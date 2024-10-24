iifl-logo-icon 1
Coforge Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9,687.15
(0.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:24:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

3,313.2

2,412.4

2,231

1,999.2

yoy growth (%)

37.34

8.13

11.59

21.46

Raw materials

-97.9

-116.9

-53.5

-5.2

As % of sales

2.95

4.84

2.39

0.26

Employee costs

-2,156.5

-1,594.1

-1,417.5

-1,214.6

As % of sales

65.08

66.07

63.53

60.75

Other costs

-632.2

-421.6

-459.3

-479.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.08

17.47

20.58

23.99

Operating profit

426.6

279.8

300.7

299.7

OPM

12.87

11.59

13.47

14.99

Depreciation

-83.8

-96.2

-90.2

-78.1

Interest expense

-51.8

-5.8

-7.8

-5.4

Other income

400.5

105.6

284.6

154.2

Profit before tax

691.5

283.4

487.3

370.4

Taxes

-47

-43.5

-64.8

-71.4

Tax rate

-6.79

-15.34

-13.29

-19.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

644.5

239.9

422.5

299

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

644.5

239.9

422.5

299

yoy growth (%)

168.65

-43.21

41.3

32.18

NPM

19.45

9.94

18.93

14.95

Coforge : related Articles

Coforge shares hit 52-week high post Q2 results

Coforge shares hit 52-week high post Q2 results

24 Oct 2024|01:54 PM

In constant currency (CC), the company's revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,062.3 crore, up 33% year over year and 26.3% quarter over quarter.

Read More
Coforge Hits Upper Circuit on Q2 Profit Jump

Coforge Hits Upper Circuit on Q2 Profit Jump

23 Oct 2024|12:03 PM

In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,062.3 crore, up 33% year over year and 26.3% quarter over quarter.

Read More
Coforge picks up additional 16.92% stake in Cigniti Technologies

Coforge picks up additional 16.92% stake in Cigniti Technologies

8 Jul 2024|01:13 PM

The transaction is scheduled to be finalised by the second quarter of FY25, pending the fulfilment of regulatory conditions and approvals.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

Read More

