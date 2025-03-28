iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Fund Houses

All Fund Houses

Fund House
No. Of Schemes
Current Date
Previous Date
Net Chg

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund

126

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

1,526.11

Quant Mutual Fund

122

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

-,407.33

Sundaram Mutual Fund

212

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

1,528.26

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

188

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

2,292.63

Tata Mutual Fund

341

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

10,188.81

SBI Mutual Fund

508

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

15,821.47

JM Financial Mutual Fund

120

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

2,128.35

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

543

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

34,939.90

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

222

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

1,616.70

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

496

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

673.05

Shriram Mutual Fund

34

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

151.99

LIC Mutual Fund

211

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

1,598.33

Taurus Mutual Fund

34

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

10.37

DSP Mutual Fund

318

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

10,260.25

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

382

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

18,972.61

Quantum Mutual Fund

42

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

54.55

HSBC Mutual Fund

234

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

3,626.59

Bank of India Mutual Fund

127

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

1,167.59

UTI Mutual Fund

429

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

9,902.22

HDFC Mutual Fund

360

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

29,317.44

Nippon India Mutual Fund

586

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

21,264.46

Bandhan Mutual Fund

412

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

11,617.59

Invesco Mutual Fund

221

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

11,701.00

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

232

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

3,190.10

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

266

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

827.29

Union Mutual Fund

128

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

1,269.12

Navi Mutual Fund

72

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

384.79

Axis Mutual Fund

403

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

13,890.93

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

164

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

16,849.37

PGIM India Mutual Fund

122

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

137.00

Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund

108

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

899.71

360 ONE Mutual Fund

36

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

21.38

PPFAS Mutual Fund

22

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

8,233.83

ITI Mutual Fund

97

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

914.06

IL&FS Mutual Fund

11

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

21.55

Groww Mutual Fund

129

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

586.83

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund

62

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

2,165.06

Trust Mutual Fund

56

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

397.38

NJ Mutual Fund

17

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

95.72

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund

80

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

2,863.64

Old Bridge Mutual Fund

4

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

333.07

Samco Mutual Fund

25

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

211.09

Zerodha Mutual Fund

9

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

1,206.38

Helios Mutual fund

24

31 Dec, 2024

30 Sep, 2024

647.37

Disclaimer: IIFL Capital Service Limited is an AMFI registered Mutual Fund distributor

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

NFO Updates

Equity

Debt

Balanced

ICICI Pru Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF FOF-Reg (G)

Invest
Fund Class

Fund of Funds - Equity

Open Date

28 Mar, 25

Close Date

10 Apr, 25

ICICI Pru Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF FOF-Reg (IDCW)

Invest
Fund Class

Fund of Funds - Equity

Open Date

28 Mar, 25

Close Date

10 Apr, 25

ICICI Pru Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF FOF-Reg (IDCW)

Invest
Fund Class

Fund of Funds - Equity

Open Date

28 Mar, 25

Close Date

10 Apr, 25

View All Equity Funds

Fund Manager Speak

Ujwal-Shah-380x380.jpg.webp

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Fund-manager-12-380x380.jpg.webp

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

RV-380x380.jpg.webp

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

News

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Read All News

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.