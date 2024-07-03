Tech Mahindra Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
26,318.7
25,972.6
26,022.9
27,452.8
25,837.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
26,318.7
25,972.6
26,022.9
27,452.8
25,837.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
669.4
471.5
455.9
552.7
412.3
Total Income
26,988.1
26,444.1
26,478.8
28,005.5
26,249.7
Total Expenditure
23,004
23,726.4
23,762.8
23,514.8
22,012.6
PBIDT
3,984.1
2,717.7
2,716
4,490.7
4,237.1
Interest
160.5
175
217.2
206.3
119.3
PBDT
3,823.6
2,542.7
2,498.8
4,284.4
4,117.8
Depreciation
932
904.8
912.3
988.3
968.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
990.4
439.7
608.3
1,027.3
924.1
Deferred Tax
-221.1
10.3
-230.7
-141.5
-221.4
Reported Profit After Tax
2,122.3
1,187.9
1,208.9
2,410.3
2,446.7
Minority Interest After NP
20.7
16.5
22.5
-4
29.7
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2,101.6
1,171.4
1,186.4
2,414.3
2,417
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2,101.6
1,171.4
1,186.4
2,414.3
2,417
EPS (Unit Curr.)
23.74
13.27
13.42
27.44
27.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
300
0
0
0
360
Equity
442.1
441.3
440.7
440
439.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.13
10.46
10.43
16.35
16.39
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
8.06
4.57
4.64
8.77
9.46
