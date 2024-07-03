Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹790.25
Prev. Close₹794.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,017.72
Day's High₹799.75
Day's Low₹765
52 Week's High₹839.5
52 Week's Low₹515
Book Value₹131.1
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,376.99
P/E35.45
EPS22.41
Divi. Yield1.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.3
45.3
45.2
45.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,635.3
2,257.4
2,036.6
1,790.6
Net Worth
2,680.6
2,302.7
2,081.8
1,835.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,628.9
1,361.8
1,370.3
1,285.81
yoy growth (%)
19.61
-0.62
6.57
1.05
Raw materials
-4.2
-7.1
-8.77
0
As % of sales
0.25
0.52
0.64
0
Employee costs
-1,047.1
-776.8
-809.13
-749.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
430.3
373.2
304.1
256.78
Depreciation
-88.3
-89.4
-81.38
-46.1
Tax paid
-109.5
-83.6
-73.06
-64.2
Working capital
329.7
0.49
182.91
-9.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.61
-0.62
6.57
1.05
Op profit growth
0.99
29.35
25.79
-5.45
EBIT growth
16.45
20.64
21.74
5.59
Net profit growth
10.77
25.34
19.97
6.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,901.9
4,848.2
4,243.8
3,781.4
4,181.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,901.9
4,848.2
4,243.8
3,781.4
4,181.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
158.8
102.8
137.7
25.4
88.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Chairman (Non-Executive)
H V Goenka
Independent Director
A T Vaswani
Independent Director
Ben Druskin
Independent Director
Ketan Dalal
Independent Director
Harsh Mariwala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gaurav Tongia
Vice Chairman
Anant Vardhan Goenka
Independent Director
Radha Rajappa
Independent Director
U B Pravin Rao
Managing Director & CEO
Manish Tandon
Reports by Zensar Technologies Ltd
Summary
Zensar Technologies Ltd. is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their Digital Transformation journeys. The Company was incorporated in March 26, 1963. It was also promoted with foreign collaborators ICL, UK; Fujitsu, Japan; and Northern Telecom, Canada. Presently, it is engaged in providing a complete range of IT Services and Solutions.The Companys industry expertise spans across Manufacturing, Retail, Media, Banking, Insurance, Healthcare and Utilities.The company manufactures and markets computer hardware and software. Its chief products are digital computer systems including peripherals. The company manufactures the entire range of hardware products, ranging from PCs to mainframe computers. It has entered into collaborations with Fujitsu, Japan, and Genicom, US, to manufacture line printers. The company tied up with Sun Micro Systems, the world leader in Unix workstations and servers.In 1988, ICL entered into an agreement with RPG Enterprises to jointly manage the company. RPG Enterprises provides management support to ICIM. It has changed the name of its subsidiary companies, International Computer (india), ICIM International Inc & ICIL Singapore Pte to Zenstar Technologies, Zenstar Technologies Inc & Zenstar Technologies (Singapore).In 1999, the company sold SES business to Accel Ltd, for a total purchase consideration of Rs 11.34 cr & also has taken over the liabilities
Read More
The Zensar Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹765.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zensar Technologies Ltd is ₹17376.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zensar Technologies Ltd is 35.45 and 6.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zensar Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zensar Technologies Ltd is ₹515 and ₹839.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Zensar Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.98%, 3 Years at 14.19%, 1 Year at 37.45%, 6 Month at 6.58%, 3 Month at 18.99% and 1 Month at 2.80%.
