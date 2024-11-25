CESC Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
133.22
133.22
133.22
133.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,754.83
9,830.82
9,821.6
9,844.36
Net Worth
9,888.05
9,964.04
9,954.82
9,977.58
Minority Interest
Debt
9,582.6
8,422.43
8,491.43
7,433.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3,422.56
3,534.63
3,554.27
3,571.36
Total Liabilities
22,893.21
21,921.1
22,000.52
20,982.18
Fixed Assets
13,532.83
14,055.35
14,296.42
14,503.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
5,220.49
5,063.43
5,015.91
5,073.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
214.62
200.03
194.22
186.55
Networking Capital
2,791.46
1,774
1,219.1
261.2
Inventories
513.21
501.71
434.35
379.91
Inventory Days
21.73
20.03
Sundry Debtors
1,231
1,079.82
1,035.39
1,394.42
Debtor Days
51.81
73.53
Other Current Assets
6,719.3
6,731.51
5,948.44
5,348.78
Sundry Creditors
-1,354.34
-946.33
-720.89
-943.36
Creditor Days
36.07
49.74
Other Current Liabilities
-4,317.71
-5,592.71
-5,478.19
-5,918.55
Cash
1,133.81
828.29
1,274.87
956.81
Total Assets
22,893.21
21,921.1
22,000.52
20,982.18
