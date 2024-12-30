With its most recent value of 109.18, the dollar index was headed for a weekly rise of 1.1%, the most since November.Read More
In early trading, the dollar index, which compares the value of the US dollar to six other currencies, was at 108.53
With most markets closed on Wednesday for the New Year's Day holiday and Japanese markets closed for the remainder of the week
With just the possibility of Japanese intervention standing in the way of another test of the 160 level last saw in July, the yen was trading at 157.71.
The yen was trading at 157.725 per dollar, up 0.1% from Thursday but still near the session's low of 158.09 per dollar, which was the yen's lowest since July 17.
When compared to a basket of currencies, the dollar was trading at 108.15, close to a two-year high, and was expected to gain more than 2% per month.
