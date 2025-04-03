LIC Mutual Fund



Life Insurance Corporation of India set up LIC Mutual Fund on 19th June 1989 and contributed Rs. 2 Crores towards the corpus of the Fund. LIC Mutual Fund was constituted as a Trust in accordance with the provisions of the Indian Trust Act, 1882. The settlor is not responsible for the management of the Trust. The settlor is also not responsible or liable for any loss or shortfall resulting in any of the schemes of LIC Mutual Fund.



The Trustees of the LIC Mutual Fund have exclusive ownership of Trust Fund and are vested with general power of superintendence, discretion and management of the affairs of the Trust. LIC Mutal Fund Asset Management Company Ltd. was formed on 20th April 1994 in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1993. The Company commenced business on 29th April 1994. The Trustees of LIC Mutual Fund have appointed LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Company Ltd. as the Investment Managers for LIC Mutual Fund. The Trustees are responsible for appointing a Custodian. The Trustees should also ensure that the activities of the Trust and the Asset Management Company are in accordance with the Trust Deed and the SEBI Mutual Fund Regulations as amended from time to time. The Trustees have also to report periodically to SEBI on the functioning of the Fund.



Sponsor: Life Insurance Corporation of India

Trustee: LIC Mutual Fund Trustee Company Pvt. Ltd.

Summary of LIC Mutual Fund No. of schemes: 211 Corpus under management: Rs. 35380.4404 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)