₹9,012.75
(-52.45)(-0.57%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹9,080
Prev. Close
₹9,065.2
Market Cap.
₹11,87,845.04
Div Yield
0.83
PE
31.32
PB
31.32
₹9,000.4
₹9,119.54
Performance
One Week (%)
1.52
One Month (%)
-0.27
One Year (%)
26.7
YTD (%)
25.36
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Atul Ltd
6,878.2
7,035
6,855
35,400
Blue Star Ltd
2,337.55
2,352.5
2,292.7
8,66,412
CESC Ltd
185.9
192.27
185.2
46,32,795
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
2,384.75
2,494
2,369.05
1,23,317
Finolex Cables Ltd
1,154.35
1,176.6
1,151
1,03,153
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
984.7
992.2
978.45
2,71,604
Zensar Technologies Ltd
794.1
810.75
775.05
16,76,382
Castrol India Ltd
202.16
205.4
201.3
26,10,998
The Ramco Cements Ltd
985.7
994.95
981.5
3,66,014
Piramal Enterprises Ltd
1,095.85
1,131.35
1,090
3,31,801
HFCL Ltd
114.4
116.4
113.6
88,26,865
Apar Industries Ltd
10,950.7
11,160
10,491.2
2,69,115
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd
1,189.9
1,214.5
1,186.05
4,45,716
Radico Khaitan Ltd
2,590.55
2,637
2,579
2,16,863
National Aluminium Company Ltd
208
218.18
207
1,29,05,967
Aarti Industries Ltd
420.1
424.4
415.2
12,75,022
NCC Ltd
276.95
280.95
275.85
21,43,675
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd
222.61
226.4
222
6,44,402
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
125.51
132.8
124
2,96,01,420
Hindustan Copper Ltd
250.23
256.68
248.56
35,73,778
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
1,281.85
1,312.5
1,275.8
3,71,263
Natco Pharma Ltd
1,366.75
1,393
1,365
3,77,782
RBL Bank Ltd
162.79
164
158.31
1,11,67,310
Manappuram Finance Ltd
187.72
192.2
186.71
52,73,436
Sonata Software Ltd
628.65
634.05
622.35
2,60,395
Redington Ltd
201.66
204.5
200.21
10,75,516
NBCC (India) Ltd
92.52
94.57
92.31
63,17,583
Mahanagar Gas Ltd
1,312.85
1,329.5
1,290
17,84,772
Cyient Ltd
1,776.85
1,808
1,771
4,01,670
PVR Inox Ltd
1,302.15
1,329
1,295.1
2,38,784
PNB Housing Finance Ltd
926.65
939.8
922
6,47,945
Birlasoft Ltd
552.15
568.8
551.55
15,63,153
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd
1,805.35
1,828.5
1,800.05
19,31,395
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,636.1
1,645.85
1,616.55
2,96,780
IIFL Finance Ltd
421
440.45
420.2
25,25,567
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd
367.05
372.7
365.5
3,26,103
Navin Fluorine International Ltd
3,359.65
3,369
3,288.1
88,157
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
917.4
928
913.7
3,62,185
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
6,160.85
6,413.4
6,140
2,80,929
Brigade Enterprises Ltd
1,295.1
1,304.35
1,269.4
3,09,378
Tejas Networks Ltd
1,195.6
1,220
1,192.9
3,66,046
Angel One Ltd
2,856.2
2,999
2,849.2
19,55,300
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
1,310.4
1,312.95
1,298.2
1,40,283
Laurus Labs Ltd
611.75
614.95
600.7
15,11,469
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
5,096.05
5,287.85
5,085.25
3,98,625
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
366.75
373.5
364.7
39,72,116
360 ONE WAM Ltd
1,297.15
1,311.35
1,290.15
3,12,656
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd
2,250.4
2,338.05
2,244.45
2,36,016
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
177.02
182.63
175.9
25,89,598
Piramal Pharma Ltd
254.85
260.8
254.05
26,39,683
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
