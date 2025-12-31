Top Stocks for Today - 31st December 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement on the last day of this calendar year.

PowerGrid: The company informed that it has received a letter of award for development of a large-scale battery energy storage system in Andhra Pradesh. This is a significant step towards strengthening grid-level energy storage in the state. This project is awarded through a tariff-based bidding process.

RITES: The business informed that it has secured a letter of award (LoA) for supplying in-service cape gauge diesel electric locomotives from Berhard Development Corporation (Private) Ltd. This entity is based in Zimbabwe. The contract has an estimated value of $3.6 million, to be executed over a period of 3 months.

Privi Specialty Chemicals: The business is likely to witness a block deal worth ₹700 Crore. The seller is planning to offload about 6.32% stake in Privi. The transaction floor price has been fixed in the range of ₹2,835-2,850 per share. This is at a discount of 11.14% to the company’s current market price (CMP).

IFCI: The company informed that it has sold-off its 40% equity stake in North Eastern Development Finance Corporation (NEDFi). The transaction is carried out at a total consideration of ₹121.77 Crore. The company has offloaded 1 Crore shares in NEDFi.

Bharat Forge: The defence business has secured a new major contract worth ₹1,662 Crore from the Ministry of Defence to supply CQB carbines and accessories to the Indian Army and the Indian Navy.

