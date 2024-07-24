iifl-logo-icon 1
1,659.65
(-2.69%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Here's the list of Tech Mahindra's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Tech Mahindra's futures contract.

QUICKLINKS FOR Tech Mahindra Ltd

  • Open1,698.05
  • Day's High1,702.8
  • Spot1,659.65
  • Prev. Close1,708.05
  • Day's Low1,655.55
  • Market Lot600
  • OI(Chg %)91,800 (0.77%)
  • Roll Over%0.34
  • Roll Cost1.24
  • Traded Vol.35,04,600 (-25.28%)

Tech Mahindra reports ~29% growth in Q1 revenue; stock slips ~3%

Tech Mahindra reports ~29% growth in Q1 revenue; stock slips ~3%

26 Jul 2024|10:45 AM

The net profit for the period climbed by 28.8% to ₹851.5 Crore. The margin increased by almost 100 basis points to 8.5% from 7.35%.

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

