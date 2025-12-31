iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Top Stocks for Today - 31st December 2025

31 Dec 2025 , 11:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement on the last day of this calendar year.

PowerGrid: The company informed that it has received a letter of award for development of a large-scale battery energy storage system in Andhra Pradesh. This is a significant step towards strengthening grid-level energy storage in the state. This project is awarded through a tariff-based bidding process.

RITES: The business informed that it has secured a letter of award (LoA) for supplying in-service cape gauge diesel electric locomotives from Berhard Development Corporation (Private) Ltd. This entity is based in Zimbabwe. The contract has an estimated value of $3.6 million, to be executed over a period of 3 months.

Privi Specialty Chemicals: The business is likely to witness a block deal worth ₹700 Crore. The seller is planning to offload about 6.32% stake in Privi. The transaction floor price has been fixed in the range of ₹2,835-2,850 per share. This is at a discount of 11.14% to the company’s current market price (CMP).

IFCI: The company informed that it has sold-off its 40% equity stake in North Eastern Development Finance Corporation (NEDFi). The transaction is carried out at a total consideration of ₹121.77 Crore. The company has offloaded 1 Crore shares in NEDFi.

Bharat Forge: The defence business has secured a new major contract worth ₹1,662 Crore from the Ministry of Defence to supply CQB carbines and accessories to the Indian Army and the Indian Navy.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • #stockstobuy
  • #topstocks
  • StockMarket
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

RITES bags $3.6 Million locomotive order from a Zimbabwe entity

RITES bags $3.6 Million locomotive order from a Zimbabwe entity

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2025|04:12 PM
Privi Specialty Chemicals to witness block deal worth ₹700 Crore

Privi Specialty Chemicals to witness block deal worth ₹700 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2025|12:00 PM
IHCL offloads complete holding of Taj GVK Hotels

IHCL offloads complete holding of Taj GVK Hotels

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2025|11:30 AM
PowerGrid secures 2,000 MWh battery energy storage project

PowerGrid secures 2,000 MWh battery energy storage project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2025|11:15 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 31st December 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 31st December 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2025|11:12 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.