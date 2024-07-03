Summary

Zensar Technologies Ltd. is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their Digital Transformation journeys. The Company was incorporated in March 26, 1963. It was also promoted with foreign collaborators ICL, UK; Fujitsu, Japan; and Northern Telecom, Canada. Presently, it is engaged in providing a complete range of IT Services and Solutions.The Companys industry expertise spans across Manufacturing, Retail, Media, Banking, Insurance, Healthcare and Utilities.The company manufactures and markets computer hardware and software. Its chief products are digital computer systems including peripherals. The company manufactures the entire range of hardware products, ranging from PCs to mainframe computers. It has entered into collaborations with Fujitsu, Japan, and Genicom, US, to manufacture line printers. The company tied up with Sun Micro Systems, the world leader in Unix workstations and servers.In 1988, ICL entered into an agreement with RPG Enterprises to jointly manage the company. RPG Enterprises provides management support to ICIM. It has changed the name of its subsidiary companies, International Computer (india), ICIM International Inc & ICIL Singapore Pte to Zenstar Technologies, Zenstar Technologies Inc & Zenstar Technologies (Singapore).In 1999, the company sold SES business to Accel Ltd, for a total purchase consideration of Rs 11.34 cr & also has taken over the liabilities

