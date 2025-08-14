Infosys Acquires 75% Stake in Telstra’s Versent Group

Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest IT services company, has entered a joint venture with Telstra, Australia’s top telecommunications and technology provider, to speed up AI-led cloud and digital transformation for Australian businesses.

The partnership is part of Infosys’ broader plan to guide clients through every stage of their AI adoption journey. As part of the deal, Infosys will buy a 75% stake in Versent Group a wholly owned Telstra subsidiary and a leading digital transformation services provider in Australia. Telstra will keep the remaining 25% ownership, while Infosys will assume operational control of Versent.

The collaboration combines three key strengths:

Telstra’s extensive connectivity network and market presence in Australia.

Versent’s strong local expertise in digital engineering and cloud strategy execution.

Infosys’ global delivery scale and advanced technology capabilities.

Versent Group has a workforce of around 650 engineers, advisors, and strategists spread across Australia. The company serves high-profile blue-chip clients across sectors including government, education, financial services, energy, and utilities.

Through the joint venture, Versent’s services will be enhanced with:

Infosys Topaz, the company’s AI suite.

Infosys Cobalt, its cloud services portfolio.

Cybersecurity expertise from The Missing Link.

The aim is to deliver advanced, end-to-end transformation solutions for both enterprises and government organisations in Australia. Infosys believes the move will unlock new growth opportunities and drive large-scale innovation projects in the country.

This isn’t the first collaboration between the two companies:

In 2024, Infosys and Telstra signed a multi-year agreement to advance software engineering, IT transformation, and improve customer experiences.

In 2025, they expanded their partnership with Telstra International to support Telstra’s Connected Future 30 strategy, aimed at driving technology leadership and innovation.

