CESC Ltd Share Price

176.08
(-5.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open186.6
  • Day's High186.72
  • 52 Wk High212.49
  • Prev. Close185.9
  • Day's Low175.26
  • 52 Wk Low 109.75
  • Turnover (lac)8,508.8
  • P/E31.39
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value77.68
  • EPS5.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23,340.64
  • Div. Yield2.43
View All Historical Data
  • Open183.5
  • Day's High186.24
  • Spot184.82
  • Prev. Close182.97
  • Day's Low182.91
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot2,925
  • OI(Chg %)-7,31,250 (-13.9%)
  • Roll Over%2.09
  • Roll Cost0.68
  • Traded Vol.54,93,150 (-9.1%)
View More Futures

CESC Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

186.6

Prev. Close

185.9

Turnover(Lac.)

8,508.8

Day's High

186.72

Day's Low

175.26

52 Week's High

212.49

52 Week's Low

109.75

Book Value

77.68

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23,340.64

P/E

31.39

EPS

5.92

Divi. Yield

2.43

CESC Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4.5

Record Date: 01 Feb, 2024

arrow

CESC Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

25 Nov 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.

CESC's Subsidiary Secures ₹871 Crore Deal for Chandigarh Power Distribution

CESC's Subsidiary Secures ₹871 Crore Deal for Chandigarh Power Distribution

23 Nov 2024|02:15 PM

Revenue from operations grew 8% YoY to ₹4,700 crore from ₹4,352 crore for the corresponding quarter of FY2023.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

CESC Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.11%

Non-Promoter- 35.93%

Institutions: 35.93%

Non-Institutions: 11.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

CESC Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

133.22

133.22

133.22

133.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9,754.83

9,830.82

9,821.6

9,844.36

Net Worth

9,888.05

9,964.04

9,954.82

9,977.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7,293.86

6,921.48

7,835.93

7,785.84

yoy growth (%)

5.38

-11.66

0.64

7.83

Raw materials

-15.24

-17.31

-16.75

-11.51

As % of sales

0.2

0.25

0.21

0.14

Employee costs

-886.06

-899.95

-968.73

-859.67

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

328.11

390.47

586.75

893.14

Depreciation

-470.51

-462.74

-447.65

-425.64

Tax paid

-228.47

-32.93

-200.86

-237.72

Working capital

670.51

35.69

878.06

-1,822.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.38

-11.66

0.64

7.83

Op profit growth

-4.89

-18.01

-12.35

0.84

EBIT growth

-6.71

-21.11

-17.86

1.52

Net profit growth

0.16

-11.25

6.5

-0.13

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

15,293

14,246

12,544

11,632

12,159

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15,293

14,246

12,544

11,632

12,159

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2,008

1,585

1,013

666

849

View Annually Results

CESC Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT CESC Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sanjiv Goenka

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

P K Khaitan

Vice Chairman

Shashwat Goenka

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sunil Mitra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jagdish Patra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Debanjan Mandal

Non Executive Director

Arjun Kumar

Independent Director

Kusum Dadoo

Managing Director

Brajesh Singh

Managing Director

Vineet Sikka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CESC Ltd

Summary

CESC Limited is a flagship company of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. The Company is an integrated power utility ever since 1899, engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity across 567 square kilometres of its licensed area in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas in West Bengal and supplying safe, cost effective and reliable electricity to its 3.5 Million customers. The Company is primarily engaged in generation and distribution of electricity. Besides this, it is also running a single retail store in state of Gujarat. Presently, it has three generating stations at Budge Budge, Southern and Titagarh, with a cumulative capacity of 1,125 MW. Through its subsidiary, Noida Power Company Ltd, it distribute power in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh with a license area of 335 sq. km. Apart from this, it also operate three Distribution Franchisee (DF) in Rajasthan: Kota, Bharatpur and Bikaner. Outside of the Kolkata operations, Company presently own & operate two thermal power power in licensed area generating 885 MW of power. These are Budge Budge Generating Station (750 MW) and Southern Generating Station (135 MW) within its licensed area. CESC Ltd was incorporated on March 28, 1978 with the name The Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (India) Ltd. In the year 1983, the company commissioned the Titagarh generating station, with a capacity of 240 MW, which marked the beginning of a new approach to solve the states power shortage. In January 1, 1987, the compa
Company FAQs

What is the CESC Ltd share price today?

The CESC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹176.08 today.

What is the Market Cap of CESC Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CESC Ltd is ₹23340.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CESC Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CESC Ltd is 31.39 and 2.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CESC Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CESC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CESC Ltd is ₹109.75 and ₹212.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CESC Ltd?

CESC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.16%, 3 Years at 28.12%, 1 Year at 38.01%, 6 Month at 16.87%, 3 Month at -3.91% and 1 Month at 0.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CESC Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CESC Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.11 %
Institutions - 35.94 %
Public - 11.95 %

QUICKLINKS FOR CESC Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

