public - 9.75 %

