UPL Ltd Key Ratios

553.35
(0.30%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:44:59 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR UPL Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.5

8.21

105.75

6.53

Op profit growth

14.09

23.31

93.23

17.42

EBIT growth

15.75

32.31

54.39

14.29

Net profit growth

26.29

61.65

-12.16

17.08

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

20.6

21.58

18.94

20.16

EBIT margin

16.11

16.63

13.6

18.13

Net profit margin

7.84

7.41

4.96

11.63

RoCE

13.5

12.08

13.76

21.09

RoNW

3.98

3.57

3.12

6.1

RoA

1.64

1.34

1.25

3.38

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

58

45.69

28.47

39.8

Dividend per share

10

10

6

8

Cash EPS

16.58

9.13

-3.08

26.44

Book value per share

322.76

273.37

252.36

180.01

Valuation ratios

P/E

12.72

13.48

10.99

11.69

P/CEPS

44.52

67.42

-101.35

17.6

P/B

2.28

2.25

1.24

2.58

EV/EBIDTA

8.09

7.98

6.91

10.65

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

20.12

Tax payout

-10.25

-15.67

-17.31

-11.61

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

108.43

113.25

91.47

122.99

Inventory days

88.8

81.46

63.22

91.3

Creditor days

-147.13

-140.09

-102.25

-141.32

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.24

-3.12

-3.28

-4.02

Net debt / equity

0.83

0.94

1.17

0.4

Net debt / op. profit

2.16

2.35

3.34

1.06

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-47.73

-49.35

-52.41

-46.67

Employee costs

-9.99

-9.59

-9.48

-9.85

Other costs

-21.66

-19.47

-19.15

-23.29

QUICKLINKS FOR UPL Ltd

