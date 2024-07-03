Summary

Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL) (formerly known as Aditya Birla Financial Services Limited) (ABFSL) was incorporated on 15th October, 2007. The Company is a majority owned subsidiary of Grasim Industries Limited. The company and its subsidiaries have a significant presence spanning multiple sectors including non-banking financial company (NBFC), asset management, life insurance, health insurance, housing finance, private equity, general insurance broking, wealth management, broking, online personal finance management and pension fund management. The company has received a licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up an Asset Reconstruction Company.The company is registered as a Non-Deposit taking Systemically Important - Core Investment Company (CIC-ND-SI) pursuant to the receipt of Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dated 16 October 2015, under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (RBI Act).Aditya Birla Capitals wholly owned subsidiary Aditya Birla Finance Limited (ABFL) is among Indias leading private diversified non-banking finance companies (NBFC) companies, offering end-to-end financing and wealth management solutions to a wide range of customers across the country. ABFL caters to varied financial requirements of a wide range of customers across retail, high-net-worth individual (HNI), ultra HNI, micro enterprises, small and medium enterprises, mid and large corporates.Aditya Birla Capitals wholly owned subsidia

