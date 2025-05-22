PCR OI
Symbol
Put
Call
Ratio
NIFTY
8,55,94,650
14,55,17,260.00
0.59
Note: OI Figures are in Thousands
PCR Volume
Symbol
Put
Call
Ratio
NIFTY
1,25,21,16,000
1,36,49,11,800.00
0.92
Note: Volume Figures are in Thousands
PCR OI
Symbol
Put
Call
Ratio
13,60,800
18,16,200.00
0.75
12,69,58,000
26,42,90,000.00
0.48
2,04,36,000
2,81,37,000.00
0.73
23,39,700
41,49,300.00
0.56
1,32,80,200
1,96,74,200.00
0.68
47,53,000
92,68,875.00
0.51
36,69,340
83,77,965.00
0.44
1,650
37,950.00
0.04
6,50,300
10,46,500.00
0.62
1,02,52,725
96,86,325.00
1.06
2,81,100
6,27,450.00
0.45
5,97,100
8,57,850.00
0.70
8,18,100
14,57,900.00
0.56
2,04,000
3,61,500.00
0.56
1,29,500
2,34,500.00
0.55
10,00,300
14,25,375.00
0.70
14,62,500
29,31,250.00
0.50
1,30,500
2,23,500.00
0.58
12,52,800
18,80,400.00
0.67
33,85,725
51,15,950.00
0.66
23,82,800
42,33,600.00
0.56
4,96,65,000
6,64,12,500.00
0.75
1,90,24,200
2,25,19,350.00
0.84
1,86,79,650
3,00,11,300.00
0.62
1,01,300
2,24,700.00
0.45
7,77,480
23,22,408.00
0.33
4,15,750
6,02,250.00
0.69
30,20,050
51,01,800.00
0.59
11,51,000
16,65,000.00
0.69
1,61,125
2,00,250.00
0.80
24,40,900
46,38,900.00
0.53
8,16,750
13,09,125.00
0.62
4,23,925
6,97,500.00
0.61
3,76,200
2,68,650.00
1.40
97,57,125
1,57,38,975.00
0.62
4,19,025
8,34,000.00
0.50
23,77,500
32,93,250.00
0.72
11,225
36,525.00
0.31
2,48,58,750
3,43,65,750.00
0.72
7,30,875
10,80,375.00
0.68
14,15,200
28,78,400.00
0.49
2,06,12,000
2,87,44,000.00
0.72
4,29,000
7,97,500.00
0.54
1,88,74,500
2,46,35,500.00
0.77
1,23,36,000
1,54,32,000.00
0.80
66,95,000
75,20,000.00
0.89
6,68,200
10,79,325.00
0.62
2,12,500
5,32,500.00
0.40
1,54,02,600
1,57,60,800.00
0.98
16,09,500
18,66,150.00
0.86
2,37,625
3,82,375.00
0.62
3,81,875
5,15,450.00
0.74
3,86,100
11,03,050.00
0.35
7,59,52,000
8,42,80,000.00
0.90
1,69,125
3,84,875.00
0.44
3,32,750
5,31,750.00
0.63
1,47,350
1,65,200.00
0.89
1,48,07,000
1,70,00,100.00
0.87
49,53,000
64,53,000.00
0.77
2,92,700
4,55,600.00
0.64
7,32,750
10,01,250.00
0.73
30,97,900
38,91,550.00
0.80
11,74,200
18,51,300.00
0.63
5,880
14,220.00
0.41
1,49,34,150
2,07,16,850.00
0.72
8,80,425
19,02,750.00
0.46
1,15,000
1,94,450.00
0.59
6,09,700
11,11,250.00
0.55
80,06,300
2,35,61,650.00
0.34
1,55,40,000
2,89,02,000.00
0.54
5,81,17,500
8,55,09,000.00
0.68
83,39,200
1,21,72,800.00
0.69
5,69,400
8,72,800.00
0.65
15,44,250
31,18,675.00
0.50
86,53,600
1,46,56,600.00
0.59
7,28,625
15,57,750.00
0.47
1,90,16,250
2,35,87,500.00
0.81
18,03,175
25,86,100.00
0.70
3,12,950
4,90,875.00
0.64
1,60,63,750
2,85,31,350.00
0.56
5,80,000
10,08,000.00
0.58
12,11,200
12,70,400.00
0.95
4,27,100
7,90,400.00
0.54
4,69,350
8,87,425.00
0.53
7,73,850
11,76,525.00
0.66
5,10,300
10,07,300.00
0.51
9,99,600
14,25,600.00
0.70
44,550
1,28,925.00
0.35
2,76,87,000
4,68,03,000.00
0.59
29,81,200
40,33,872.00
0.74
19,27,450
28,24,500.00
0.68
10,48,475
18,00,725.00
0.58
2,53,500
5,37,900.00
0.47
89,73,082
1,58,13,328.00
0.57
21,78,150
28,74,000.00
0.76
4,18,950
9,22,500.00
0.45
41,27,925
60,85,225.00
0.68
45,46,000
69,93,000.00
0.65
25,56,800
52,46,200.00
0.49
4,19,200
5,65,600.00
0.74
25,10,000
46,07,200.00
0.54
1,04,700
2,21,400.00
0.47
700
1,600.00
0.44
15,91,075
23,22,675.00
0.69
19,02,500
30,28,750.00
0.63
27,67,500
55,75,500.00
0.50
35,82,000
60,00,750.00
0.60
5,69,625
10,61,750.00
0.54
1,99,78,200
3,03,20,400.00
0.66
22,10,625
25,91,250.00
0.85
2,80,96,000
5,61,79,200.00
0.50
1,54,88,850
2,77,48,800.00
0.56
61,01,600
1,36,15,500.00
0.45
55,85,125
1,42,41,500.00
0.39
81,59,000
1,45,14,000.00
0.56
2,25,81,000
3,29,79,375.00
0.68
75,33,600
1,32,28,950.00
0.57
65,52,000
92,87,200.00
0.71
69,58,100
95,79,500.00
0.73
1,05,34,000
80,53,500.00
1.31
13,04,400
17,71,350.00
0.74
11,40,950
27,05,600.00
0.42
34,42,000
50,94,000.00
0.68
24,10,250
26,89,250.00
0.90
52,80,000
66,02,750.00
0.80
93,71,250
1,45,68,750.00
0.64
5,05,12,500
6,93,37,500.00
0.73
40,02,40,000
61,58,00,000.00
0.65
10,31,250
17,35,500.00
0.59
2,83,750
4,00,750.00
0.71
1,00,86,300
1,25,93,000.00
0.80
81,89,225
1,43,34,175.00
0.57
19,83,275
31,05,375.00
0.64
32,24,700
38,61,600.00
0.84
43,80,075
73,89,225.00
0.59
49,42,250
84,74,700.00
0.58
82,76,800
1,33,00,000.00
0.62
1,20,68,200
1,71,02,150.00
0.71
7,62,150
13,20,300.00
0.58
45,60,600
68,51,900.00
0.67
1,00,75,450
1,40,19,500.00
0.72
2,03,250
2,92,650.00
0.69
18,07,750
31,04,850.00
0.58
10,33,000
17,15,500.00
0.60
34,16,100
57,65,400.00
0.59
8,52,000
15,03,000.00
0.57
16,94,000
17,93,000.00
0.94
9,60,525
18,70,425.00
0.51
4,48,000
7,36,500.00
0.61
1,88,38,125
4,73,28,750.00
0.40
6,98,750
15,39,200.00
0.45
1,54,70,050
1,94,01,600.00
0.80
35,650
1,41,050.00
0.25
1,80,20,000
2,06,05,000.00
0.87
49,06,800
66,47,400.00
0.74
2,53,52,000
2,70,82,000.00
0.94
4,61,300
6,42,950.00
0.72
14,58,750
26,95,625.00
0.54
3,28,650
5,89,950.00
0.56
68,40,900
79,37,325.00
0.86
7,55,700
14,92,750.00
0.51
3,11,900
5,85,300.00
0.53
21,85,325
41,06,825.00
0.53
2,07,075
2,70,875.00
0.76
32,82,500
55,17,500.00
0.59
3,02,700
4,59,900.00
0.66
10,42,200
13,44,300.00
0.78
25,41,600
28,54,800.00
0.89
34,53,000
43,14,000.00
0.80
5,32,875
8,50,850.00
0.63
3,02,625
6,67,050.00
0.45
1,51,27,350
1,61,41,650.00
0.94
13,26,000
19,42,525.00
0.68
11,93,125
17,74,375.00
0.67
38,81,700
88,94,850.00
0.44
8,17,075
14,31,150.00
0.57
38,08,350
38,84,400.00
0.98
38,53,500
51,24,000.00
0.75
6,50,22,750
8,36,05,500.00
0.78
3,50,000
5,81,375.00
0.60
37,05,000
1,05,46,000.00
0.35
74,32,875
72,50,250.00
1.03
1,01,400
2,08,900.00
0.49
82,58,400
77,54,400.00
1.06
17,300
49,350.00
0.35
12,675
30,225.00
0.42
50,40,000
85,17,500.00
0.59
1,71,07,125
2,04,82,875.00
0.84
45,95,150
67,66,850.00
0.68
11,08,500
18,87,000.00
0.59
4,22,65,500
4,99,57,650.00
0.85
2,24,250
7,03,625.00
0.32
1,28,48,975
1,84,36,325.00
0.70
2,47,10,400
2,86,70,850.00
0.86
1,33,98,000
1,62,59,600.00
0.82
5,82,000
7,94,400.00
0.73
16,24,625
19,10,250.00
0.85
19,85,000
27,96,000.00
0.71
8,72,025
20,19,150.00
0.43
52,87,500
94,78,750.00
0.56
20,52,600
28,04,450.00
0.73
22,03,000
22,24,000.00
0.99
9,78,050
12,72,550.00
0.77
10,41,546
23,83,298.00
0.44
30,36,800
42,51,200.00
0.71
1,11,50,000
2,49,42,500.00
0.45
4,97,250
8,00,000.00
0.62
10,61,550
6,27,200.00
1.69
6,64,400
10,17,600.00
0.65
44,31,600
48,78,000.00
0.91
2,44,000
3,78,100.00
0.65
34,84,800
46,60,800.00
0.75
28,20,375
43,69,125.00
0.65
49,95,900
49,47,000.00
1.01
10,63,750
15,59,375.00
0.68
12,70,200
18,69,600.00
0.68
42,43,200
1,59,04,200.00
0.27
60,61,500
77,43,600.00
0.78
3,82,375
4,93,250.00
0.78
35,84,000
38,97,000.00
0.92
PCR Volume
Symbol
Put
Call
Ratio
9,56,700
21,33,000.00
0.45
6,72,62,000
41,29,06,000.00
0.16
1,50,99,000
3,09,72,000.00
0.49
15,81,300
40,86,300.00
0.39
2,42,90,300
3,96,11,750.00
0.61
38,43,875
65,69,500.00
0.59
37,35,735
97,32,965.00
0.38
4,400
1,60,050.00
0.03
4,81,600
11,23,500.00
0.43
1,63,28,250
3,30,10,500.00
0.49
3,23,900
7,51,250.00
0.43
8,84,100
17,06,250.00
0.52
10,90,900
26,99,700.00
0.40
2,12,250
5,51,625.00
0.38
1,92,250
2,90,250.00
0.66
12,52,475
15,50,850.00
0.81
19,60,625
53,82,500.00
0.36
2,38,650
6,60,750.00
0.36
27,60,000
35,23,200.00
0.78
32,45,725
64,01,150.00
0.51
25,25,600
84,26,600.00
0.30
6,78,26,000
12,91,23,500.00
0.53
1,22,67,450
1,98,00,450.00
0.62
1,93,09,950
3,74,74,250.00
0.52
1,43,300
2,62,000.00
0.55
10,78,896
29,21,136.00
0.37
3,00,250
6,32,750.00
0.47
15,09,750
39,25,900.00
0.38
7,87,000
9,51,000.00
0.83
3,18,250
2,05,000.00
1.55
49,85,400
85,06,050.00
0.59
7,00,875
12,78,750.00
0.55
4,83,600
9,99,750.00
0.48
5,95,575
3,45,825.00
1.72
2,24,91,000
3,23,89,875.00
0.69
6,46,875
11,99,100.00
0.54
29,39,250
53,27,250.00
0.55
25,675
70,950.00
0.36
5,99,49,750
13,64,32,500.00
0.44
11,28,000
20,71,500.00
0.54
25,25,600
1,01,76,800.00
0.25
1,60,28,000
3,07,48,000.00
0.52
7,17,750
24,02,125.00
0.30
3,33,93,000
5,14,56,500.00
0.65
1,04,23,000
1,81,32,000.00
0.57
83,22,500
1,27,45,000.00
0.65
18,22,600
34,67,425.00
0.53
22,72,500
15,32,500.00
1.48
98,15,400
1,44,64,800.00
0.68
11,55,650
19,74,900.00
0.59
2,47,875
4,95,000.00
0.50
4,97,250
7,64,075.00
0.65
97,500
6,42,850.00
0.15
11,46,64,000
32,22,48,000.00
0.36
2,15,250
5,65,125.00
0.38
10,15,250
40,54,750.00
0.25
2,90,150
2,90,500.00
1.00
1,07,01,600
1,59,84,800.00
0.67
26,46,000
60,55,500.00
0.44
2,89,000
7,28,000.00
0.40
6,75,000
18,71,250.00
0.36
42,84,800
87,93,850.00
0.49
42,19,200
54,31,800.00
0.78
4,710
36,075.00
0.13
1,10,20,625
1,98,02,475.00
0.56
32,63,700
47,76,225.00
0.68
1,20,650
3,41,650.00
0.35
8,01,150
18,58,500.00
0.43
2,17,12,000
8,45,88,300.00
0.26
1,42,59,000
3,44,04,000.00
0.41
4,28,08,500
10,77,30,000.00
0.40
57,85,600
1,35,23,200.00
0.43
8,53,200
14,87,200.00
0.57
20,21,725
50,81,825.00
0.40
3,65,98,000
9,64,07,600.00
0.38
8,80,875
19,51,500.00
0.45
1,08,00,000
1,90,27,500.00
0.57
95,86,500
3,11,08,000.00
0.31
3,59,425
5,04,900.00
0.71
4,00,44,000
10,91,30,550.00
0.37
10,40,800
22,98,000.00
0.45
15,08,000
28,82,400.00
0.52
6,80,100
23,02,500.00
0.30
22,78,850
43,62,400.00
0.52
6,64,650
21,58,800.00
0.31
9,31,250
19,92,250.00
0.47
15,28,800
23,68,800.00
0.65
86,850
6,20,775.00
0.14
10,47,45,000
23,85,36,000.00
0.44
18,60,680
35,69,216.00
0.52
26,81,875
45,62,600.00
0.59
11,62,375
22,20,200.00
0.52
4,08,300
7,43,400.00
0.55
65,32,368
1,37,34,036.00
0.48
28,56,150
54,77,700.00
0.52
8,17,200
12,19,050.00
0.67
71,33,450
1,67,22,150.00
0.43
29,88,000
69,74,000.00
0.43
26,31,600
47,03,900.00
0.56
3,08,400
6,53,600.00
0.47
38,84,000
79,27,200.00
0.49
3,00,600
3,88,650.00
0.77
1,200
2,600.00
0.46
9,36,200
18,11,175.00
0.52
19,97,500
35,05,000.00
0.57
28,86,975
53,73,675.00
0.54
27,35,250
53,37,000.00
0.51
9,61,775
19,21,225.00
0.50
1,74,45,450
3,67,09,200.00
0.48
27,34,375
45,26,875.00
0.60
3,84,12,800
7,31,21,600.00
0.53
1,33,52,700
3,15,80,475.00
0.42
32,82,800
1,38,27,200.00
0.24
61,46,875
1,79,44,500.00
0.34
34,44,000
1,22,59,000.00
0.28
1,47,17,625
2,85,72,375.00
0.52
98,62,050
3,75,61,575.00
0.26
77,34,800
1,53,45,200.00
0.50
82,26,300
1,42,80,000.00
0.58
85,98,500
86,08,500.00
1.00
8,04,450
19,83,000.00
0.41
32,70,850
1,30,23,550.00
0.25
40,04,000
96,80,000.00
0.41
21,82,400
75,88,800.00
0.29
85,66,250
1,17,70,000.00
0.73
1,04,62,500
2,77,42,500.00
0.38
4,45,72,500
7,58,40,000.00
0.59
32,90,40,000
62,79,20,000.00
0.52
10,70,250
18,46,500.00
0.58
3,45,000
7,11,500.00
0.48
1,71,40,900
2,15,12,400.00
0.80
1,58,47,375
4,24,95,700.00
0.37
22,87,075
60,77,225.00
0.38
26,41,200
36,84,600.00
0.72
43,07,175
72,94,050.00
0.59
33,99,950
88,03,300.00
0.39
1,29,79,400
1,89,32,200.00
0.69
93,00,150
1,38,94,200.00
0.67
8,75,250
20,24,250.00
0.43
52,08,500
72,78,700.00
0.72
2,19,16,400
3,56,64,750.00
0.61
2,64,600
3,28,650.00
0.81
25,50,450
42,80,150.00
0.60
9,11,500
15,83,500.00
0.58
32,00,400
60,42,750.00
0.53
14,95,750
25,88,000.00
0.58
21,13,000
32,40,000.00
0.65
13,81,950
34,71,525.00
0.40
4,95,500
8,89,500.00
0.56
1,60,14,375
4,01,11,875.00
0.40
22,67,200
70,41,775.00
0.32
1,18,18,150
1,82,99,450.00
0.65
78,275
4,81,275.00
0.16
1,82,45,000
3,67,35,000.00
0.50
35,24,400
58,05,000.00
0.61
8,86,84,000
19,83,44,000.00
0.45
5,61,400
8,56,800.00
0.66
22,34,375
41,08,750.00
0.54
3,42,000
6,63,900.00
0.52
91,81,425
1,55,76,825.00
0.59
7,80,400
18,03,850.00
0.43
3,96,300
7,37,800.00
0.54
36,79,825
1,14,16,150.00
0.32
2,14,500
2,87,650.00
0.75
32,78,750
66,10,000.00
0.50
2,64,600
4,86,300.00
0.54
33,66,450
95,82,750.00
0.35
24,40,800
21,79,800.00
1.12
28,65,000
65,47,000.00
0.44
4,20,700
8,19,700.00
0.51
7,12,650
11,36,775.00
0.63
1,19,80,500
2,50,40,400.00
0.48
21,39,475
44,60,625.00
0.48
15,05,625
23,21,250.00
0.65
75,76,250
1,67,10,500.00
0.45
11,54,200
25,02,700.00
0.46
47,85,300
50,60,250.00
0.95
73,32,850
2,15,60,350.00
0.34
13,53,98,250
29,56,09,500.00
0.46
3,34,875
12,41,625.00
0.27
1,01,25,000
2,01,75,000.00
0.50
2,67,48,750
4,92,48,000.00
0.54
2,16,600
3,93,900.00
0.55
1,16,15,400
1,21,50,000.00
0.96
43,050
99,025.00
0.43
20,800
69,550.00
0.30
31,55,000
69,40,000.00
0.45
3,32,16,750
4,34,43,750.00
0.76
83,59,050
1,37,63,600.00
0.61
8,48,500
16,86,500.00
0.50
4,33,02,900
6,11,66,700.00
0.71
12,34,350
66,74,850.00
0.18
1,39,58,725
4,40,66,725.00
0.32
4,19,73,750
9,32,05,125.00
0.45
1,33,25,200
2,37,60,800.00
0.56
3,22,800
6,50,100.00
0.50
24,90,250
25,51,125.00
0.98
25,54,500
44,98,500.00
0.57
47,40,975
75,20,100.00
0.63
1,32,68,750
2,11,34,375.00
0.63
10,69,200
27,42,850.00
0.39
24,80,000
33,34,000.00
0.74
10,97,400
35,86,700.00
0.31
9,74,018
25,18,721.00
0.39
28,44,000
50,63,200.00
0.56
1,16,85,000
2,86,17,500.00
0.41
10,19,000
24,70,500.00
0.41
24,55,600
11,33,300.00
2.17
16,71,600
54,57,800.00
0.31
16,74,000
30,05,100.00
0.56
10,13,300
14,22,100.00
0.71
50,44,400
88,36,000.00
0.57
19,19,250
40,38,000.00
0.48
26,62,500
48,90,000.00
0.54
8,86,250
24,51,875.00
0.36
7,49,400
17,44,800.00
0.43
37,83,000
1,29,22,000.00
0.29
49,57,200
1,50,01,200.00
0.33
5,06,625
10,14,750.00
0.50
19,26,000
41,62,000.00
0.46
Invest wise with Expert advice
The PCR is a common technical indicator used to measure the traded volume for put options in comparison with call options. The usage of PCR facilitates the analysis of the market's sentiment and further possible movements in prices. With higher values of PCR, a bearish market arises. Low PCR or very low PCR signals the formation of a bull market. In this way, the PCR explains the amount of optimism or pessimism present in the market.
PCR can be calculated in two ways:
Based on open interests of a given day
The PCR ratio is the total sum of outstanding open interest in put options for a selected security or market divided by the total of outstanding open interest in call options for that given market. Open interest is said to be the total sum of options contracts remaining unexercised and also those that did not expire.
Formula
PCR = Total open interest of put options / Total open interest of call options
Example
Assume we need to determine the put call ratio for "ABC Ltd," traded on the NSE. Total open interest for put options on ABC Ltd: 2,000 contracts. The total open interest for call options on XYZ Ltd: 5,000 contracts.
Using the formula: PCR = 2,000 (Put options) / 5,000 (Call options) = 0.4
So, the put-call ratio for ABC Ltd is 0.4.
According to the trading volume of a given day
The PCR ratio can also be derived by using the investing volume of put options and call options on a given day. This brings one nearer to getting an idea about the prevailing market mood through the trading volume that takes place during that particular day.
Formula
PCR = Total trading volume of Put options / Total trading volume of Call options
Example
Let us take the trading volume of any day of "ABC Ltd." in the BSE. The total trading volume of put options on ABC Ltd is 4,000 contracts, and the total trading volume of call options on ABC Ltd is 16,000 contracts.
By using this formula: PCR = 4,000 (Put options) / 16,000 (Call options) = 0.25
So, the PCR for ABC Ltd on that particular date is 0.25.
Here's a breakdown of PCR analysis depending on different scenarios:
The rules and guidelines for PCR trading are as follows:
PCR is one of the most significant measures that traders use when gauging market sentiment. The PCR live helps traders identify the underlying price movement of the security and guides them through placing directional bets on equities. As a contrarian signal, it helps traders avoid the pitfall of herd mentality. Another way in which the Put/call ratio is used to study overall trading activity by market players is that it measures in terms of both open interest and volume.
Premium
Discount
Script
Spot
Future
Premium(%)
IEX
200.55
200.57
0.01%
OIL
427.00
427.05
0.01%
GODREJPROP
2,243.80
2,244.10
0.01%
UPL
627.90
628.00
0.01%
JSWENERGY
487.95
488.05
0.02%
A high PCR is typically above 1.0, meaning that the number of put options traded is higher than the call options.
If the PCR is more than one, it then means that there have been more purchases of puts than calls by the traders, which means that the current market situation is bearish.
It's likely that market volatility, earnings reports, economic events, and general market sentiment would all impact PCR.
It's likely that market volatility, earnings reports, economic events, and general market sentiment would all impact PCR.
It depends on perspective. A high PCR may indicate excessive bearishness, which contrarian traders may see as a bullish signal.
A low PCR, generally below 0.7, is considered bullish as it reflects higher call option trading.
While PCR can provide insights, it should be used alongside other indicators and analysis for more reliable forecasting.
