UPL Ltd Quarterly Results

544.45
(4.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

11,090

9,067

14,078

9,887

10,170

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11,090

9,067

14,078

9,887

10,170

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

111

98

171

151

105

Total Income

11,201

9,165

14,249

10,038

10,275

Total Expenditure

9,881

8,047

12,335

9,837

9,136

PBIDT

1,320

1,118

1,914

201

1,139

Interest

1,070

913

1,090

1,191

871

PBDT

250

205

824

-990

268

Depreciation

697

660

794

676

657

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

258

189

173

85

290

Deferred Tax

-120

-117

-63

-144

-386

Reported Profit After Tax

-585

-527

-80

-1,607

-293

Minority Interest After NP

-142

-143

-120

-390

-104

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-443

-384

40

-1,217

-189

Extra-ordinary Items

-3.38

-28.65

68

-16.13

-22.14

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-439.62

-355.35

-28

-1,200.87

-166.86

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.9

-6.02

0.52

-17.11

-2.54

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

150

150

150

150

150

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.9

12.33

13.59

2.03

11.19

PBDTM(%)

2.25

2.26

5.85

-10.01

2.63

PATM(%)

-5.27

-5.81

-0.56

-16.25

-2.88

UPL: Related NEWS

UPL plans to raise ₹3,378 Crore via rights issue

UPL plans to raise ₹3,378 Crore via rights issue

21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

Revenue for the quarter climbed by 9% to ₹11,090 Crore, up from ₹10,170 Crore in the same time last year.

Read More
UPL to pare 12.5% stake in Advanta for $350 Million

UPL to pare 12.5% stake in Advanta for $350 Million

21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

This is the second investment by a worldwide investor in Advanta, following KKR's $300 Million investment in October 2022.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

21 Nov 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.

Read More
UPL acquires balance 20% stake in Indonesia’s PT Excel Meg

UPL acquires balance 20% stake in Indonesia’s PT Excel Meg

28 Aug 2024|02:55 PM

This acquisition, valued at roughly $6.85 million, was completed on August 27, 2024. With this deal, UGL currently owns 99.99% of PT Excel.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR UPL Ltd

