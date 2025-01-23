Top Stocks for Today - 23rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Hindustan Unilever: The company announced a 19.18% y-o-y jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹2,989 Crore in the quarter ending December 2024, as compared to a net profit of ₹2,508 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The growth in net profit was attributed sale of its ‘Pureit’ business.

BPCL: The state-run business stated that its net profit for the quarter ending December 2024 witnessed a growth of 94% sequentially. For the quarter under review, revenue from operations was reported at ₹1.13 Lakh Crore as against ₹1.03 Lakh Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

Persistent Systems: The company stated that its net profit for the quarter ending December 2024 stood at ₹373 Crore, registering a growth of 14% Q-o-Q. The company stated that revenue in dollar terms was reported at $360.20 million, up by 5% over the previous quarter. Persistent’s revenue rose 5.7% to ₹3,062 Crore in rupees compared to the previous year.

Zensar Technologies: The IT company’s net profit decreased by 1.2% year on year (YoY) to ₹159.8 Crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024. Zensar Technologies reported a net profit of ₹161.7 Crore for the same period in the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

Cigniti Technologies: The IT business announced a 46.70 Y-o-Y increase in net profit at ₹22 Crore for the quarter ended December 2024 against a net profit of ₹15 Crore in the previous quarter ended December 2023. The company’s revenue from operations registered a growth of 10.30% y-o-y at ₹516.40 Crore as compared to ₹468 Crore in Q3FY24.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com