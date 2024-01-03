iifl-logo-icon 1
How are shares allotted in an IPO?

As businesses grow, so do their capital needs. Filing for an IPO is one way in which companies attempt to infuse massive funds into their company. An IPO or Initial Public Offering is the process by which a privately held company or a government entity raises money from the open market.

image

How To Invest in Government Bonds in India?

The bond market has flourished rapidly over time. There are varieties of bonds in the market and one of the less risky ones is government bonds.

image

What is Bond Maturity Date?

The maturity date refers to the date when the principal amount of an investment, such as a bond, note or other debt instrument becomes due and is repaid to the investor.

image

What are Floating Rate Bonds?

However, one thing that is usually missing when looking at a company’s success is their cash flow or how much capital they have to expand. Expansion is the fundamental factor for a company to ensure sustainability and increased profitability.

image

Coupon Vs. Yield: Meaning & Definition

The coupon rate is the annualized interest amount. It is the percentage of the face value that a bond pays in one year.

image

What are tax-free bonds?

Fixed income securities are everyone’s favourite while safe capital investing is the first preference. Although, they offer lower returns as compared to equity and other risky investment options.

image

How does SLB work?

SLBM refers to the Stock Lending and Borrowing mechanism that allows a trader to borrow shares that they do not already own or lend stocks and shares that form a part of their portfolio.

image

What Is Senior Debt?

Companies need liquidity/money to fund their expansion plans. Issuing debt is one such way of raising funds.

image

What is Pull to Par?

Almost every experienced investor diversifies and invests in various asset classes. Although they may start with equities, they do not retrain their investments to trade in stocks.

image

What is a Liquid Yield Option Note (LYON)?

The financial market is one of the best places to invest money and multiply wealth over time. However, as there are numerous financial instruments where a person can invest, it becomes confusing to choose.

image

What is Yield to Maturity (YTM)?

Though issuing equity is a popular way for organizations to raise money, some organizations consider issuing debt securities, too.

image

What is a callable bond?

A Callable bond is a type of bond or debt security that allows the issuer of the bond to retain the privilege of redeeming it at some point before the date of maturity.

image

What are Bollinger Bands?

Sachin has recently started investing in the stock market but doesn’t know too much about the factors that influence the price movement

image

What is the Bond Call provision?

Bonds are a financial instrument issued by companies to raise capital and fund their business operations. The company is called the issuer, and the buyer is called the investor or bondholder.

image

What is the difference between premium and discount bonds?

In an economic scheme of things, the government and the RBI leverage Bonds within the Open Market Operations to regulate the current liquidity and stabilize borrowing and lending rates.

