Tech Mahindra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
6,284.6
5,526.6
5,332.2
5,426.6
Depreciation
-659.9
-662.3
-667.4
-659.2
Tax paid
-1,371.5
-1,287.5
-797.7
-1,046.9
Working capital
2,302.2
-2,533.7
3,958.9
-2,276.2
Other operating items
Operating
6,555.4
1,043.1
7,826
1,444.3
Capital expenditure
1,527.8
-191.5
1,147
-172.59
Free cash flow
8,083.2
851.6
8,973
1,271.7
Equity raised
45,344.2
42,084.3
37,403.1
34,823.3
Investing
-2,020.4
5,903.8
-2,312.1
2,702.6
Financing
1,135.7
999.7
493.5
-242.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
52,542.7
49,839.4
44,557.5
38,555.4
The net profit for the period climbed by 28.8% to ₹851.5 Crore. The margin increased by almost 100 basis points to 8.5% from 7.35%.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.Read More
