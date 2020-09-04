Derivatives have become powerful financial instruments whose value is derived from an underlying asset such as stocks, commodities, currencies, or indices. These contracts are widely used for hedging risks, speculative trading, and enhancing portfolio diversification. Knowing the different types of derivatives is important for investors and traders looking to exploit their potential while controlling risk simultaneously. From the simplicity of forward and futures contracts to the flexibility of options and the complexity of swaps, derivatives serve diverse financial needs. This blog discusses some of the most significant types of derivatives and their importance in the modern financial landscape.

Types of Derivatives:

There are four types of financial derivatives that are listed below: 1. Options An option contract is a contract wherein the buyer attains the right to trade the underlying asset over a predetermined period. The price that both parties determine is known as the strike price, and the seller of the option is called the option writer. The buyers, however, are not obliged to exercise the option for trading in the underlying assets. If they don’t want to exercise the options contract, they can just pass on the exercise right after paying the premium to the option’s writer. 2. Futures Futures contract is a standardised legal agreement between the buyer and the seller of the underlying asset. Under a futures contract, a predetermined quantity and price are agreed upon, payable at a specific future date. Unlike Options, the parties in a futures contract are legally bound to exercise the contract. This contract remains legal until the time of expiry of the contract. While derivatives and their types can be traded either over-the-counter or through an exchange, futures are standardised and are always traded via the exchange, making them credit-risk free. 3. Forwards Forward contracts are similar to futures as they also come with an obligation to execute the contract. However, unlike futures, forwards are traded over-the-counter instead of through an exchange. Forwards also offer the contracting parties the option to customise the contract as per their requirements. 4. Swaps Swap derivatives comes under the over-the-counter contracts (OTC). It enables parties to swap their financial obligations or liabilities, among which interest rate swaps are the most common. The cash flows within this contract are based on a rate of interest, and while one cash flow is generally fixed, the other is susceptible to change as per a benchmark interest rate.