Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
10,322.01
8,672.6
10,939.96
8,800.06
7,607.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,322.01
8,672.6
10,939.96
8,800.06
7,607.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
124.47
150.42
166.37
60.34
70.07
Total Income
10,446.48
8,823.02
11,106.33
8,860.4
7,677.24
Total Expenditure
6,604.44
5,457.53
7,318.92
5,763.64
4,798.01
PBIDT
3,842.04
3,365.49
3,787.41
3,096.76
2,879.23
Interest
2,369.12
2,243.89
2,121.77
1,997.42
1,826.92
PBDT
1,472.92
1,121.6
1,665.64
1,099.34
1,052.31
Depreciation
60.02
54.36
53.5
49.57
46.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
355.66
296.59
327.64
248.26
278.02
Deferred Tax
36.56
-8.59
-3.61
41.21
3.33
Reported Profit After Tax
1,020.68
779.24
1,288.11
760.3
724.78
Minority Interest After NP
19.78
20.4
42.7
24.54
19.73
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,000.9
758.84
1,245.41
735.76
705.05
Extra-ordinary Items
5.5
22.5
0
0
9.15
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
995.4
736.34
1,245.41
735.76
695.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.84
2.92
4.79
2.83
2.71
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2,605.1
2,602.08
2,600.02
2,599.56
2,598.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
37.22
38.8
34.61
35.19
37.84
PBDTM(%)
14.26
12.93
15.22
12.49
13.83
PATM(%)
9.88
8.98
11.77
8.63
9.52
