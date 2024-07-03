Bank of India Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Total Income
67,306.47
55,142.86
46,291.46
47,750.38
49,399.66
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
2.11
1.38
-5.27
-2.19
-0.2
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6,564.46
3,837.95
3,492.58
2,082.75
-3,051.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6,564.46
3,837.95
3,492.58
2,082.75
-3,051.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.48
9.35
9.07
6.36
-9.39
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
28
20
20
0
0
Equity
4,553.41
4,104.31
4,104.31
3,277.66
3,277.66
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
78.51
69.97
77.47
72.69
53.11
PBDTM(%)
16.68
12.72
14.55
8.02
-10.72
PATM(%)
10.45
8.09
8.89
5.38
-6.87
The bonds are unsecured, subordinated, redeemable, non-convertible, taxable, and will be listed on the exchange.Read More
Bank of India recorded a net profit of Rs 2,374 crore for Q2FY25, a 63% increase over the same time the previous year, despite the provision.Read More
The agreement is designed to streamline processes and enhance service delivery, strengthening the relationship between both organizations.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.Read More
Tata Power Solar & Bank of India partner to provide affordable financing to accelerate installation of Rooftop Solar and EV Charging Stations.Read More
The bond issuance attracted substantial interest, with a total of 127 bids amounting to ₹15,318 Crore.Read More
K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.Read More
