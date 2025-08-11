Top Stocks for Today - 11th August 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tata Motors: The business posted a net profit of ₹3,924 Crore for the quarter ended June 2025. In the previous corresponding period, the business reported a net profit of ₹5,566 Crore. For the quarter ended June, the business logged a revenue of ₹1.04 Lakh Crore. However, EBITDA declined sharply to ₹9,724 Crore.

Voltas: The electronics company logged a 58% y-o-y decline in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 at ₹140.60 Crore. The company’s performance missed street estimates owing to sluggish summer demand. The business posted a 20% y-o-y decline at ₹4,020 Crore. Whereas EBITDA nearly halved. EBITDA Margins slipped to 4.5%.

DOMS Industries: The business reported a 10.50% y-o-y jump in its net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2025-26. It logged a net profit of ₹57.30 Crore. The company reported a robust growth in its revenue at ₹562 Crore. Furthermore, its EBITDA jumped as much as 13.80%. The business announced an interim dividend of ₹3.15 per share.

Power Mech Projects: The company announced a 30.40% y-o-y growth in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 at ₹80.50 Crore. It also logged a double-digit growth of 28.40% in its revenue at ₹1,293 Crore. It logged an EBITDA growth of 49% to ₹170.40 Crore.

Manappuram Finance: The NBFC said that its net profit for the period under review registered a decline of 76.30% on a year-on-year basis to ₹132 Crore. The business posted a 14.20% decline in its net interest income for the quarter.

