SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹525
Prev. Close₹529.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹10,198.83
Day's High₹535.45
Day's Low₹516.2
52 Week's High₹599.53
52 Week's Low₹429.55
Book Value₹103.09
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38,753.87
P/E490.42
EPS1.08
Divi. Yield0.19
Revenue for the quarter climbed by 9% to ₹11,090 Crore, up from ₹10,170 Crore in the same time last year.
This is the second investment by a worldwide investor in Advanta, following KKR's $300 Million investment in October 2022.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy's, etc.
This acquisition, valued at roughly $6.85 million, was completed on August 27, 2024. With this deal, UGL currently owns 99.99% of PT Excel.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
150
150
153
153
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7,380
6,918
8,048
7,633
Net Worth
7,530
7,068
8,201
7,786
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
16,449
11,345
9,641
7,263
yoy growth (%)
44.98
17.67
32.74
4.66
Raw materials
-9,882
-6,255
-5,560
-3,923
As % of sales
60.07
55.13
57.67
54.01
Employee costs
-767
-685
-646
-486
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,267
449
548
583
Depreciation
-1,044
-977
-891
-666
Tax paid
-85
-214
-77
-28
Working capital
981
161
-643
264
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.98
17.67
32.74
4.66
Op profit growth
26.97
34.43
26.97
0.63
EBIT growth
117.46
-7.8
14.2
17.12
Net profit growth
434.54
-52.27
-15.87
123.67
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
43,098
53,576
46,240
38,694
35,756
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
43,098
53,576
46,240
38,694
35,756
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
483
634
415
300
107
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
R D Shroff
Chairman & Group CEO
Jaidev R Shroff
Vice Chairman & CEO
Vikram R Shroff
Lead Independent Director
Hardeep Singh
Independent Director
Vasant P Gandhi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sandeep Deshmukh
Independent Director
Naina Lal Kidwai
Independent Director
Suresh Kumar
Non Executive Director
Carlos Pellicer
Whole-time Director
Raj Tiwari
Independent Director
Usha Rao Monari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by UPL Ltd
Summary
UPL Limited is a global generic crop protection, chemicals and seeds company. The Company is principally engaged in the agro-business of production and sale of agrochemicals, field crops, vegetable seeds and non agro business of production and sale of industrial chemicals, chemical intermediates & speciality chemicals. They operate in three segments: agro chemical, industrial chemicals and others. The agro chemicals segment consists of agrochemicals technicals and formulations. The industrial chemicals segment consists of industrial chemicals and speciality chemicals. The others segment consists of traded products. The company has also got a captive power plant in Jhagadia.The company offers a range of products that includes insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, fumigants, plant growth and regulators and rodenticides. They have 43 manufacturing sites, which includes nine in India, four in France and two in Spain. They operate in every continent and have a customer base in 123 countries with their own subsidiary offices in Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mauritius, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, Italy, Turkey, Spain, South Africa, Taiwan, USA, UK, Vietnam, Zambia, Shanghai, Columbia and Netherland.UPL Limited was incorporated on January 2, 1985 with the name Vishwanath Commercials Ltd. In February 1985, the company went to public. In February 1994, R.D. Shroff along with his family and investment
Read More
The UPL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹516.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of UPL Ltd is ₹38753.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of UPL Ltd is 490.42 and 5.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a UPL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of UPL Ltd is ₹429.55 and ₹599.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
UPL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.35%, 3 Years at -10.27%, 1 Year at -5.93%, 6 Month at -3.51%, 3 Month at -8.82% and 1 Month at -5.96%.
