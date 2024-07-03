Summary

CESC Limited is a flagship company of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. The Company is an integrated power utility ever since 1899, engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity across 567 square kilometres of its licensed area in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas in West Bengal and supplying safe, cost effective and reliable electricity to its 3.5 Million customers. The Company is primarily engaged in generation and distribution of electricity. Besides this, it is also running a single retail store in state of Gujarat. Presently, it has three generating stations at Budge Budge, Southern and Titagarh, with a cumulative capacity of 1,125 MW. Through its subsidiary, Noida Power Company Ltd, it distribute power in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh with a license area of 335 sq. km. Apart from this, it also operate three Distribution Franchisee (DF) in Rajasthan: Kota, Bharatpur and Bikaner. Outside of the Kolkata operations, Company presently own & operate two thermal power power in licensed area generating 885 MW of power. These are Budge Budge Generating Station (750 MW) and Southern Generating Station (135 MW) within its licensed area. CESC Ltd was incorporated on March 28, 1978 with the name The Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (India) Ltd. In the year 1983, the company commissioned the Titagarh generating station, with a capacity of 240 MW, which marked the beginning of a new approach to solve the states power shortage. In January 1, 1987, the compa

