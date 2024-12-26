Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|150
|₹0.10%
|32,1750%
|-
|-
|160
|₹0.30%
|49,7250%
|-
|-
|162.5
|₹1.352.94%
|00%
|5,8500%
|₹23.550%
|165
|₹0.050%
|3,45,1500%
|-
|-
|167.5
|₹0.250%
|49,7250%
|17,5500%
|₹29.50%
|170
|₹0.050%
|2,22,3000%
|20,4750%
|₹14.950%
|172.5
|₹0.050%
|2,28,1500%
|61,4250%
|₹8.05-0.61%
|175
|₹0.05-83.33%
|7,69,275-1.12%
|43,8750%
|₹5.550.9%
|177.5
|₹0.2-33.33%
|1,75,5000%
|1,75,5000%
|₹4.940%
|180
|₹0.05-90.9%
|4,68,000-6.43%
|1,43,325-2%
|₹2.2532.35%
|182.5
|₹0.15-88.88%
|1,02,375-16.66%
|2,77,875-48.36%
|₹0.5-37.5%
|185
|₹0.25-91.37%
|2,72,025-41.50%
|1,52,100-37.34%
|₹0.1-71.42%
|187.5
|₹1.9-63.46%
|93,600-17.94%
|10,50,075-12.43%
|₹0.05-50%
|190
|₹4.25-39.28%
|8,04,375-3.16%
|2,01,825-1.42%
|₹0.050%
|192.5
|₹7.5-25%
|1,40,400-2.04%
|5,52,825-3.57%
|₹0.050%
|195
|₹9.95-18.77%
|4,21,200-2.70%
|1,57,9500%
|₹0.050%
|197.5
|₹12.250%
|55,5750%
|32,93,5500.08%
|₹0.050%
|200
|₹14.7-14.53%
|4,03,650-1.42%
|1,93,0500%
|₹0.05-50%
|202.5
|₹14.850%
|38,0250%
|5,32,3500%
|₹0.050%
|205
|₹19.71.02%
|26,3250%
|2,13,5250%
|₹0.050%
|207.5
|₹10.30%
|2,9250%
|12,08,0250%
|₹0.050%
|210
|-
|-
|2,19,3750%
|₹0.050%
|212.5
|-
|-
|3,68,5500%
|₹0.050%
|215
|-
|-
|55,5750%
|₹0.05-88.88%
|217.5
|-
|-
|3,27,6000%
|₹0.050%
|220
|-
|-
|58,5000%
|₹0.10%
|222.5
|-
|-
|1,17,0000%
|₹0.050%
|225
|-
|-
|81,9000%
|₹0.050%
|227.5
|-
|-
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.Read More
Revenue from operations grew 8% YoY to ₹4,700 crore from ₹4,352 crore for the corresponding quarter of FY2023.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.Read More
