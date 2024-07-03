SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹186.6
Prev. Close₹185.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹8,508.8
Day's High₹186.72
Day's Low₹175.26
52 Week's High₹212.49
52 Week's Low₹109.75
Book Value₹77.68
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23,340.64
P/E31.39
EPS5.92
Divi. Yield2.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
133.22
133.22
133.22
133.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,754.83
9,830.82
9,821.6
9,844.36
Net Worth
9,888.05
9,964.04
9,954.82
9,977.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7,293.86
6,921.48
7,835.93
7,785.84
yoy growth (%)
5.38
-11.66
0.64
7.83
Raw materials
-15.24
-17.31
-16.75
-11.51
As % of sales
0.2
0.25
0.21
0.14
Employee costs
-886.06
-899.95
-968.73
-859.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
328.11
390.47
586.75
893.14
Depreciation
-470.51
-462.74
-447.65
-425.64
Tax paid
-228.47
-32.93
-200.86
-237.72
Working capital
670.51
35.69
878.06
-1,822.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.38
-11.66
0.64
7.83
Op profit growth
-4.89
-18.01
-12.35
0.84
EBIT growth
-6.71
-21.11
-17.86
1.52
Net profit growth
0.16
-11.25
6.5
-0.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
15,293
14,246
12,544
11,632
12,159
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15,293
14,246
12,544
11,632
12,159
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2,008
1,585
1,013
666
849
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sanjiv Goenka
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
P K Khaitan
Vice Chairman
Shashwat Goenka
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sunil Mitra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jagdish Patra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Debanjan Mandal
Non Executive Director
Arjun Kumar
Independent Director
Kusum Dadoo
Managing Director
Brajesh Singh
Managing Director
Vineet Sikka
Summary
CESC Limited is a flagship company of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. The Company is an integrated power utility ever since 1899, engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity across 567 square kilometres of its licensed area in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas in West Bengal and supplying safe, cost effective and reliable electricity to its 3.5 Million customers. The Company is primarily engaged in generation and distribution of electricity. Besides this, it is also running a single retail store in state of Gujarat. Presently, it has three generating stations at Budge Budge, Southern and Titagarh, with a cumulative capacity of 1,125 MW. Through its subsidiary, Noida Power Company Ltd, it distribute power in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh with a license area of 335 sq. km. Apart from this, it also operate three Distribution Franchisee (DF) in Rajasthan: Kota, Bharatpur and Bikaner. Outside of the Kolkata operations, Company presently own & operate two thermal power power in licensed area generating 885 MW of power. These are Budge Budge Generating Station (750 MW) and Southern Generating Station (135 MW) within its licensed area. CESC Ltd was incorporated on March 28, 1978 with the name The Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (India) Ltd. In the year 1983, the company commissioned the Titagarh generating station, with a capacity of 240 MW, which marked the beginning of a new approach to solve the states power shortage. In January 1, 1987, the compa
The CESC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹176.08 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CESC Ltd is ₹23340.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CESC Ltd is 31.39 and 2.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CESC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CESC Ltd is ₹109.75 and ₹212.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
CESC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.16%, 3 Years at 28.12%, 1 Year at 38.01%, 6 Month at 16.87%, 3 Month at -3.91% and 1 Month at 0.88%.
