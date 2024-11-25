Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7,293.86
6,921.48
7,835.93
7,785.84
yoy growth (%)
5.38
-11.66
0.64
7.83
Raw materials
-15.24
-17.31
-16.75
-11.51
As % of sales
0.2
0.25
0.21
0.14
Employee costs
-886.06
-899.95
-968.73
-859.67
As % of sales
12.14
13
12.36
11.04
Other costs
-5,275.31
-4,829.51
-5,417.7
-5,279.92
As % of sales (Other Cost)
72.32
69.77
69.13
67.81
Operating profit
1,117.25
1,174.71
1,432.75
1,634.74
OPM
15.31
16.97
18.28
20.99
Depreciation
-470.51
-462.74
-447.65
-425.64
Interest expense
-504.17
-501.68
-544.23
-483.9
Other income
185.55
180.19
145.88
167.94
Profit before tax
328.11
390.47
586.75
893.14
Taxes
-228.47
-32.93
-200.86
-237.72
Tax rate
-69.63
-8.43
-34.23
-26.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
-2.95
Adj. profit
99.64
357.54
385.89
652.47
Exceptional items
716.14
456.92
531.86
209.24
Net profit
815.79
814.47
917.75
861.71
yoy growth (%)
0.16
-11.25
6.5
-0.13
NPM
11.18
11.76
11.71
11.06
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.Read More
Revenue from operations grew 8% YoY to ₹4,700 crore from ₹4,352 crore for the corresponding quarter of FY2023.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.