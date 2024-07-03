Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹184.74
Prev. Close₹184.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,045.25
Day's High₹185.5
Day's Low₹177.07
52 Week's High₹246.9
52 Week's Low₹160.65
Book Value₹55.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)46,317.62
P/E45.21
EPS4.08
Divi. Yield0
The investment is primarily done to help ABCDL for further growth and funding requirement. At the same time, it would improve group's digital initiatives.Read More
The recent funds will support the growth and financial needs of Aditya Birla Capital Digital within the financial services industry.Read More
ABCL’s consolidation aims to improve operational efficiency, simplify processes, and enhance capital allocation across subsidiaries, benefiting shareholders.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2,605.6
2,419.17
2,416.43
2,416.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11,332.98
7,678.77
7,491.76
7,134.31
Net Worth
13,938.58
10,097.94
9,908.19
9,550.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
15.02
-16.97
34.28
-65.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
33,940.84
27,415.65
22,229.91
19,254.27
16,691.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
33,940.84
27,415.65
22,229.91
19,254.27
16,691.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
407.51
3,058.25
352.34
287.92
269.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Adhikari
Independent Director
Puranam Hayagreeva Ravikumar
Independent Director
Subhash Chandra Bhargava
Independent Director
VIJAYALAKSHMI RAJARAM IYER
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Kumar Mangalam Birla
Non Executive Director
Sushil Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Romesh Sobti
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amber Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
Summary
Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL) (formerly known as Aditya Birla Financial Services Limited) (ABFSL) was incorporated on 15th October, 2007. The Company is a majority owned subsidiary of Grasim Industries Limited. The company and its subsidiaries have a significant presence spanning multiple sectors including non-banking financial company (NBFC), asset management, life insurance, health insurance, housing finance, private equity, general insurance broking, wealth management, broking, online personal finance management and pension fund management. The company has received a licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up an Asset Reconstruction Company.The company is registered as a Non-Deposit taking Systemically Important - Core Investment Company (CIC-ND-SI) pursuant to the receipt of Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dated 16 October 2015, under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (RBI Act).Aditya Birla Capitals wholly owned subsidiary Aditya Birla Finance Limited (ABFL) is among Indias leading private diversified non-banking finance companies (NBFC) companies, offering end-to-end financing and wealth management solutions to a wide range of customers across the country. ABFL caters to varied financial requirements of a wide range of customers across retail, high-net-worth individual (HNI), ultra HNI, micro enterprises, small and medium enterprises, mid and large corporates.Aditya Birla Capitals wholly owned subsidia
Read More
The Aditya Birla Capital Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹177.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd is ₹46317.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd is 45.21 and 3.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aditya Birla Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd is ₹160.65 and ₹246.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.35%, 3 Years at 12.50%, 1 Year at 8.25%, 6 Month at -22.36%, 3 Month at -21.26% and 1 Month at -7.53%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.