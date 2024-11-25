iifl-logo-icon 1
CESC Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

179.23
(1.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7,293.86

6,921.48

7,835.93

7,785.84

yoy growth (%)

5.38

-11.66

0.64

7.83

Raw materials

-15.24

-17.31

-16.75

-11.51

As % of sales

0.2

0.25

0.21

0.14

Employee costs

-886.06

-899.95

-968.73

-859.67

As % of sales

12.14

13

12.36

11.04

Other costs

-5,275.31

-4,829.51

-5,417.7

-5,279.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

72.32

69.77

69.13

67.81

Operating profit

1,117.25

1,174.71

1,432.75

1,634.74

OPM

15.31

16.97

18.28

20.99

Depreciation

-470.51

-462.74

-447.65

-425.64

Interest expense

-504.17

-501.68

-544.23

-483.9

Other income

185.55

180.19

145.88

167.94

Profit before tax

328.11

390.47

586.75

893.14

Taxes

-228.47

-32.93

-200.86

-237.72

Tax rate

-69.63

-8.43

-34.23

-26.61

Minorities and other

0

0

0

-2.95

Adj. profit

99.64

357.54

385.89

652.47

Exceptional items

716.14

456.92

531.86

209.24

Net profit

815.79

814.47

917.75

861.71

yoy growth (%)

0.16

-11.25

6.5

-0.13

NPM

11.18

11.76

11.71

11.06

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

25 Nov 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.

CESC's Subsidiary Secures ₹871 Crore Deal for Chandigarh Power Distribution

CESC's Subsidiary Secures ₹871 Crore Deal for Chandigarh Power Distribution

23 Nov 2024|02:15 PM

Revenue from operations grew 8% YoY to ₹4,700 crore from ₹4,352 crore for the corresponding quarter of FY2023.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

