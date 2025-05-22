iifl-logo
Put Call Ratio

INDEX

PCR OI

Symbol
Put
Call
Ratio

NIFTY

8,55,94,650

14,55,17,260.00

0.59

Note: OI Figures are in Thousands

PCR Volume

Symbol
Put
Call
Ratio

NIFTY

1,25,21,16,000

1,36,49,11,800.00

0.92

Note: Volume Figures are in Thousands

STOCKS

PCR OI

Symbol
Put
Call
Ratio

13,60,800

18,16,200.00

0.75

12,69,58,000

26,42,90,000.00

0.48

2,04,36,000

2,81,37,000.00

0.73

23,39,700

41,49,300.00

0.56

1,32,80,200

1,96,74,200.00

0.68

47,53,000

92,68,875.00

0.51

36,69,340

83,77,965.00

0.44

1,650

37,950.00

0.04

6,50,300

10,46,500.00

0.62

1,02,52,725

96,86,325.00

1.06

2,81,100

6,27,450.00

0.45

5,97,100

8,57,850.00

0.70

8,18,100

14,57,900.00

0.56

2,04,000

3,61,500.00

0.56

1,29,500

2,34,500.00

0.55

10,00,300

14,25,375.00

0.70

14,62,500

29,31,250.00

0.50

1,30,500

2,23,500.00

0.58

12,52,800

18,80,400.00

0.67

33,85,725

51,15,950.00

0.66

23,82,800

42,33,600.00

0.56

4,96,65,000

6,64,12,500.00

0.75

1,90,24,200

2,25,19,350.00

0.84

1,86,79,650

3,00,11,300.00

0.62

1,01,300

2,24,700.00

0.45

7,77,480

23,22,408.00

0.33

4,15,750

6,02,250.00

0.69

30,20,050

51,01,800.00

0.59

11,51,000

16,65,000.00

0.69

1,61,125

2,00,250.00

0.80

24,40,900

46,38,900.00

0.53

8,16,750

13,09,125.00

0.62

4,23,925

6,97,500.00

0.61

3,76,200

2,68,650.00

1.40

97,57,125

1,57,38,975.00

0.62

4,19,025

8,34,000.00

0.50

23,77,500

32,93,250.00

0.72

11,225

36,525.00

0.31

2,48,58,750

3,43,65,750.00

0.72

7,30,875

10,80,375.00

0.68

14,15,200

28,78,400.00

0.49

2,06,12,000

2,87,44,000.00

0.72

4,29,000

7,97,500.00

0.54

1,88,74,500

2,46,35,500.00

0.77

1,23,36,000

1,54,32,000.00

0.80

66,95,000

75,20,000.00

0.89

6,68,200

10,79,325.00

0.62

2,12,500

5,32,500.00

0.40

1,54,02,600

1,57,60,800.00

0.98

16,09,500

18,66,150.00

0.86

2,37,625

3,82,375.00

0.62

3,81,875

5,15,450.00

0.74

3,86,100

11,03,050.00

0.35

7,59,52,000

8,42,80,000.00

0.90

1,69,125

3,84,875.00

0.44

3,32,750

5,31,750.00

0.63

1,47,350

1,65,200.00

0.89

1,48,07,000

1,70,00,100.00

0.87

49,53,000

64,53,000.00

0.77

2,92,700

4,55,600.00

0.64

7,32,750

10,01,250.00

0.73

30,97,900

38,91,550.00

0.80

11,74,200

18,51,300.00

0.63

5,880

14,220.00

0.41

1,49,34,150

2,07,16,850.00

0.72

8,80,425

19,02,750.00

0.46

1,15,000

1,94,450.00

0.59

6,09,700

11,11,250.00

0.55

80,06,300

2,35,61,650.00

0.34

1,55,40,000

2,89,02,000.00

0.54

5,81,17,500

8,55,09,000.00

0.68

83,39,200

1,21,72,800.00

0.69

5,69,400

8,72,800.00

0.65

15,44,250

31,18,675.00

0.50

86,53,600

1,46,56,600.00

0.59

7,28,625

15,57,750.00

0.47

1,90,16,250

2,35,87,500.00

0.81

18,03,175

25,86,100.00

0.70

3,12,950

4,90,875.00

0.64

1,60,63,750

2,85,31,350.00

0.56

5,80,000

10,08,000.00

0.58

12,11,200

12,70,400.00

0.95

4,27,100

7,90,400.00

0.54

4,69,350

8,87,425.00

0.53

7,73,850

11,76,525.00

0.66

5,10,300

10,07,300.00

0.51

9,99,600

14,25,600.00

0.70

44,550

1,28,925.00

0.35

2,76,87,000

4,68,03,000.00

0.59

29,81,200

40,33,872.00

0.74

19,27,450

28,24,500.00

0.68

10,48,475

18,00,725.00

0.58

2,53,500

5,37,900.00

0.47

89,73,082

1,58,13,328.00

0.57

21,78,150

28,74,000.00

0.76

4,18,950

9,22,500.00

0.45

41,27,925

60,85,225.00

0.68

45,46,000

69,93,000.00

0.65

25,56,800

52,46,200.00

0.49

4,19,200

5,65,600.00

0.74

25,10,000

46,07,200.00

0.54

1,04,700

2,21,400.00

0.47

700

1,600.00

0.44

15,91,075

23,22,675.00

0.69

19,02,500

30,28,750.00

0.63

27,67,500

55,75,500.00

0.50

35,82,000

60,00,750.00

0.60

5,69,625

10,61,750.00

0.54

1,99,78,200

3,03,20,400.00

0.66

22,10,625

25,91,250.00

0.85

2,80,96,000

5,61,79,200.00

0.50

1,54,88,850

2,77,48,800.00

0.56

61,01,600

1,36,15,500.00

0.45

55,85,125

1,42,41,500.00

0.39

81,59,000

1,45,14,000.00

0.56

2,25,81,000

3,29,79,375.00

0.68

75,33,600

1,32,28,950.00

0.57

65,52,000

92,87,200.00

0.71

69,58,100

95,79,500.00

0.73

1,05,34,000

80,53,500.00

1.31

13,04,400

17,71,350.00

0.74

11,40,950

27,05,600.00

0.42

34,42,000

50,94,000.00

0.68

24,10,250

26,89,250.00

0.90

52,80,000

66,02,750.00

0.80

93,71,250

1,45,68,750.00

0.64

5,05,12,500

6,93,37,500.00

0.73

40,02,40,000

61,58,00,000.00

0.65

10,31,250

17,35,500.00

0.59

2,83,750

4,00,750.00

0.71

1,00,86,300

1,25,93,000.00

0.80

81,89,225

1,43,34,175.00

0.57

19,83,275

31,05,375.00

0.64

32,24,700

38,61,600.00

0.84

43,80,075

73,89,225.00

0.59

49,42,250

84,74,700.00

0.58

82,76,800

1,33,00,000.00

0.62

1,20,68,200

1,71,02,150.00

0.71

7,62,150

13,20,300.00

0.58

45,60,600

68,51,900.00

0.67

1,00,75,450

1,40,19,500.00

0.72

2,03,250

2,92,650.00

0.69

18,07,750

31,04,850.00

0.58

10,33,000

17,15,500.00

0.60

34,16,100

57,65,400.00

0.59

8,52,000

15,03,000.00

0.57

16,94,000

17,93,000.00

0.94

9,60,525

18,70,425.00

0.51

4,48,000

7,36,500.00

0.61

1,88,38,125

4,73,28,750.00

0.40

6,98,750

15,39,200.00

0.45

1,54,70,050

1,94,01,600.00

0.80

35,650

1,41,050.00

0.25

1,80,20,000

2,06,05,000.00

0.87

49,06,800

66,47,400.00

0.74

2,53,52,000

2,70,82,000.00

0.94

4,61,300

6,42,950.00

0.72

14,58,750

26,95,625.00

0.54

3,28,650

5,89,950.00

0.56

68,40,900

79,37,325.00

0.86

7,55,700

14,92,750.00

0.51

3,11,900

5,85,300.00

0.53

21,85,325

41,06,825.00

0.53

2,07,075

2,70,875.00

0.76

32,82,500

55,17,500.00

0.59

3,02,700

4,59,900.00

0.66

10,42,200

13,44,300.00

0.78

25,41,600

28,54,800.00

0.89

34,53,000

43,14,000.00

0.80

5,32,875

8,50,850.00

0.63

3,02,625

6,67,050.00

0.45

1,51,27,350

1,61,41,650.00

0.94

13,26,000

19,42,525.00

0.68

11,93,125

17,74,375.00

0.67

38,81,700

88,94,850.00

0.44

8,17,075

14,31,150.00

0.57

38,08,350

38,84,400.00

0.98

38,53,500

51,24,000.00

0.75

6,50,22,750

8,36,05,500.00

0.78

3,50,000

5,81,375.00

0.60

37,05,000

1,05,46,000.00

0.35

74,32,875

72,50,250.00

1.03

1,01,400

2,08,900.00

0.49

82,58,400

77,54,400.00

1.06

17,300

49,350.00

0.35

12,675

30,225.00

0.42

50,40,000

85,17,500.00

0.59

1,71,07,125

2,04,82,875.00

0.84

45,95,150

67,66,850.00

0.68

11,08,500

18,87,000.00

0.59

4,22,65,500

4,99,57,650.00

0.85

2,24,250

7,03,625.00

0.32

1,28,48,975

1,84,36,325.00

0.70

2,47,10,400

2,86,70,850.00

0.86

1,33,98,000

1,62,59,600.00

0.82

5,82,000

7,94,400.00

0.73

16,24,625

19,10,250.00

0.85

19,85,000

27,96,000.00

0.71

8,72,025

20,19,150.00

0.43

52,87,500

94,78,750.00

0.56

20,52,600

28,04,450.00

0.73

22,03,000

22,24,000.00

0.99

9,78,050

12,72,550.00

0.77

10,41,546

23,83,298.00

0.44

30,36,800

42,51,200.00

0.71

1,11,50,000

2,49,42,500.00

0.45

4,97,250

8,00,000.00

0.62

10,61,550

6,27,200.00

1.69

6,64,400

10,17,600.00

0.65

44,31,600

48,78,000.00

0.91

2,44,000

3,78,100.00

0.65

34,84,800

46,60,800.00

0.75

28,20,375

43,69,125.00

0.65

49,95,900

49,47,000.00

1.01

10,63,750

15,59,375.00

0.68

12,70,200

18,69,600.00

0.68

42,43,200

1,59,04,200.00

0.27

60,61,500

77,43,600.00

0.78

3,82,375

4,93,250.00

0.78

35,84,000

38,97,000.00

0.92

Note: OI Figures are in Thousands

PCR Volume

Symbol
Put
Call
Ratio

9,56,700

21,33,000.00

0.45

6,72,62,000

41,29,06,000.00

0.16

1,50,99,000

3,09,72,000.00

0.49

15,81,300

40,86,300.00

0.39

2,42,90,300

3,96,11,750.00

0.61

38,43,875

65,69,500.00

0.59

37,35,735

97,32,965.00

0.38

4,400

1,60,050.00

0.03

4,81,600

11,23,500.00

0.43

1,63,28,250

3,30,10,500.00

0.49

3,23,900

7,51,250.00

0.43

8,84,100

17,06,250.00

0.52

10,90,900

26,99,700.00

0.40

2,12,250

5,51,625.00

0.38

1,92,250

2,90,250.00

0.66

12,52,475

15,50,850.00

0.81

19,60,625

53,82,500.00

0.36

2,38,650

6,60,750.00

0.36

27,60,000

35,23,200.00

0.78

32,45,725

64,01,150.00

0.51

25,25,600

84,26,600.00

0.30

6,78,26,000

12,91,23,500.00

0.53

1,22,67,450

1,98,00,450.00

0.62

1,93,09,950

3,74,74,250.00

0.52

1,43,300

2,62,000.00

0.55

10,78,896

29,21,136.00

0.37

3,00,250

6,32,750.00

0.47

15,09,750

39,25,900.00

0.38

7,87,000

9,51,000.00

0.83

3,18,250

2,05,000.00

1.55

49,85,400

85,06,050.00

0.59

7,00,875

12,78,750.00

0.55

4,83,600

9,99,750.00

0.48

5,95,575

3,45,825.00

1.72

2,24,91,000

3,23,89,875.00

0.69

6,46,875

11,99,100.00

0.54

29,39,250

53,27,250.00

0.55

25,675

70,950.00

0.36

5,99,49,750

13,64,32,500.00

0.44

11,28,000

20,71,500.00

0.54

25,25,600

1,01,76,800.00

0.25

1,60,28,000

3,07,48,000.00

0.52

7,17,750

24,02,125.00

0.30

3,33,93,000

5,14,56,500.00

0.65

1,04,23,000

1,81,32,000.00

0.57

83,22,500

1,27,45,000.00

0.65

18,22,600

34,67,425.00

0.53

22,72,500

15,32,500.00

1.48

98,15,400

1,44,64,800.00

0.68

11,55,650

19,74,900.00

0.59

2,47,875

4,95,000.00

0.50

4,97,250

7,64,075.00

0.65

97,500

6,42,850.00

0.15

11,46,64,000

32,22,48,000.00

0.36

2,15,250

5,65,125.00

0.38

10,15,250

40,54,750.00

0.25

2,90,150

2,90,500.00

1.00

1,07,01,600

1,59,84,800.00

0.67

26,46,000

60,55,500.00

0.44

2,89,000

7,28,000.00

0.40

6,75,000

18,71,250.00

0.36

42,84,800

87,93,850.00

0.49

42,19,200

54,31,800.00

0.78

4,710

36,075.00

0.13

1,10,20,625

1,98,02,475.00

0.56

32,63,700

47,76,225.00

0.68

1,20,650

3,41,650.00

0.35

8,01,150

18,58,500.00

0.43

2,17,12,000

8,45,88,300.00

0.26

1,42,59,000

3,44,04,000.00

0.41

4,28,08,500

10,77,30,000.00

0.40

57,85,600

1,35,23,200.00

0.43

8,53,200

14,87,200.00

0.57

20,21,725

50,81,825.00

0.40

3,65,98,000

9,64,07,600.00

0.38

8,80,875

19,51,500.00

0.45

1,08,00,000

1,90,27,500.00

0.57

95,86,500

3,11,08,000.00

0.31

3,59,425

5,04,900.00

0.71

4,00,44,000

10,91,30,550.00

0.37

10,40,800

22,98,000.00

0.45

15,08,000

28,82,400.00

0.52

6,80,100

23,02,500.00

0.30

22,78,850

43,62,400.00

0.52

6,64,650

21,58,800.00

0.31

9,31,250

19,92,250.00

0.47

15,28,800

23,68,800.00

0.65

86,850

6,20,775.00

0.14

10,47,45,000

23,85,36,000.00

0.44

18,60,680

35,69,216.00

0.52

26,81,875

45,62,600.00

0.59

11,62,375

22,20,200.00

0.52

4,08,300

7,43,400.00

0.55

65,32,368

1,37,34,036.00

0.48

28,56,150

54,77,700.00

0.52

8,17,200

12,19,050.00

0.67

71,33,450

1,67,22,150.00

0.43

29,88,000

69,74,000.00

0.43

26,31,600

47,03,900.00

0.56

3,08,400

6,53,600.00

0.47

38,84,000

79,27,200.00

0.49

3,00,600

3,88,650.00

0.77

1,200

2,600.00

0.46

9,36,200

18,11,175.00

0.52

19,97,500

35,05,000.00

0.57

28,86,975

53,73,675.00

0.54

27,35,250

53,37,000.00

0.51

9,61,775

19,21,225.00

0.50

1,74,45,450

3,67,09,200.00

0.48

27,34,375

45,26,875.00

0.60

3,84,12,800

7,31,21,600.00

0.53

1,33,52,700

3,15,80,475.00

0.42

32,82,800

1,38,27,200.00

0.24

61,46,875

1,79,44,500.00

0.34

34,44,000

1,22,59,000.00

0.28

1,47,17,625

2,85,72,375.00

0.52

98,62,050

3,75,61,575.00

0.26

77,34,800

1,53,45,200.00

0.50

82,26,300

1,42,80,000.00

0.58

85,98,500

86,08,500.00

1.00

8,04,450

19,83,000.00

0.41

32,70,850

1,30,23,550.00

0.25

40,04,000

96,80,000.00

0.41

21,82,400

75,88,800.00

0.29

85,66,250

1,17,70,000.00

0.73

1,04,62,500

2,77,42,500.00

0.38

4,45,72,500

7,58,40,000.00

0.59

32,90,40,000

62,79,20,000.00

0.52

10,70,250

18,46,500.00

0.58

3,45,000

7,11,500.00

0.48

1,71,40,900

2,15,12,400.00

0.80

1,58,47,375

4,24,95,700.00

0.37

22,87,075

60,77,225.00

0.38

26,41,200

36,84,600.00

0.72

43,07,175

72,94,050.00

0.59

33,99,950

88,03,300.00

0.39

1,29,79,400

1,89,32,200.00

0.69

93,00,150

1,38,94,200.00

0.67

8,75,250

20,24,250.00

0.43

52,08,500

72,78,700.00

0.72

2,19,16,400

3,56,64,750.00

0.61

2,64,600

3,28,650.00

0.81

25,50,450

42,80,150.00

0.60

9,11,500

15,83,500.00

0.58

32,00,400

60,42,750.00

0.53

14,95,750

25,88,000.00

0.58

21,13,000

32,40,000.00

0.65

13,81,950

34,71,525.00

0.40

4,95,500

8,89,500.00

0.56

1,60,14,375

4,01,11,875.00

0.40

22,67,200

70,41,775.00

0.32

1,18,18,150

1,82,99,450.00

0.65

78,275

4,81,275.00

0.16

1,82,45,000

3,67,35,000.00

0.50

35,24,400

58,05,000.00

0.61

8,86,84,000

19,83,44,000.00

0.45

5,61,400

8,56,800.00

0.66

22,34,375

41,08,750.00

0.54

3,42,000

6,63,900.00

0.52

91,81,425

1,55,76,825.00

0.59

7,80,400

18,03,850.00

0.43

3,96,300

7,37,800.00

0.54

36,79,825

1,14,16,150.00

0.32

2,14,500

2,87,650.00

0.75

32,78,750

66,10,000.00

0.50

2,64,600

4,86,300.00

0.54

33,66,450

95,82,750.00

0.35

24,40,800

21,79,800.00

1.12

28,65,000

65,47,000.00

0.44

4,20,700

8,19,700.00

0.51

7,12,650

11,36,775.00

0.63

1,19,80,500

2,50,40,400.00

0.48

21,39,475

44,60,625.00

0.48

15,05,625

23,21,250.00

0.65

75,76,250

1,67,10,500.00

0.45

11,54,200

25,02,700.00

0.46

47,85,300

50,60,250.00

0.95

73,32,850

2,15,60,350.00

0.34

13,53,98,250

29,56,09,500.00

0.46

3,34,875

12,41,625.00

0.27

1,01,25,000

2,01,75,000.00

0.50

2,67,48,750

4,92,48,000.00

0.54

2,16,600

3,93,900.00

0.55

1,16,15,400

1,21,50,000.00

0.96

43,050

99,025.00

0.43

20,800

69,550.00

0.30

31,55,000

69,40,000.00

0.45

3,32,16,750

4,34,43,750.00

0.76

83,59,050

1,37,63,600.00

0.61

8,48,500

16,86,500.00

0.50

4,33,02,900

6,11,66,700.00

0.71

12,34,350

66,74,850.00

0.18

1,39,58,725

4,40,66,725.00

0.32

4,19,73,750

9,32,05,125.00

0.45

1,33,25,200

2,37,60,800.00

0.56

3,22,800

6,50,100.00

0.50

24,90,250

25,51,125.00

0.98

25,54,500

44,98,500.00

0.57

47,40,975

75,20,100.00

0.63

1,32,68,750

2,11,34,375.00

0.63

10,69,200

27,42,850.00

0.39

24,80,000

33,34,000.00

0.74

10,97,400

35,86,700.00

0.31

9,74,018

25,18,721.00

0.39

28,44,000

50,63,200.00

0.56

1,16,85,000

2,86,17,500.00

0.41

10,19,000

24,70,500.00

0.41

24,55,600

11,33,300.00

2.17

16,71,600

54,57,800.00

0.31

16,74,000

30,05,100.00

0.56

10,13,300

14,22,100.00

0.71

50,44,400

88,36,000.00

0.57

19,19,250

40,38,000.00

0.48

26,62,500

48,90,000.00

0.54

8,86,250

24,51,875.00

0.36

7,49,400

17,44,800.00

0.43

37,83,000

1,29,22,000.00

0.29

49,57,200

1,50,01,200.00

0.33

5,06,625

10,14,750.00

0.50

19,26,000

41,62,000.00

0.46

Note: Volume Figures are in Thousands

What is the Put Call Ratio?

The PCR is a common technical indicator used to measure the traded volume for put options in comparison with call options. The usage of PCR facilitates the analysis of the market's sentiment and further possible movements in prices. With higher values of PCR, a bearish market arises. Low PCR or very low PCR signals the formation of a bull market. In this way, the PCR explains the amount of optimism or pessimism present in the market.

How is PCR Calculated?

PCR can be calculated in two ways:

Based on open interests of a given day
The PCR ratio is the total sum of outstanding open interest in put options for a selected security or market divided by the total of outstanding open interest in call options for that given market. Open interest is said to be the total sum of options contracts remaining unexercised and also those that did not expire.

Formula
PCR = Total open interest of put options / Total open interest of call options

Example
Assume we need to determine the put call ratio for "ABC Ltd," traded on the NSE. Total open interest for put options on ABC Ltd: 2,000 contracts. The total open interest for call options on XYZ Ltd: 5,000 contracts.
Using the formula: PCR = 2,000 (Put options) / 5,000 (Call options) = 0.4
So, the put-call ratio for ABC Ltd is 0.4.

According to the trading volume of a given day
The PCR ratio can also be derived by using the investing volume of put options and call options on a given day. This brings one nearer to getting an idea about the prevailing market mood through the trading volume that takes place during that particular day.

Formula
PCR = Total trading volume of Put options / Total trading volume of Call options

Example
Let us take the trading volume of any day of "ABC Ltd." in the BSE. The total trading volume of put options on ABC Ltd is 4,000 contracts, and the total trading volume of call options on ABC Ltd is 16,000 contracts.
By using this formula: PCR = 4,000 (Put options) / 16,000 (Call options) = 0.25
So, the PCR for ABC Ltd on that particular date is 0.25.

How to Analyse PCR (Put Call Ratio)

Here's a breakdown of PCR analysis depending on different scenarios:

  • Scenario: The Nifty PCR rises as small declines are bought into an upward-rising market
    Signal: Positive
    Interpretation: It means that the upswing is expected to continue as put writers are actively engaged in writing during dips.
  • Scenario: The PCR falls low as markets are gauging the levels of resistance
    Signal: Bearish
    Interpretation: It reflects that call writers are opening fresh positions expecting either a market pullback or restricted upside.
  • Scenario: The PCR is dropping in a declining market
    Signal: Bearish
    Interpretation: This means that option writers are selling call option strikes aggressively.

How to Trade Using a Put-Call Ratio

The rules and guidelines for PCR trading are as follows:

  • Identify Extremes: Look at the historical PCR values where the ratio reaches extreme values. Extreme peaks often mark overbought bearishness, which is typically taken back with a bullish reversal. Downside extremes may mark overbought bullishness, which is often taken back through the market pullback.
  • Use the PCR in Combination with Other Indicators: Most traders prefer to use PCR technically combined with other technical indicators. They tend to combine PCR either with moving averages or with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) in order to confirm the signals arising from PCR. This happens mainly to eliminate false interpretations and enhance strong trading decisions.
  • Market Context: Always look at the broader market context. If the PCR is high for an extended period of a downtrend, it may only be extending the bearish outlook. Conversely, this level of PCR in a sideways market might only suggest an oversold state.

Why is PCR Important?

PCR is one of the most significant measures that traders use when gauging market sentiment. The PCR live helps traders identify the underlying price movement of the security and guides them through placing directional bets on equities. As a contrarian signal, it helps traders avoid the pitfall of herd mentality. Another way in which the Put/call ratio is used to study overall trading activity by market players is that it measures in terms of both open interest and volume.

Advantages of Put Call Ratio

  • Market Sentiment: PCR captures a snapshot of market sentiment and helps to trade towards a bullish or bearish interpretation from the market perspective.
  • Contrarian Indicator: It behaves as a contrarian sign. An extremely high or low PCR may indicate the approach of mood change in the market or an upbeat or depressive attitude.
  • Risk Management: Tracking PCR helps traders understand risks and make better decisions. A bearish PCR may lead to protective action, whereas a bullish PCR encourages greater risk-taking activities.
  • Volatility Indicator: As many traders and investors are buying put options as some form of hedging against the negative risks that may prevail, a higher rise in PCR is generally linked with increased market volatility.
  • Leading Indicator: The PCR can sometimes act as a leading indicator when extreme levels are reached.

Disadvantages of Put Call Ratio

  • Subjective Interpretation: The determination of what constitutes an "extreme" level would be subjective and may vary from trader to trader.
  • False Signals: As with any indicator, the PCR can produce false signals, especially if used without any other technical or fundamental analysis metrics.
  • Lagging Nature: The PCR reflects previously traded option activity that doesn't necessarily translate into near-term price movement.
  • Market Context Dependence: The relevance of the readings might depend on the range, trend, or reversal stage that the market finds itself in.

4 Ways to Interpret 'Nifty Put Call Ratio Live Chart' and Nifty Spot Correlation

  • Trend Confirmation: A positive PCR amplified by increasing Nifty spot price would confirm that the bull trend is not over yet.
  • Reversal Signal: An extremely high PCR accompanied by a falling Nifty spot price could be a hint that the market is oversold and due for a reversal.
  • Bearish Divergence: When the PCR goes upwards, in contrast, the Nifty prices do not move up or go down, which indicates that more bullish sentiment turns bearish.
  • Bullish Divergence: It is a situation in which the PCR goes down, but the Nifty spot price shows as steady or rising. This might reflect that bearish sentiment is dropping, and bullish momentum may start rising.

Interpretation of PCR

  • PCR < 1: It suggests that more open call contracts are present than put contracts. It also means a bullish market sentiment where traders and investors believe the price of the underlying asset will rise.
  • PCR > 1: If PCR is greater than 1, then the number of put contracts is higher compared to the number of call contracts, and hence, it portrays a bearish market psychology. The traders, as well as investors, think that the value of the underlying asset will go down.
  • PCR = 1: When the PCR stands about 1, this usually indicates market opinion is fairly neutral since there is little crowd psychology geared toward shorting or longing, and a greater number of investors and traders have equally bullish and bearish opinions.

Arbitrage Opportunities

Premium

Discount

Script
Spot
Future
Premium(%)

IEX

200.55

200.57

0.01%

OIL

427.00

427.05

0.01%

GODREJPROP

2,243.80

2,244.10

0.01%

UPL

627.90

628.00

0.01%

JSWENERGY

487.95

488.05

0.02%

FAQs

What constitutes a high PCR?

A high PCR is typically above 1.0, meaning that the number of put options traded is higher than the call options.

What does a Put Call Ratio greater than one indicate?

If the PCR is more than one, it then means that there have been more purchases of puts than calls by the traders, which means that the current market situation is bearish.

What is the ideal PCR ratio?

It's likely that market volatility, earnings reports, economic events, and general market sentiment would all impact PCR.

What factors can affect the PCR ratio?

It's likely that market volatility, earnings reports, economic events, and general market sentiment would all impact PCR.

Is a high put-call ratio good?

It depends on perspective. A high PCR may indicate excessive bearishness, which contrarian traders may see as a bullish signal.

What is a bullish put-call ratio?

A low PCR, generally below 0.7, is considered bullish as it reflects higher call option trading.

Is the put-call ratio a reliable measure to forecast future market conditions?

While PCR can provide insights, it should be used alongside other indicators and analysis for more reliable forecasting.

How can I determine PCR results?

PCR results can be tracked using financial data platforms that provide real-time options trading volumes and comprehensive charts.

