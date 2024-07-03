Summary

Headquartered in Mumbai, IDFC First Bank Limited was granted an in-principle approval by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 9 April 2014 to set up a new bank in the private sector under Section 22 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. Accordingly, a new company namely IDFC Bank was incorporated on October 21, 2014 at Chennai, Tamil Nadu to carry out the business of banking. As per terms and conditions contained in the in-principle approval and the RBI New Banking Guidelines, IDFC was required to transfer Financing Undertaking to IDFC Bank. The name of the Bank was later on changed to IDFC FIRST Bank Limited with effect from January 12, 2019 by Certificate of Incorporation issued by the ROC, Chennai. The Bank provides a complete suite of banking and financial services including retail banking, wholesale banking, digital banking and treasury operations. IDFC First Bharat Limited is the subsidiary of the Bank. Accordingly, the Board of Directors of IDFC First Bank Limited at its meeting held on 30 October 2014 demerged its Financing Undertaking into its wholly owned step down subsidiary - IDFC Bank under a Demerger Scheme. On December 26, 2014, the entire equity stake of IDFC Bank held by IDFC was transferred to IDFC Financial Holding Company Limited (IDFC FHCL), thereby making IDFC Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of IDFC FHCL, which in turn, is a wholly owned subsidiary of IDFC. Pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger, IDFC Bank issued and allotted 159.40 crore equity shares to sharehold

