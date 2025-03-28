Fund House
No. Of Schemes
Current Date
Previous Date
Net Chg
Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
126
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
1,526.11
Quant Mutual Fund
122
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
-,407.33
Sundaram Mutual Fund
212
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
1,528.26
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
188
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
2,292.63
Tata Mutual Fund
341
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
10,188.81
SBI Mutual Fund
508
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
15,821.47
JM Financial Mutual Fund
120
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
2,128.35
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
543
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
34,939.90
Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
222
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
1,616.70
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
496
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
673.05
Shriram Mutual Fund
34
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
151.99
LIC Mutual Fund
211
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
1,598.33
Taurus Mutual Fund
34
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
10.37
DSP Mutual Fund
318
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
10,260.25
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
382
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
18,972.61
Quantum Mutual Fund
42
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
54.55
HSBC Mutual Fund
234
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
3,626.59
Bank of India Mutual Fund
127
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
1,167.59
UTI Mutual Fund
429
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
9,902.22
HDFC Mutual Fund
360
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
29,317.44
Nippon India Mutual Fund
586
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
21,264.46
Bandhan Mutual Fund
412
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
11,617.59
Invesco Mutual Fund
221
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
11,701.00
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
232
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
3,190.10
Edelweiss Mutual Fund
266
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
827.29
Union Mutual Fund
128
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
1,269.12
Navi Mutual Fund
72
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
384.79
Axis Mutual Fund
403
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
13,890.93
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
164
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
16,849.37
PGIM India Mutual Fund
122
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
137.00
Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
108
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
899.71
360 ONE Mutual Fund
36
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
21.38
PPFAS Mutual Fund
22
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
8,233.83
ITI Mutual Fund
97
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
914.06
IL&FS Mutual Fund
11
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
21.55
Groww Mutual Fund
129
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
586.83
WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund
62
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
2,165.06
Trust Mutual Fund
56
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
397.38
NJ Mutual Fund
17
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
95.72
Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund
80
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
2,863.64
Old Bridge Mutual Fund
4
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
333.07
Samco Mutual Fund
25
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
211.09
Zerodha Mutual Fund
9
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
1,206.38
Helios Mutual fund
24
31 Dec, 2024
30 Sep, 2024
647.37
