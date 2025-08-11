iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 11th August 2025

11 Aug 2025 , 07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tata Motors: The business posted a net profit of ₹3,924 Crore for the quarter ended June 2025. In the previous corresponding period, the business reported a net profit of ₹5,566 Crore. For the quarter ended June, the business logged a revenue of ₹1.04 Lakh Crore. However, EBITDA declined sharply to ₹9,724 Crore. 

Voltas: The electronics company logged a 58% y-o-y decline in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 at ₹140.60 Crore. The company’s performance missed street estimates owing to sluggish summer demand. The business posted a 20% y-o-y decline at ₹4,020 Crore. Whereas EBITDA nearly halved. EBITDA Margins slipped to 4.5%.

DOMS Industries: The business reported a 10.50% y-o-y jump in its net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2025-26. It logged a net profit of ₹57.30 Crore. The company reported a robust growth in its revenue at ₹562 Crore. Furthermore, its EBITDA jumped as much as 13.80%. The business announced an interim dividend of ₹3.15 per share.

Power Mech Projects: The company announced a 30.40% y-o-y growth in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 at ₹80.50 Crore. It also logged a double-digit growth of 28.40% in its revenue at ₹1,293 Crore. It logged an EBITDA growth of 49% to ₹170.40 Crore.

Manappuram Finance: The NBFC said that its net profit for the period under review registered a decline of 76.30% on a year-on-year basis to ₹132 Crore. The business posted a 14.20% decline in its net interest income for the quarter.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top stocks News
  • Top Stocks to Focus
  • Top Stocks to Focus Today
  • Top stocks to watch
  • Top Stocks to Watch Today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Patel Engineering Q1 Profit Rises 48% to ₹81 Crore; Revenue Up 12%

Patel Engineering Q1 Profit Rises 48% to ₹81 Crore; Revenue Up 12%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Aug 2025|03:29 PM
L&T Wins ₹15,000 Crore Contract to Build 8 Thermal Units for Adani Power

L&T Wins ₹15,000 Crore Contract to Build 8 Thermal Units for Adani Power

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Aug 2025|02:16 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on August 11, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on August 11, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Aug 2025|01:58 PM
Shreeji Shipping ₹411 Crore IPO opens Aug 19; price band ₹240–₹252

Shreeji Shipping ₹411 Crore IPO opens Aug 19; price band ₹240–₹252

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Aug 2025|01:43 PM
Siemens Q3 Profit Slips 3% to ₹423 Crore; Revenue Up 15.5%

Siemens Q3 Profit Slips 3% to ₹423 Crore; Revenue Up 15.5%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Aug 2025|01:15 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.