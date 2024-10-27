|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Oct 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|IDFC First Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Appointment of Mr. Sudhir Kapadia as Additional Director in the category of Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|Please refer the attached disclosure - Scheme of Arrangement Effectiveness of the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation.
|Board Meeting
|27 Jul 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|IDFC First Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30 2024 which shall be subject to Limited Review by the Joint Statutory Auditors. Kindly refer the attachment for Financial Results- June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|27 May 2024
|IDFC First Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares of the Bank on preferential basis in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 SEBI Regulations and such other applicable laws and subject to approval of shareholders of the Bank. The Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today i.e., May 30, 2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved to Issue, offer and allot 39,68,74,600 (Thirty nine crore sixty eight lakhs seventy four thousand and six hundred) equity shares of face value of ? 10/- each fully paid-up, on a preferential basis, to the allottees, as mentioned in the enclosed disclosure (Proposed Allottees), at a price of ? 80.63/- per equity share, amounting to ? 3,200 crore (Rupees Three thousand and two hundred crore only) [round off] (Preferential Issue), in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI ICDR Regulations, and also subject to approval of the shareholders of the Bank. Read less.. Please refer the enclosed disclosure regarding the appointment of Mr. Pradeep Natarajan (Additional Director) as WTD, designated as ED, w.e.f. June 01, 2024, for a period of three years, subject to approval of members of the Bank. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Apr 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|IDFC First Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be held on Saturday April 27 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Further In terms of the Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading of the Bank formulated and adopted under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Bank would remain closed for Designated Persons and their immediate relatives from April 1 2024 till April 29 2024 (both days inclusive) and shall re-open thereafter. IDFC First Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We hereby refer to our letter no. IDFCFIRSTBANK/SD/296/2023-24 dated March 27, 2024, wherein we had intimated about the meeting of the Board of Directors (Board) of the Bank, scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. In this regard, we wish to inform you that the Board at the said meeting shall, inter-alia, also discuss and consider the enabling proposal to borrow funds during the next 1 (one) year from date of ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank by way of issuance of debt securities, on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, in accordance with the provisions of applicable laws, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Bank at the ensuing AGM and any other approvals, as may be necessary. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024) Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2024. Re-appointment of Managing Director Please refer enclosed attachment for detailed disclosure (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jan 2024
|10 Jan 2024
|IDFC First Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Please find enclosed herewith Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Bank at their meeting held on January 20, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Bank (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2024)
Gross NPA slightly increased by 2 basis points to 1.92%, while net NPA improved by 11 basis points to 0.48%.Read More
IDFC shareholders will receive 155 equity shares of ₹10 each in IDFC FIRST Bank for every 100 equity shares of ₹10 held by IDFC.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
IDFC Bank and IDFC Capital First announced the completion of their merger in 2018 to form IDFC First Bank.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.Read More
The interest expense for the three months ending March 31, 2024, was ₹3,750.34 Crore, up from ₹2,827.60 Crore in Q4FY23.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.