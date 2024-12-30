iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Currency News

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App
IIFL Market Update

Latest News

Most Popular

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM

With its most recent value of 109.18, the dollar index was headed for a weekly rise of 1.1%, the most since November.

Read More

More News

Dollar Strengthens, Yen Struggles

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jan 2025|10:15 AM

Dollar Dominates in 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2024|12:03 PM

Dollar Gains Strength on Rising Yields

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Dec 2024|10:44 AM

Yen Nears 5-Month Low Amid BOJ Caution

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Dec 2024|09:50 AM

Dollar Holds Firm, Asian Stocks Rally

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2024|10:53 AM

Dollar Steady as US Inflation Moderates

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2024|10:20 AM

Strong Dollar Weighs on All Currencies

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Dec 2024|09:25 AM

Yen Weakens as Dollar Soars on Fed Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Dec 2024|11:00 AM

TOP Currency NEWS

Image

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

With its most recent value of 109.18, the dollar index was headed for a weekly rise of 1.1%, the most since November.

3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Image

Dollar Strengthens, Yen Struggles

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In early trading, the dollar index, which compares the value of the US dollar to six other currencies, was at 108.53

2 Jan 2025|10:15 AM
Image

Dollar Dominates in 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

With most markets closed on Wednesday for the New Year's Day holiday and Japanese markets closed for the remainder of the week

31 Dec 2024|12:03 PM
Image

Dollar Gains Strength on Rising Yields

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

With just the possibility of Japanese intervention standing in the way of another test of the 160 level last saw in July, the yen was trading at 157.71.

30 Dec 2024|10:44 AM
Image

Yen Nears 5-Month Low Amid BOJ Caution

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The yen was trading at 157.725 per dollar, up 0.1% from Thursday but still near the session's low of 158.09 per dollar, which was the yen's lowest since July 17.

27 Dec 2024|09:50 AM
Image

Dollar Holds Firm, Asian Stocks Rally

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

When compared to a basket of currencies, the dollar was trading at 108.15, close to a two-year high, and was expected to gain more than 2% per month.

26 Dec 2024|10:53 AM
12...16

Market News

All

Image

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

Markets|3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Image

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

Markets|3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Image

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

Markets|2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Image

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

Markets|2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Download App

Market News

All

Image

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

Markets|3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Image

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

Markets|3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Image

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

Markets|2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Image

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

Markets|2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.