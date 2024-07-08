Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Bank of Baroda: The bank’s board approved raising additional capital of up to ₹7,500 Crore through debt capital instruments and up to ₹10,000 Crore through long-term bonds to finance infrastructure and affordable housing.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover’s wholesale sales increased by 5% year on year to 97,755 units, while retail sales increased by 9% to 1.11 lakh units in Q1 FY25. Wholesale sales of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models climbed by 22% and 46%, respectively, year on year.

NLC India: NLC has emerged as the successful bidder for the Machhakata coal mine in Angul, Odisha. This is the second commercial coal mine block in Odisha, said the company. The coal mine block has a total coal reserve of 1,377 million tonnes. It has a maximum rated capacity of 30 million tonnes per year.

Infosys: Hemant Lamba has resigned as Executive Vice President and Global Head of Strategic Sales for the IT services company.

Bandhan Bank: The board has accepted Ratan Kumar Kesh’s appointment as Interim MD and CEO of the bank, beginning 10 July, for three months or until a new MD and CEO takes over, whichever comes first. Kesh is currently the executive director and chief operating officer of the organisation.

Federal Bank: The lender has formed a strategic Bancassurance agreement with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance. With this agreement, it currently has ten insurance partners. This strategic alliance will provide Federal Bank customers with access to the Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company’s product line.

Coforge: The company has also acquired 4,618,199 equity shares, aggregating to 16.92% of Cigniti’s current paid-up share capital and 16.76% of its expanded capital, at ₹1,398.50 per share. This means the corporation owns 27.98% of Cigniti’s current paid-up share capital and 27.73% of its enlarged capital.

PC Jeweller: Punjab National Bank has approved the company’s one-time settlement request to resolve outstanding debts. The one-time settlement’s requirements include the payment of cash and equity components, as well as the release of securities and mortgaged properties.

Gillette India: Shareholders have approved Kumar Venkatasubramanian’s appointment as a Director and Managing Director of the firm for five years, beginning May 1, 2024.

Titan Company: Titan Company reported a 9 percent year-on-year gain in the first quarter of FY25, according to its quarterly business update on July 5. Titan’s overall retail network presence now stands at 3,096 locations, up 61 (net), according to the business. Jewellery activities increased by 8% YoY.

