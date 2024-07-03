iifl-logo-icon 1
IDFC First Bank Ltd Share Price

62.61
(-3.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open66.01
  • Day's High66.2
  • 52 Wk High89.65
  • Prev. Close65.08
  • Day's Low62.3
  • 52 Wk Low 59.3
  • Turnover (lac)19,358.97
  • P/E20.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.31
  • EPS3.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)45,830.8
  • Div. Yield0
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
IDFC First Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

66.01

Prev. Close

65.08

Turnover(Lac.)

19,358.97

Day's High

66.2

Day's Low

62.3

52 Week's High

89.65

52 Week's Low

59.3

Book Value

49.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

45,830.8

P/E

20.56

EPS

3.17

Divi. Yield

0

IDFC First Bank Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

IDFC First Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

IDFC First Bank's Q2 Profit Plummets 73% Despite 21% NII Growth

IDFC First Bank's Q2 Profit Plummets 73% Despite 21% NII Growth

27 Oct 2024|04:57 PM

Gross NPA slightly increased by 2 basis points to 1.92%, while net NPA improved by 11 basis points to 0.48%.

IDFC gets board approval to merge with IDFC First Bank

IDFC gets board approval to merge with IDFC First Bank

30 Sep 2024|03:30 PM

IDFC shareholders will receive 155 equity shares of ₹10 each in IDFC FIRST Bank for every 100 equity shares of ₹10 held by IDFC.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

NCLT Nod Boosts IDFC First Bank and IDFC

NCLT Nod Boosts IDFC First Bank and IDFC

26 Sep 2024|12:42 PM

IDFC Bank and IDFC Capital First announced the completion of their merger in 2018 to form IDFC First Bank.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

IDFC First Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:52 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 52.66%

Institutions: 52.66%

Non-Institutions: 47.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IDFC First Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7,069.92

6,618.12

6,217.71

5,675.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25,091.38

19,103.04

14,785.77

12,131.95

Net Worth

32,161.3

25,721.16

21,003.48

17,807.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

As % of sales

Employee costs

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

Depreciation

Tax paid

Working capital

-6,585.69

4,834.76

2,283.29

2,030.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

IDFC First Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IDFC First Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Sanjeeb Chaudhuri

Independent Director

Aashish Kamat

Independent Director

Pravir Vohra

Independent Director

S. Ganesh Kumar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Jaimini Bhagwati

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vishal Mahadevia

Managing Director & CEO

V Vaidyanathan

Independent Director

Matangi Gowrishankar

Executive Director

Pradeep Natarajan

Additional Director

SUDHIR HANSRAJ KAPADIA

Additional Director

Pankajam Sridevi

Additional Director

Uday Shirish Bhansali

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IDFC First Bank Ltd

Summary

Headquartered in Mumbai, IDFC First Bank Limited was granted an in-principle approval by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 9 April 2014 to set up a new bank in the private sector under Section 22 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. Accordingly, a new company namely IDFC Bank was incorporated on October 21, 2014 at Chennai, Tamil Nadu to carry out the business of banking. As per terms and conditions contained in the in-principle approval and the RBI New Banking Guidelines, IDFC was required to transfer Financing Undertaking to IDFC Bank. The name of the Bank was later on changed to IDFC FIRST Bank Limited with effect from January 12, 2019 by Certificate of Incorporation issued by the ROC, Chennai. The Bank provides a complete suite of banking and financial services including retail banking, wholesale banking, digital banking and treasury operations. IDFC First Bharat Limited is the subsidiary of the Bank. Accordingly, the Board of Directors of IDFC First Bank Limited at its meeting held on 30 October 2014 demerged its Financing Undertaking into its wholly owned step down subsidiary - IDFC Bank under a Demerger Scheme. On December 26, 2014, the entire equity stake of IDFC Bank held by IDFC was transferred to IDFC Financial Holding Company Limited (IDFC FHCL), thereby making IDFC Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of IDFC FHCL, which in turn, is a wholly owned subsidiary of IDFC. Pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger, IDFC Bank issued and allotted 159.40 crore equity shares to sharehold
Company FAQs

What is the IDFC First Bank Ltd share price today?

The IDFC First Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹62.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of IDFC First Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IDFC First Bank Ltd is ₹45830.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IDFC First Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IDFC First Bank Ltd is 20.56 and 1.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IDFC First Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IDFC First Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IDFC First Bank Ltd is ₹59.3 and ₹89.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IDFC First Bank Ltd?

IDFC First Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.44%, 3 Years at 9.44%, 1 Year at -24.41%, 6 Month at -19.54%, 3 Month at -9.59% and 1 Month at -0.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IDFC First Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IDFC First Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 52.67 %
Public - 47.33 %

QUICKLINKS FOR IDFC First Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

