UPL Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
11,090
9,067
14,078
9,887
10,170
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11,090
9,067
14,078
9,887
10,170
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
111
98
171
151
105
Total Income
11,201
9,165
14,249
10,038
10,275
Total Expenditure
9,881
8,047
12,335
9,837
9,136
PBIDT
1,320
1,118
1,914
201
1,139
Interest
1,070
913
1,090
1,191
871
PBDT
250
205
824
-990
268
Depreciation
697
660
794
676
657
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
258
189
173
85
290
Deferred Tax
-120
-117
-63
-144
-386
Reported Profit After Tax
-585
-527
-80
-1,607
-293
Minority Interest After NP
-142
-143
-120
-390
-104
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-443
-384
40
-1,217
-189
Extra-ordinary Items
-3.38
-28.65
68
-16.13
-22.14
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-439.62
-355.35
-28
-1,200.87
-166.86
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.9
-6.02
0.52
-17.11
-2.54
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
150
150
150
150
150
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.9
12.33
13.59
2.03
11.19
PBDTM(%)
2.25
2.26
5.85
-10.01
2.63
PATM(%)
-5.27
-5.81
-0.56
-16.25
-2.88
