Summary

Bank of India is a state-owned commercial bank with headquarters in Mumbai. The Bank provides a wide range of banking products and financial services to corporate and retail customers. The bank provides specialized services for businesses (dealing in foreign exchange), NRIs, merchant banking, etc. They also have specialized branches that deal in asset recovery, hi-tech agricultural finance, lease finance and treasury, and small-scale industries. The Bank offers products such as mutual funds, venture capital, depository services, bullion trading and credit cards.The Bank operates in three business segments, namely Treasury Operations, Wholesale Banking Operations and Retail Banking Operations. Treasury Operations includes the entire investment portfolio, which include dealing in government and other securities, money market operations and foreign exchange (Forex) operations. Wholesale Banking includes all advances, which are not included under Retail Banking. The bank had a strong network of 5,083 domestic branches, 5690 ATMs and 23 overseas branches. The domestic.branches are controlled through 54 Zonal Offices and 8 NBG Offices. Presently, Bank of India has overseas presence in 22 foreign countries spread over 5 continents - with 60 offices including 5 Subsidiaries, 5 Representative Offices and 1 Joint Venture, at key banking and financial centres viz., Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong, London, Jersey, Paris and New York.Bank of India was incorporated on September 7, 1906 by a gr

