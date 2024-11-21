Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.5
8.21
105.75
6.53
Op profit growth
14.09
23.31
93.23
17.42
EBIT growth
15.75
32.31
54.39
14.29
Net profit growth
26.29
61.65
-12.16
17.08
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
20.6
21.58
18.94
20.16
EBIT margin
16.11
16.63
13.6
18.13
Net profit margin
7.84
7.41
4.96
11.63
RoCE
13.5
12.08
13.76
21.09
RoNW
3.98
3.57
3.12
6.1
RoA
1.64
1.34
1.25
3.38
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
58
45.69
28.47
39.8
Dividend per share
10
10
6
8
Cash EPS
16.58
9.13
-3.08
26.44
Book value per share
322.76
273.37
252.36
180.01
Valuation ratios
P/E
12.72
13.48
10.99
11.69
P/CEPS
44.52
67.42
-101.35
17.6
P/B
2.28
2.25
1.24
2.58
EV/EBIDTA
8.09
7.98
6.91
10.65
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
20.12
Tax payout
-10.25
-15.67
-17.31
-11.61
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
108.43
113.25
91.47
122.99
Inventory days
88.8
81.46
63.22
91.3
Creditor days
-147.13
-140.09
-102.25
-141.32
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.24
-3.12
-3.28
-4.02
Net debt / equity
0.83
0.94
1.17
0.4
Net debt / op. profit
2.16
2.35
3.34
1.06
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-47.73
-49.35
-52.41
-46.67
Employee costs
-9.99
-9.59
-9.48
-9.85
Other costs
-21.66
-19.47
-19.15
-23.29
