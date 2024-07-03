iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

UPL Ltd Share Price

516.3
(-2.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:39:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open525
  • Day's High535.45
  • 52 Wk High599.53
  • Prev. Close529.55
  • Day's Low516.2
  • 52 Wk Low 429.55
  • Turnover (lac)10,198.83
  • P/E490.42
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value103.09
  • EPS1.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)38,753.87
  • Div. Yield0.19
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open530.55
  • Day's High533.4
  • Spot530.7
  • Prev. Close538.1
  • Day's Low525.05
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot1,300
  • OI(Chg %)-7,25,400 (-8.84%)
  • Roll Over%13.09
  • Roll Cost1.51
  • Traded Vol.1,25,26,800 (-0.54%)
View More Futures

UPL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

525

Prev. Close

529.55

Turnover(Lac.)

10,198.83

Day's High

535.45

Day's Low

516.2

52 Week's High

599.53

52 Week's Low

429.55

Book Value

103.09

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

38,753.87

P/E

490.42

EPS

1.08

Divi. Yield

0.19

UPL Ltd Corporate Action

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

21 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

UPL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

UPL plans to raise ₹3,378 Crore via rights issue

UPL plans to raise ₹3,378 Crore via rights issue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

Revenue for the quarter climbed by 9% to ₹11,090 Crore, up from ₹10,170 Crore in the same time last year.

Read More
UPL to pare 12.5% stake in Advanta for $350 Million

UPL to pare 12.5% stake in Advanta for $350 Million

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

This is the second investment by a worldwide investor in Advanta, following KKR's $300 Million investment in October 2022.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Nov 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.

Read More
UPL acquires balance 20% stake in Indonesia’s PT Excel Meg

UPL acquires balance 20% stake in Indonesia’s PT Excel Meg

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Aug 2024|02:55 PM

This acquisition, valued at roughly $6.85 million, was completed on August 27, 2024. With this deal, UGL currently owns 99.99% of PT Excel.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

UPL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:03 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.87%

Foreign: 5.87%

Indian: 27.63%

Non-Promoter- 53.97%

Institutions: 53.97%

Non-Institutions: 12.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

UPL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

150

150

153

153

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7,380

6,918

8,048

7,633

Net Worth

7,530

7,068

8,201

7,786

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

16,449

11,345

9,641

7,263

yoy growth (%)

44.98

17.67

32.74

4.66

Raw materials

-9,882

-6,255

-5,560

-3,923

As % of sales

60.07

55.13

57.67

54.01

Employee costs

-767

-685

-646

-486

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,267

449

548

583

Depreciation

-1,044

-977

-891

-666

Tax paid

-85

-214

-77

-28

Working capital

981

161

-643

264

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

44.98

17.67

32.74

4.66

Op profit growth

26.97

34.43

26.97

0.63

EBIT growth

117.46

-7.8

14.2

17.12

Net profit growth

434.54

-52.27

-15.87

123.67

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

43,098

53,576

46,240

38,694

35,756

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

43,098

53,576

46,240

38,694

35,756

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

483

634

415

300

107

View Annually Results

UPL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT UPL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

R D Shroff

Chairman & Group CEO

Jaidev R Shroff

Vice Chairman & CEO

Vikram R Shroff

Lead Independent Director

Hardeep Singh

Independent Director

Vasant P Gandhi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandeep Deshmukh

Independent Director

Naina Lal Kidwai

Independent Director

Suresh Kumar

Non Executive Director

Carlos Pellicer

Whole-time Director

Raj Tiwari

Independent Director

Usha Rao Monari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by UPL Ltd

Summary

UPL Limited is a global generic crop protection, chemicals and seeds company. The Company is principally engaged in the agro-business of production and sale of agrochemicals, field crops, vegetable seeds and non agro business of production and sale of industrial chemicals, chemical intermediates & speciality chemicals. They operate in three segments: agro chemical, industrial chemicals and others. The agro chemicals segment consists of agrochemicals technicals and formulations. The industrial chemicals segment consists of industrial chemicals and speciality chemicals. The others segment consists of traded products. The company has also got a captive power plant in Jhagadia.The company offers a range of products that includes insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, fumigants, plant growth and regulators and rodenticides. They have 43 manufacturing sites, which includes nine in India, four in France and two in Spain. They operate in every continent and have a customer base in 123 countries with their own subsidiary offices in Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mauritius, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, Italy, Turkey, Spain, South Africa, Taiwan, USA, UK, Vietnam, Zambia, Shanghai, Columbia and Netherland.UPL Limited was incorporated on January 2, 1985 with the name Vishwanath Commercials Ltd. In February 1985, the company went to public. In February 1994 R.D. Shroff along with his family and investme
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the UPL Ltd share price today?

The UPL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹516.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of UPL Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of UPL Ltd is ₹38753.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of UPL Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of UPL Ltd is 490.42 and 5.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of UPL Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a UPL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of UPL Ltd is ₹429.55 and ₹599.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of UPL Ltd?

UPL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.35%, 3 Years at -10.27%, 1 Year at -5.93%, 6 Month at -3.51%, 3 Month at -8.82% and 1 Month at -5.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of UPL Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of UPL Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.50 %
Institutions - 53.98 %
Public - 12.51 %

QUICKLINKS FOR UPL Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.