QUICKLINKS FOR CESC Ltd

CESC Ltd Option Chain

162.42
(-4.40%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--150₹0.10%32,1750%
--160₹0.30%49,7250%
--162.5₹1.352.94%00%
5,8500%₹23.550%165₹0.050%3,45,1500%
--167.5₹0.250%49,7250%
17,5500%₹29.50%170₹0.050%2,22,3000%
20,4750%₹14.950%172.5₹0.050%2,28,1500%
61,4250%₹8.05-0.61%175₹0.05-83.33%7,69,275-1.12%
43,8750%₹5.550.9%177.5₹0.2-33.33%1,75,5000%
1,75,5000%₹4.940%180₹0.05-90.9%4,68,000-6.43%
1,43,325-2%₹2.2532.35%182.5₹0.15-88.88%1,02,375-16.66%
2,77,875-48.36%₹0.5-37.5%185₹0.25-91.37%2,72,025-41.50%
1,52,100-37.34%₹0.1-71.42%187.5₹1.9-63.46%93,600-17.94%
10,50,075-12.43%₹0.05-50%190₹4.25-39.28%8,04,375-3.16%
2,01,825-1.42%₹0.050%192.5₹7.5-25%1,40,400-2.04%
5,52,825-3.57%₹0.050%195₹9.95-18.77%4,21,200-2.70%
1,57,9500%₹0.050%197.5₹12.250%55,5750%
32,93,5500.08%₹0.050%200₹14.7-14.53%4,03,650-1.42%
1,93,0500%₹0.05-50%202.5₹14.850%38,0250%
5,32,3500%₹0.050%205₹19.71.02%26,3250%
2,13,5250%₹0.050%207.5₹10.30%2,9250%
12,08,0250%₹0.050%210--
2,19,3750%₹0.050%212.5--
3,68,5500%₹0.050%215--
55,5750%₹0.05-88.88%217.5--
3,27,6000%₹0.050%220--
58,5000%₹0.10%222.5--
1,17,0000%₹0.050%225--
81,9000%₹0.050%227.5--

CESC: Related NEWS

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

25 Nov 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.

Read More
CESC's Subsidiary Secures ₹871 Crore Deal for Chandigarh Power Distribution

CESC's Subsidiary Secures ₹871 Crore Deal for Chandigarh Power Distribution

23 Nov 2024|02:15 PM

Revenue from operations grew 8% YoY to ₹4,700 crore from ₹4,352 crore for the corresponding quarter of FY2023.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More

