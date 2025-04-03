LIC Mutual Fund
Life Insurance Corporation of India set up LIC Mutual Fund on 19th June 1989 and contributed Rs. 2 Crores towards the corpus of the Fund. LIC Mutual Fund was constituted as a Trust in accordance with the provisions of the Indian Trust Act, 1882. The settlor is not responsible for the management of the Trust. The settlor is also not responsible or liable for any loss or shortfall resulting in any of the schemes of LIC Mutual Fund.
The Trustees of the LIC Mutual Fund have exclusive ownership of Trust Fund and are vested with general power of superintendence, discretion and management of the affairs of the Trust. LIC Mutal Fund Asset Management Company Ltd. was formed on 20th April 1994 in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1993. The Company commenced business on 29th April 1994. The Trustees of LIC Mutual Fund have appointed LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Company Ltd. as the Investment Managers for LIC Mutual Fund. The Trustees are responsible for appointing a Custodian. The Trustees should also ensure that the activities of the Trust and the Asset Management Company are in accordance with the Trust Deed and the SEBI Mutual Fund Regulations as amended from time to time. The Trustees have also to report periodically to SEBI on the functioning of the Fund.
Sponsor: Life Insurance Corporation of India
Trustee: LIC Mutual Fund Trustee Company Pvt. Ltd.
Summary of LIC Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 211
Corpus under management: Rs. 35380.4404 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Arbitrage Funds (3)
Balanced (25)
Equity (34)
ETFs (6)
Fund of Funds (1)
Gilt Funds (4)
Income Funds (8)
Liquid Funds (9)
Monthly Income Plans (7)
Short Term Income Funds (4)
Ultra Short Term Funds (8)
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
1,314.46
0.53
1.55
3.17
4,650.19
0.72
1.83
3.60
13.62
0.73
1.71
3.58
1,169.57
0.83
1.73
3.14
1,301.41
0.84
1.88
3.53
Change in trend of LIC Mutual Fund year on year
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Details of Registered office and Service Center of LIC Mutual Fund
Address:
4th Floor, Industrial Insurance Building, Opp.Churchgate Stati Mumbai 400 020.
Phone:
022-66016000
Email:
cs.co@licmf.com
Website:
www.licmf.com
Address:
327-A, 3rd Floor, Ganpathi Plaza, M.I.Road, Jaipur - 1
Phone:
0141 - 5112620.
Email:
cs.co@licmf.com
Website:
www.licmf.com
