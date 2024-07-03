iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Share Price

177.7
(-3.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:24:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open184.74
  • Day's High185.5
  • 52 Wk High246.9
  • Prev. Close184.45
  • Day's Low177.07
  • 52 Wk Low 160.65
  • Turnover (lac)2,045.25
  • P/E45.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value55.17
  • EPS4.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)46,317.62
  • Div. Yield0
Loading...
  • Open214
  • Day's High219.79
  • Spot219.19
  • Prev. Close215.69
  • Day's Low210.99
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot5,400
  • OI(Chg %)6,37,200 (3.42%)
  • Roll Over%5.92
  • Roll Cost1.72
  • Traded Vol.2,79,12,600 (-6.19%)
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

184.74

Prev. Close

184.45

Turnover(Lac.)

2,045.25

Day's High

185.5

Day's Low

177.07

52 Week's High

246.9

52 Week's Low

160.65

Book Value

55.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

46,317.62

P/E

45.21

EPS

4.08

Divi. Yield

0

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Corporate Action

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Jul, 2024

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aditya Birla Capital Strengthens Digital Arm with ₹100 Crore Investment

Aditya Birla Capital Strengthens Digital Arm with ₹100 Crore Investment

21 Nov 2024|01:12 PM

The investment is primarily done to help ABCDL for further growth and funding requirement. At the same time, it would improve group's digital initiatives.

Aditya Birla Capital Invests ₹60 Crore in Digital Subsidiary to Boost Growth

Aditya Birla Capital Invests ₹60 Crore in Digital Subsidiary to Boost Growth

23 Sep 2024|02:54 PM

The recent funds will support the growth and financial needs of Aditya Birla Capital Digital within the financial services industry.

RBI Approves Aditya Birla Capital's Merger with ABFL

RBI Approves Aditya Birla Capital's Merger with ABFL

19 Sep 2024|02:06 PM

ABCL’s consolidation aims to improve operational efficiency, simplify processes, and enhance capital allocation across subsidiaries, benefiting shareholders.

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:43 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.74%

Foreign: 2.73%

Indian: 66.16%

Non-Promoter- 19.50%

Institutions: 19.50%

Non-Institutions: 11.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2,605.6

2,419.17

2,416.43

2,416.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11,332.98

7,678.77

7,491.76

7,134.31

Net Worth

13,938.58

10,097.94

9,908.19

9,550.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

15.02

-16.97

34.28

-65.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

33,940.84

27,415.65

22,229.91

19,254.27

16,691.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

33,940.84

27,415.65

22,229.91

19,254.27

16,691.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

407.51

3,058.25

352.34

287.92

269.04

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aditya Birla Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Adhikari

Independent Director

Puranam Hayagreeva Ravikumar

Independent Director

Subhash Chandra Bhargava

Independent Director

VIJAYALAKSHMI RAJARAM IYER

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Non Executive Director

Sushil Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Romesh Sobti

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amber Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aditya Birla Capital Ltd

Summary

Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL) (formerly known as Aditya Birla Financial Services Limited) (ABFSL) was incorporated on 15th October, 2007. The Company is a majority owned subsidiary of Grasim Industries Limited. The company and its subsidiaries have a significant presence spanning multiple sectors including non-banking financial company (NBFC), asset management, life insurance, health insurance, housing finance, private equity, general insurance broking, wealth management, broking, online personal finance management and pension fund management. The company has received a licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up an Asset Reconstruction Company.The company is registered as a Non-Deposit taking Systemically Important - Core Investment Company (CIC-ND-SI) pursuant to the receipt of Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dated 16 October 2015, under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (RBI Act).Aditya Birla Capitals wholly owned subsidiary Aditya Birla Finance Limited (ABFL) is among Indias leading private diversified non-banking finance companies (NBFC) companies, offering end-to-end financing and wealth management solutions to a wide range of customers across the country. ABFL caters to varied financial requirements of a wide range of customers across retail, high-net-worth individual (HNI), ultra HNI, micro enterprises, small and medium enterprises, mid and large corporates.Aditya Birla Capitals wholly owned subsidia
Company FAQs

What is the Aditya Birla Capital Ltd share price today?

The Aditya Birla Capital Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹177.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd is ₹46317.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd is 45.21 and 3.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aditya Birla Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd is ₹160.65 and ₹246.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd?

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.35%, 3 Years at 12.50%, 1 Year at 8.25%, 6 Month at -22.36%, 3 Month at -21.26% and 1 Month at -7.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.90 %
Institutions - 19.51 %
Public - 11.59 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Aditya Birla Capital Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

