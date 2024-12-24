iifl-logo-icon 1
CESC Ltd Futures Share Price

152.02
(-6.40%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Here's the list of CESC's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the CESC's futures contract.

QUICKLINKS FOR CESC Ltd

  • Open161.39
  • Day's High161.4
  • Spot152.02
  • Prev. Close162.97
  • Day's Low151.25
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot2,925
  • OI(Chg %)-3,62,695 (-2.63%)
  • Roll Over%0.13
  • Roll Cost-1.38
  • Traded Vol.1,51,77,825 (-43.42%)

CESC: Related NEWS

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

25 Nov 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.

Read More
CESC's Subsidiary Secures ₹871 Crore Deal for Chandigarh Power Distribution

CESC's Subsidiary Secures ₹871 Crore Deal for Chandigarh Power Distribution

23 Nov 2024|02:15 PM

Revenue from operations grew 8% YoY to ₹4,700 crore from ₹4,352 crore for the corresponding quarter of FY2023.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More

