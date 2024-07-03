SectorBanks
Open₹106
Prev. Close₹104.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹7,171.64
Day's High₹106.32
Day's Low₹100.5
52 Week's High₹157.95
52 Week's Low₹96
Book Value₹145.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)46,118.53
P/E6.46
EPS16.22
Divi. Yield2.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4,553.41
4,104.31
4,104.31
6,277.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
64,327.26
54,866.31
51,026.93
42,407.93
Net Worth
68,880.67
58,970.62
55,131.24
48,685.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3,360.24
30,862.68
10,133.94
11,605.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
P R Rajagopal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajesh V Upadhya
Executive Director
M Karthikeyan
Director (Shareholder)
Veni Thapar
Nominee (Govt)
Bhushan Kumar Sinha
Executive Director
Subrat Kumar
Managing Director & CEO
Rajneesh Karnatak
Non-Official Director.
Munish Kumar Ralhan
Director (Shareholder)
V V Shenoy.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
M R Kumar
Executive Director
Rajiv Mishra
Reports by Bank of India
Summary
Bank of India is a state-owned commercial bank with headquarters in Mumbai. The Bank provides a wide range of banking products and financial services to corporate and retail customers. The bank provides specialized services for businesses (dealing in foreign exchange), NRIs, merchant banking, etc. They also have specialized branches that deal in asset recovery, hi-tech agricultural finance, lease finance and treasury, and small-scale industries. The Bank offers products such as mutual funds, venture capital, depository services, bullion trading and credit cards.The Bank operates in three business segments, namely Treasury Operations, Wholesale Banking Operations and Retail Banking Operations. Treasury Operations includes the entire investment portfolio, which include dealing in government and other securities, money market operations and foreign exchange (Forex) operations. Wholesale Banking includes all advances, which are not included under Retail Banking. The bank had a strong network of 5,083 domestic branches, 5690 ATMs and 23 overseas branches. The domestic.branches are controlled through 54 Zonal Offices and 8 NBG Offices. Presently, Bank of India has overseas presence in 22 foreign countries spread over 5 continents - with 60 offices including 5 Subsidiaries, 5 Representative Offices and 1 Joint Venture, at key banking and financial centres viz., Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong, London, Jersey, Paris and New York.Bank of India was incorporated on September 7, 1906 by a gr
Read More
The Bank of India shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹101.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bank of India is ₹46118.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bank of India is 6.46 and 0.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bank of India stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bank of India is ₹96 and ₹157.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bank of India's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.17%, 3 Years at 25.76%, 1 Year at -9.88%, 6 Month at -11.48%, 3 Month at -4.16% and 1 Month at -8.16%.
