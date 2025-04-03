LIC MF Focused Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Focused Fund Regular G
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 30-Oct-2017
Fund Manager
: Jaiprakash Toshniwal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 121.21
LIC MF Focused Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 19.845
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00%- for exit (repurchase/switch-out/transfer/SWP) within 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - on exit after 12 months from the date of allotment.
LIC MF Focused Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
LIC MF Focused Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.15
8.45
-6.23
-11.2
4.99
8.72
22.19
9.73
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
LIC MF Focused Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
LIC MF Focused Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|8.34
|48851
|10.60
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|5.88
|74606
|7.47
|Equity
|Quadrant Future
|Industrial Products
|5.84
|141330
|7.42
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|5.71
|20138
|7.26
|Equity
|Artemis Medicare
|Healthcare Services
|4.79
|222676
|6.08
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|4.58
|37660
|5.82
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|4.38
|84927
|5.57
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|4.37
|196476
|5.56
|Equity
|EIH
|Leisure Services
|4.08
|146915
|5.19
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|4.04
|36205
|5.13
|Equity
|Techno Elec.Engg
|Construction
|3.95
|50067
|5.02
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.24
|120437
|4.11
|Equity
|Allied Blenders
|Beverages
|3.05
|126736
|3.88
|Equity
|Quess Corp
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|2.99
|58480
|3.80
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|2.96
|42786
|3.76
|Equity
|ISGEC Heavy
|Construction
|2.96
|35820
|3.76
|Equity
|TARC Ltd
|Realty
|2.95
|304462
|3.74
|Equity
|CreditAcc. Gram.
|Finance
|2.54
|33930
|3.23
|Equity
|Avalon Tech
|Electrical Equipment
|2.50
|41919
|3.17
|Equity
|Foseco India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.39
|8835
|3.03
|Equity
|Cyient DLM
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.27
|62996
|2.88
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|2.23
|10231
|2.83
|Equity
|S H Kelkar & Co.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.08
|150137
|2.65
|Equity
|Data Pattern
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.82
|13687
|2.31
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.48
|29017
|1.88
|Equity
|Kirloskar Oil
|Industrial Products
|1.36
|24005
|1.72
|Equity
|Quality Power El
|Electrical Equipment
|0.47
|18902
|0.60
|Equity
|Hindware Home In
|Consumer Durables
|0.32
|19651
|0.41
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|8.58
|0
|10.91
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-2.14
|0
|-2.72
