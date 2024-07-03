iifl-logo-icon 1
Zensar Technologies Ltd Share Price

765.6
(-3.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:39:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open790.25
  • Day's High799.75
  • 52 Wk High839.5
  • Prev. Close794.1
  • Day's Low765
  • 52 Wk Low 515
  • Turnover (lac)3,017.72
  • P/E35.45
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value131.1
  • EPS22.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,376.99
  • Div. Yield1.13
No Records Found

Zensar Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

790.25

Prev. Close

794.1

Turnover(Lac.)

3,017.72

Day's High

799.75

Day's Low

765

52 Week's High

839.5

52 Week's Low

515

Book Value

131.1

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,376.99

P/E

35.45

EPS

22.41

Divi. Yield

1.13

Zensar Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7

Record Date: 19 Jul, 2024

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jul, 2024

Zensar Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Zensar Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.13%

Non-Promoter- 33.89%

Institutions: 33.89%

Non-Institutions: 16.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Zensar Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.3

45.3

45.2

45.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,635.3

2,257.4

2,036.6

1,790.6

Net Worth

2,680.6

2,302.7

2,081.8

1,835.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,628.9

1,361.8

1,370.3

1,285.81

yoy growth (%)

19.61

-0.62

6.57

1.05

Raw materials

-4.2

-7.1

-8.77

0

As % of sales

0.25

0.52

0.64

0

Employee costs

-1,047.1

-776.8

-809.13

-749.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

430.3

373.2

304.1

256.78

Depreciation

-88.3

-89.4

-81.38

-46.1

Tax paid

-109.5

-83.6

-73.06

-64.2

Working capital

329.7

0.49

182.91

-9.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.61

-0.62

6.57

1.05

Op profit growth

0.99

29.35

25.79

-5.45

EBIT growth

16.45

20.64

21.74

5.59

Net profit growth

10.77

25.34

19.97

6.85

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,901.9

4,848.2

4,243.8

3,781.4

4,181.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,901.9

4,848.2

4,243.8

3,781.4

4,181.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

158.8

102.8

137.7

25.4

88.42

Zensar Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Zensar Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

H V Goenka

Independent Director

A T Vaswani

Independent Director

Ben Druskin

Independent Director

Ketan Dalal

Independent Director

Harsh Mariwala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gaurav Tongia

Vice Chairman

Anant Vardhan Goenka

Independent Director

Radha Rajappa

Independent Director

U B Pravin Rao

Managing Director & CEO

Manish Tandon

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zensar Technologies Ltd

Summary

Zensar Technologies Ltd. is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their Digital Transformation journeys. The Company was incorporated in March 26, 1963. It was also promoted with foreign collaborators ICL, UK; Fujitsu, Japan; and Northern Telecom, Canada. Presently, it is engaged in providing a complete range of IT Services and Solutions.The Companys industry expertise spans across Manufacturing, Retail, Media, Banking, Insurance, Healthcare and Utilities.The company manufactures and markets computer hardware and software. Its chief products are digital computer systems including peripherals. The company manufactures the entire range of hardware products, ranging from PCs to mainframe computers. It has entered into collaborations with Fujitsu, Japan, and Genicom, US, to manufacture line printers. The company tied up with Sun Micro Systems, the world leader in Unix workstations and servers.In 1988, ICL entered into an agreement with RPG Enterprises to jointly manage the company. RPG Enterprises provides management support to ICIM. It has changed the name of its subsidiary companies, International Computer (india), ICIM International Inc & ICIL Singapore Pte to Zenstar Technologies, Zenstar Technologies Inc & Zenstar Technologies (Singapore).In 1999, the company sold SES business to Accel Ltd, for a total purchase consideration of Rs 11.34 cr & also has taken over the liabilities
Company FAQs

What is the Zensar Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Zensar Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹765.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zensar Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zensar Technologies Ltd is ₹17376.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zensar Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zensar Technologies Ltd is 35.45 and 6.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zensar Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zensar Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zensar Technologies Ltd is ₹515 and ₹839.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zensar Technologies Ltd?

Zensar Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.98%, 3 Years at 14.19%, 1 Year at 37.45%, 6 Month at 6.58%, 3 Month at 18.99% and 1 Month at 2.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zensar Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zensar Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.13 %
Institutions - 33.89 %
Public - 16.97 %

