Tech Mahindra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,686.3
(-0.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

Tech Mahindra FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

6,284.6

5,526.6

5,332.2

5,426.6

Depreciation

-659.9

-662.3

-667.4

-659.2

Tax paid

-1,371.5

-1,287.5

-797.7

-1,046.9

Working capital

2,302.2

-2,533.7

3,958.9

-2,276.2

Other operating items

Operating

6,555.4

1,043.1

7,826

1,444.3

Capital expenditure

1,527.8

-191.5

1,147

-172.59

Free cash flow

8,083.2

851.6

8,973

1,271.7

Equity raised

45,344.2

42,084.3

37,403.1

34,823.3

Investing

-2,020.4

5,903.8

-2,312.1

2,702.6

Financing

1,135.7

999.7

493.5

-242.2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

52,542.7

49,839.4

44,557.5

38,555.4

Tech Mahindra reports ~29% growth in Q1 revenue; stock slips ~3%

Tech Mahindra reports ~29% growth in Q1 revenue; stock slips ~3%

26 Jul 2024|10:45 AM

The net profit for the period climbed by 28.8% to ₹851.5 Crore. The margin increased by almost 100 basis points to 8.5% from 7.35%.

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

