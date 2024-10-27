Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 26 Sep 2024

IDFC First Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Appointment of Mr. Sudhir Kapadia as Additional Director in the category of Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 27 Sep 2024

Please refer the attached disclosure - Scheme of Arrangement Effectiveness of the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation.

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

IDFC First Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30 2024 which shall be subject to Limited Review by the Joint Statutory Auditors. Kindly refer the attachment for Financial Results- June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 27 May 2024

IDFC First Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares of the Bank on preferential basis in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 SEBI Regulations and such other applicable laws and subject to approval of shareholders of the Bank. The Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today i.e., May 30, 2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved to Issue, offer and allot 39,68,74,600 (Thirty nine crore sixty eight lakhs seventy four thousand and six hundred) equity shares of face value of ? 10/- each fully paid-up, on a preferential basis, to the allottees, as mentioned in the enclosed disclosure (Proposed Allottees), at a price of ? 80.63/- per equity share, amounting to ? 3,200 crore (Rupees Three thousand and two hundred crore only) [round off] (Preferential Issue), in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI ICDR Regulations, and also subject to approval of the shareholders of the Bank. Read less.. Please refer the enclosed disclosure regarding the appointment of Mr. Pradeep Natarajan (Additional Director) as WTD, designated as ED, w.e.f. June 01, 2024, for a period of three years, subject to approval of members of the Bank. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Apr 2024 27 Mar 2024

IDFC First Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be held on Saturday April 27 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Further In terms of the Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading of the Bank formulated and adopted under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Bank would remain closed for Designated Persons and their immediate relatives from April 1 2024 till April 29 2024 (both days inclusive) and shall re-open thereafter. In this regard, we wish to inform you that the Board at the said meeting shall, inter-alia, also discuss and consider the enabling proposal to borrow funds during the next 1 (one) year from date of ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank by way of issuance of debt securities, on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, in accordance with the provisions of applicable laws, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Bank at the ensuing AGM and any other approvals, as may be necessary. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024) Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2024. Re-appointment of Managing Director Please refer enclosed attachment for detailed disclosure (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024