iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Infosys Acquires 75% Stake in Telstra’s Versent Group

14 Aug 2025 , 02:47 PM

Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest IT services company, has entered a joint venture with Telstra, Australia’s top telecommunications and technology provider, to speed up AI-led cloud and digital transformation for Australian businesses.

The partnership is part of Infosys’ broader plan to guide clients through every stage of their AI adoption journey. As part of the deal, Infosys will buy a 75% stake in Versent Group a wholly owned Telstra subsidiary and a leading digital transformation services provider in Australia. Telstra will keep the remaining 25% ownership, while Infosys will assume operational control of Versent.

The collaboration combines three key strengths:

  • Telstra’s extensive connectivity network and market presence in Australia.
  • Versent’s strong local expertise in digital engineering and cloud strategy execution.
  • Infosys’ global delivery scale and advanced technology capabilities.

Versent Group has a workforce of around 650 engineers, advisors, and strategists spread across Australia. The company serves high-profile blue-chip clients across sectors including government, education, financial services, energy, and utilities.

Through the joint venture, Versent’s services will be enhanced with:

  • Infosys Topaz, the company’s AI suite.
  • Infosys Cobalt, its cloud services portfolio.
  • Cybersecurity expertise from The Missing Link.

The aim is to deliver advanced, end-to-end transformation solutions for both enterprises and government organisations in Australia. Infosys believes the move will unlock new growth opportunities and drive large-scale innovation projects in the country.

This isn’t the first collaboration between the two companies:

  • In 2024, Infosys and Telstra signed a multi-year agreement to advance software engineering, IT transformation, and improve customer experiences.
  • In 2025, they expanded their partnership with Telstra International to support Telstra’s Connected Future 30 strategy, aimed at driving technology leadership and innovation.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • HCL Infosystems Ltd announcement
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Indian market update
  • Infosys
  • market update
  • stock market
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Engineers India, NPCIL Sign MoU for Bharat Small Modular Reactor Project

Engineers India, NPCIL Sign MoU for Bharat Small Modular Reactor Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2025|03:58 PM
Infosys Acquires 75% Stake in Telstra’s Versent Group

Infosys Acquires 75% Stake in Telstra’s Versent Group

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2025|02:47 PM
Pfizer India Q1 Profit Rises 27%; Unveils PCV20 Vaccine

Pfizer India Q1 Profit Rises 27%; Unveils PCV20 Vaccine

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2025|02:27 PM
Muthoot Finance spurts ~10% on robust Q1FY26 numbers

Muthoot Finance spurts ~10% on robust Q1FY26 numbers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2025|01:21 PM
Zydus Gets Four USFDA Observations at Baddi Plant

Zydus Gets Four USFDA Observations at Baddi Plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2025|11:51 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.