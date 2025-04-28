IDFC First Bank Q4 Profit Falls 58% YoY to ₹304 Crore

IDFC First Bank reported a net profit of ₹304.1 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025. This was a very sharp decline of 58% on its net profit compared to ₹724.3 crore stated in the same quarter last year.

The bank’s net interest income (NII), which refers to the difference between the interest earned on loans and interest paid on deposits, in the March 2025 quarter remained at ₹4,907.1 crore.

In terms of year-on-year basis comparison, the net interest income went up by 9.8% from ₹4,468.9 crore recorded in the March 2024 quarter. The gross non-performing assets (GNPA), which include the entire figure of bad loans, recorded an amount of ₹4,433.6 crores as of March 31, 2025.

Since they last accounted for ₹4,399.3 crore during the previous quarter ending on December 2024, the GNPAs rose slightly in terms of the absolute values even during this period. As a percentage, the Gross NPA ratio improved to 1.87% in Q4FY25 as against 1.94% in the previous quarter.

For the quarter, net non-performing assets (NNPA), or gross non-performing assets reduced by deductions made in provisions by the bank, were reported at ₹1,229.9 crore.

The net NPA amount has marginally increased from ₹1,162 crore reported in the previous quarter. That net NPA ratio still remained fairly stable at 0.53% in Q4FY25 against 0.52% in Q3FY25.