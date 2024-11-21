Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
5.87%
5.92%
5.92%
5.92%
5.92%
Indian
27.63%
26.59%
26.59%
26.59%
26.59%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
53.97%
55.18%
53.55%
52.26%
54.5%
Non-Institutions
12.51%
12.29%
13.91%
15.21%
12.96%
Total Non-Promoter
66.49%
67.47%
67.47%
67.47%
67.47%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Revenue for the quarter climbed by 9% to ₹11,090 Crore, up from ₹10,170 Crore in the same time last year.Read More
This is the second investment by a worldwide investor in Advanta, following KKR's $300 Million investment in October 2022.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.Read More
This acquisition, valued at roughly $6.85 million, was completed on August 27, 2024. With this deal, UGL currently owns 99.99% of PT Excel.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.Read More
