Derivatives Trading Strategy

A derivatives trading strategy uses financial tools, including futures, options, and swaps, to hedge against potential risks or to speculate on the price action of an underlying asset—for instance, stocks, commodities, or currencies. Such strategies can be used either as hedging to mitigate exposure to market fluctuations or leverage to amplify potential gains, depending on the trader's perception of market outcomes and his appetite for risk.

Though derivatives could improve profit and manage risks effectively, they carry a huge potential for losses. This is where proper structuring of strategy and an adequate risk management plan becomes quite crucial for good trading.

Futures Trading Strategies

Those who trade future contracts will either buy (long trades) or sell (short trades). A few common future trading strategies are as follows:

Long Trades: The most common type of futures trading is a long trade. When you buy futures, you are essentially optimistic about the rise of the price of the underlying asset before the contract expires. The higher the price goes beyond the strike price or the agreed-upon rate between you and the seller, the more you can profit.

The most common type of futures trading is a long trade. When you buy futures, you are essentially optimistic about the rise of the price of the underlying asset before the contract expires. The higher the price goes beyond the strike price or the agreed-upon rate between you and the seller, the more you can profit. Short Trades: Short trades are selling futures. When one sells a futures contract, they expect the price of the underlying to decline before expiration. Short trades are riskier than long trades because losses can be massive if the price goes against you.

Short trades are selling futures. When one sells a futures contract, they expect the price of the underlying to decline before expiration. Short trades are riskier than long trades because losses can be massive if the price goes against you. Bull Calendar Spread: In this futures trading strategy, the trader buys and sells futures contracts on one underlying asset but for different expiration dates. Generally speaking, a trader will go long on the near-term expiry and short on the long-term expiry. Investors, while pursuing this strategy, expect the spread to widen in favour of the long term, thereby increasing the profit margin.

In this futures trading strategy, the trader buys and sells futures contracts on one underlying asset but for different expiration dates. Generally speaking, a trader will go long on the near-term expiry and short on the long-term expiry. Investors, while pursuing this strategy, expect the spread to widen in favour of the long term, thereby increasing the profit margin. Bear Calendar Spread: In this strategy of futures trading, a trader goes short on the short-term contract and long on the long-term contract. Investors preferring this strategy expect the spread to widen in favour of the short so as to make a higher profit.

Options Trading Strategies

Options have two types: call and put. A call option would give a trader the right to purchase an underlying asset at a predecided price in the future. The put option permits the trader to sell an underlying asset at a predecided price in the future. These are the most common trading strategies in options that traders use: