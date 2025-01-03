iifl-logo-icon 1
Nifty Smallcap 50

Nifty Smallcap50 SHARE PRICE

9,012.75

(-52.45)negative-bottom arrow(-0.57%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM

Open

9,080

Prev. Close

9,065.2

Market Cap.

11,87,845.04

Div Yield

0.83

PE

31.32

PB

31.32

9,000.4

9,119.54

Performance

One Week (%)

1.52

One Month (%)

-0.27

One Year (%)

26.7

YTD (%)

25.36

Nifty Smallcap50 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Atul Ltd

6,878.2

7,035

6,855

35,400

Blue Star Ltd

2,337.55

2,352.5

2,292.7

8,66,412

CESC Ltd

185.9

192.27

185.2

46,32,795

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

2,384.75

2,494

2,369.05

1,23,317

Finolex Cables Ltd

1,154.35

1,176.6

1,151

1,03,153

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

984.7

992.2

978.45

2,71,604

Zensar Technologies Ltd

794.1

810.75

775.05

16,76,382

Castrol India Ltd

202.16

205.4

201.3

26,10,998

The Ramco Cements Ltd

985.7

994.95

981.5

3,66,014

Piramal Enterprises Ltd

1,095.85

1,131.35

1,090

3,31,801

HFCL Ltd

114.4

116.4

113.6

88,26,865

Apar Industries Ltd

10,950.7

11,160

10,491.2

2,69,115

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

1,189.9

1,214.5

1,186.05

4,45,716

Radico Khaitan Ltd

2,590.55

2,637

2,579

2,16,863

National Aluminium Company Ltd

208

218.18

207

1,29,05,967

Aarti Industries Ltd

420.1

424.4

415.2

12,75,022

NCC Ltd

276.95

280.95

275.85

21,43,675

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd

222.61

226.4

222

6,44,402

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

125.51

132.8

124

2,96,01,420

Hindustan Copper Ltd

250.23

256.68

248.56

35,73,778

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

1,281.85

1,312.5

1,275.8

3,71,263

Natco Pharma Ltd

1,366.75

1,393

1,365

3,77,782

RBL Bank Ltd

162.79

164

158.31

1,11,67,310

Manappuram Finance Ltd

187.72

192.2

186.71

52,73,436

Sonata Software Ltd

628.65

634.05

622.35

2,60,395

Redington Ltd

201.66

204.5

200.21

10,75,516

NBCC (India) Ltd

92.52

94.57

92.31

63,17,583

Mahanagar Gas Ltd

1,312.85

1,329.5

1,290

17,84,772

Cyient Ltd

1,776.85

1,808

1,771

4,01,670

PVR Inox Ltd

1,302.15

1,329

1,295.1

2,38,784

PNB Housing Finance Ltd

926.65

939.8

922

6,47,945

Birlasoft Ltd

552.15

568.8

551.55

15,63,153

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

1,805.35

1,828.5

1,800.05

19,31,395

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,636.1

1,645.85

1,616.55

2,96,780

IIFL Finance Ltd

421

440.45

420.2

25,25,567

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd

367.05

372.7

365.5

3,26,103

Navin Fluorine International Ltd

3,359.65

3,369

3,288.1

88,157

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

917.4

928

913.7

3,62,185

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

6,160.85

6,413.4

6,140

2,80,929

Brigade Enterprises Ltd

1,295.1

1,304.35

1,269.4

3,09,378

Tejas Networks Ltd

1,195.6

1,220

1,192.9

3,66,046

Angel One Ltd

2,856.2

2,999

2,849.2

19,55,300

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

1,310.4

1,312.95

1,298.2

1,40,283

Laurus Labs Ltd

611.75

614.95

600.7

15,11,469

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

5,096.05

5,287.85

5,085.25

3,98,625

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

366.75

373.5

364.7

39,72,116

360 ONE WAM Ltd

1,297.15

1,311.35

1,290.15

3,12,656

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd

2,250.4

2,338.05

2,244.45

2,36,016

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

177.02

182.63

175.9

25,89,598

Piramal Pharma Ltd

254.85

260.8

254.05

26,39,683

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Share Price

