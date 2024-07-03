iifl-logo-icon 1
Bank of India Share Price

101.3
(-3.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open106
  • Day's High106.32
  • 52 Wk High157.95
  • Prev. Close104.72
  • Day's Low100.5
  • 52 Wk Low 96
  • Turnover (lac)7,171.64
  • P/E6.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value145.27
  • EPS16.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)46,118.53
  • Div. Yield2.67
View All Historical Data
  • Open102.59
  • Day's High104.23
  • Spot103.17
  • Prev. Close102.62
  • Day's Low102.07
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot4,825
  • OI(Chg %)1,17,24,750 (134.7%)
  • Roll Over%3.38
  • Roll Cost1.49
  • Traded Vol.2,51,09,300 (156.48%)
View More Futures

Bank of India KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

106

Prev. Close

104.72

Turnover(Lac.)

7,171.64

Day's High

106.32

Day's Low

100.5

52 Week's High

157.95

52 Week's Low

96

Book Value

145.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

46,118.53

P/E

6.46

EPS

16.22

Divi. Yield

2.67

Bank of India Corporate Action

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 May, 2024

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.8

Record Date: 18 Jun, 2024

arrow

Bank of India NEWS AND UPDATE

Bank of India Raises ₹5,000 Crore in Oversubscribed Bond Issue

Bank of India Raises ₹5,000 Crore in Oversubscribed Bond Issue

28 Nov 2024|12:29 AM

The bonds are unsecured, subordinated, redeemable, non-convertible, taxable, and will be listed on the exchange.

BOI Books Loss After MTNL Loan Default

BOI Books Loss After MTNL Loan Default

12 Nov 2024|03:31 PM

Bank of India recorded a net profit of Rs 2,374 crore for Q2FY25, a 63% increase over the same time the previous year, despite the provision.

Tata Motors Finance and Bank of India Join Hands for Commercial Vehicle Financing

Tata Motors Finance and Bank of India Join Hands for Commercial Vehicle Financing

8 Oct 2024|04:11 PM

The agreement is designed to streamline processes and enhance service delivery, strengthening the relationship between both organizations.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

Tata Power Solar & Bank of India Partnership

Tata Power Solar & Bank of India Partnership

27 Jul 2024|11:45 AM

Tata Power Solar & Bank of India partner to provide affordable financing to accelerate installation of Rooftop Solar and EV Charging Stations.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Bank of India SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.38%

Non-Promoter- 19.48%

Institutions: 19.47%

Non-Institutions: 7.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bank of India FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4,553.41

4,104.31

4,104.31

6,277.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

64,327.26

54,866.31

51,026.93

42,407.93

Net Worth

68,880.67

58,970.62

55,131.24

48,685.59

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3,360.24

30,862.68

10,133.94

11,605.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

View Annually Results

Bank of India Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bank of India

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

P R Rajagopal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajesh V Upadhya

Executive Director

M Karthikeyan

Director (Shareholder)

Veni Thapar

Nominee (Govt)

Bhushan Kumar Sinha

Executive Director

Subrat Kumar

Managing Director & CEO

Rajneesh Karnatak

Non-Official Director.

Munish Kumar Ralhan

Director (Shareholder)

V V Shenoy.

Chairman (Non-Executive)

M R Kumar

Executive Director

Rajiv Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bank of India

Summary

Bank of India is a state-owned commercial bank with headquarters in Mumbai. The Bank provides a wide range of banking products and financial services to corporate and retail customers. The bank provides specialized services for businesses (dealing in foreign exchange), NRIs, merchant banking, etc. They also have specialized branches that deal in asset recovery, hi-tech agricultural finance, lease finance and treasury, and small-scale industries. The Bank offers products such as mutual funds, venture capital, depository services, bullion trading and credit cards.The Bank operates in three business segments, namely Treasury Operations, Wholesale Banking Operations and Retail Banking Operations. Treasury Operations includes the entire investment portfolio, which include dealing in government and other securities, money market operations and foreign exchange (Forex) operations. Wholesale Banking includes all advances, which are not included under Retail Banking. The bank had a strong network of 5,083 domestic branches, 5690 ATMs and 23 overseas branches. The domestic.branches are controlled through 54 Zonal Offices and 8 NBG Offices. Presently, Bank of India has overseas presence in 22 foreign countries spread over 5 continents - with 60 offices including 5 Subsidiaries, 5 Representative Offices and 1 Joint Venture, at key banking and financial centres viz., Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong, London, Jersey, Paris and New York.Bank of India was incorporated on September 7, 1906 by a gr
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bank of India share price today?

The Bank of India shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹101.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bank of India?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bank of India is ₹46118.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bank of India?

The PE and PB ratios of Bank of India is 6.46 and 0.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bank of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bank of India stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bank of India is ₹96 and ₹157.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bank of India?

Bank of India's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.17%, 3 Years at 25.76%, 1 Year at -9.88%, 6 Month at -11.48%, 3 Month at -4.16% and 1 Month at -8.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bank of India?

The shareholding pattern of Bank of India is as follows:
Promoters - 73.38 %
Institutions - 19.48 %
Public - 7.14 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bank of India

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Logo

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
Download The App Now

Follow us on

