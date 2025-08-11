Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended August 08, 2025

FPIs were net sellers in equities worth $(1,344) Million this week. Amidst uncertainty in the markets, the VIX inched up from 11.98 to 12.03 levels. Regarding data flows; the RBI MPC meeting was uneventful with the committee holding status quo on rates.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – CLOSES BELOW PSYCHOLOGICAL 80,000 MARK

Date Open High Low Close 08-Aug-25 80,478.01 80,550.40 79,775.84 79,857.79 07-Aug-25 80,262.98 80,737.55 79,811.29 80,623.26 06-Aug-25 80,694.98 80,834.43 80,448.82 80,543.99 05-Aug-25 80,946.43 81,010.49 80,554.40 80,710.25 04-Aug-25 80,765.83 81,093.19 80,500.51 81,018.72 01-Aug-25 81,074.41 81,317.51 80,495.57 80,599.91 Weekly Returns -0.92%

Data Source: BSE

For the week, Sensex fell -702 points or -0.92%. The sixth week of correction was due to the tariff overhang, especially imposition of punitive 50% tariffs. Sensex touched a weekly high of 81,093 and a low of 79,776; closing near the low point of the week.

NIFTY 50 INDEX –FPI SELLING CONTINUES TO PLAY TRUANT

Date Open High Low Close 08-Aug-25 24,544.25 24,585.50 24,337.50 24,363.30 07-Aug-25 24,464.20 24,634.20 24,344.15 24,596.15 06-Aug-25 24,641.35 24,671.40 24,539.20 24,574.20 05-Aug-25 24,720.25 24,733.10 24,590.30 24,649.55 04-Aug-25 24,596.05 24,736.25 24,554.00 24,722.75 01-Aug-25 24,734.90 24,784.15 24,535.05 24,565.35 Weekly Returns -0.82%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, FPIs were net sellers of $(1.34) Billion. Amidst the tariff uncertainty; Nifty gave up -202 points or -0.82%, as traders stayed light ahead of punitive tariffs becoming effective in late August. Nifty touched weekly high of 24,736 and low of 24,363.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – PRESSURE BUILDS UP ON MID-CAPS

Date Open High Low Close 08-Aug-25 57,094.95 57,096.20 55,918.70 56,002.20 07-Aug-25 56,444.90 57,034.75 55,950.25 56,938.30 06-Aug-25 57,326.95 57,331.20 56,483.75 56,749.75 05-Aug-25 57,445.25 57,526.35 56,962.05 57,206.85 04-Aug-25 56,655.85 57,468.45 56,557.60 57,432.35 01-Aug-25 57,420.60 57,515.75 56,548.25 56,637.15 Weekly Returns -1.12%

Data Source: NSE

Nifty Mid-Cap index lost -1.12% this week as investors and traders continued to be cautious on mid-caps amidst global uncertainty. Nifty Mid-cap touched a weekly high of 57,526 and low of 55,919; closing very near to the lowest point of the week; a classic weak signal.

NIFTY SMALL CAP 100 INDEX – GIVES UP 8.5% IN THREE WEEKS

Date Open High Low Close 08-Aug-25 17,711.75 17,724.05 17,380.05 17,428.20 07-Aug-25 17,556.55 17,718.55 17,428.20 17,692.65 06-Aug-25 17,870.65 17,902.20 17,587.65 17,662.60 05-Aug-25 17,921.40 17,992.95 17,808.60 17,864.55 04-Aug-25 17,720.10 17,913.50 17,642.60 17,893.40 01-Aug-25 17,944.30 17,967.50 17,641.40 17,668.20 Weekly Returns -1.36%

Data Source: NSE

This week, Nifty Small Cap Index gave up -1.4%, losing -8.5% in three weeks. It was all about the global risks of punitive tariffs. Nifty Small-cap index touched a weekly high of 17,993 and a low of 17,380; again, closing very near to the lowest point of the week.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – HEAVY SELLING BY FPIS IN BANKS

Date Open High Low Close 08-Aug-25 55,609.35 55,652.60 54,905.60 55,004.90 07-Aug-25 55,215.65 55,614.80 54,973.55 55,521.15 06-Aug-25 55,329.80 55,559.40 55,227.70 55,411.15 05-Aug-25 55,545.05 55,648.15 55,202.85 55,360.25 04-Aug-25 55,557.50 55,752.45 55,437.30 55,619.35 01-Aug-25 55,897.15 56,097.60 55,562.10 55,617.60 Weekly Returns -1.10%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, Nifty Bank gave up -613 points or -1.10%, as macro risks and weak NIMs hit banking stocks. Bank Nifty touched weekly high of 55,752 and low of 55,005. Bank Nifty is now over 5.2% down from its recent all-time highs.

NIFTY IT INDEX – HOLDS OUT DESPITE FPI JULY REPORT

Date Open High Low Close 08-Aug-25 34,603.00 34,643.75 34,350.85 34,398.50 07-Aug-25 34,284.95 34,808.05 34,224.55 34,726.80 06-Aug-25 34,957.95 34,990.35 34,347.45 34,426.25 05-Aug-25 35,196.75 35,196.75 34,854.30 35,034.50 04-Aug-25 34,558.70 35,219.85 34,324.85 35,203.35 01-Aug-25 35,118.60 35,166.40 34,586.90 34,649.60 Weekly Returns -0.72%

Data Source: NSE

After falling over -13.0% in last 4 weeks, IT index sobered to fall by just about 72 bps in this week. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 35,220 and a low of 34,225. Mid-cap IT has done better than Large cap IT, as Q1 results prove to be an overhang.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – RUSSIAN OIL UNCERTAINTY CONTINUES

Date Open High Low Close 08-Aug-25 11,003.05 11,090.85 10,972.30 10,989.15 07-Aug-25 10,969.30 11,021.80 10,837.10 10,997.30 06-Aug-25 11,062.50 11,085.00 10,996.80 11,018.15 05-Aug-25 11,152.50 11,155.20 11,001.25 11,044.70 04-Aug-25 11,120.20 11,163.15 11,053.55 11,151.45 01-Aug-25 11,256.35 11,266.15 11,072.05 11,090.80 Weekly Returns -0.92%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, Nifty Oil & Gas Index fell sharply by -0.92%. Brent fell to $66.59/bbl this week on expectations that additional OPEC supplies would put pressure. For now, $70/bbl continues to be the major resistance for crude oil prices.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – AFTER THE RALLY, COMES THE FALL

Date Open High Low Close 08-Aug-25 55,343.95 55,517.90 54,844.65 54,900.95 07-Aug-25 55,156.35 55,430.25 54,950.90 55,298.50 06-Aug-25 55,728.55 55,778.60 55,097.35 55,230.80 05-Aug-25 56,202.45 56,231.40 55,584.85 55,733.70 04-Aug-25 56,336.65 56,431.30 55,979.10 56,139.65 01-Aug-25 55,982.00 57,032.90 55,974.80 56,197.05 Weekly Returns -2.31%

Data Source: NSE

After being the star performer last week, FMCG index fell -2.31% this week. Demand concerns remained foremost for equity investors. Nifty FMCG Index touched weekly high of 56,431 and low of 54,845 levels, hinting at some smart profit taking at higher levels.