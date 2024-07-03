Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCrude Oil & Natural Gas
Open₹248.45
Prev. Close₹246.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,28,805.34
Day's High₹262.75
Day's Low₹247.99
52 Week's High₹345
52 Week's Low₹204.5
Book Value₹259.85
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,25,690.85
P/E7.61
EPS32.34
Divi. Yield4.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6,290.14
6,290.14
6,290.14
6,290.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,99,686.37
2,53,682.18
2,30,857.95
1,98,268.43
Net Worth
3,05,976.51
2,59,972.32
2,37,148.09
2,04,558.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,10,318.86
68,087.18
96,165.84
84,963.07
yoy growth (%)
62.02
-29.19
13.18
9.34
Raw materials
142.94
426.35
-246.99
-5,552.85
As % of sales
0.12
0.62
0.25
6.53
Employee costs
-11,082.09
-10,126.54
-11,512.42
-11,381.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
41,039.98
15,027.75
25,286.87
28,892.47
Depreciation
-17,545.7
-16,327.37
-18,616.85
-14,470.17
Tax paid
-734.24
-5,156.35
-6,924.14
-8,947.21
Working capital
-3,879.57
12,335.87
-2,351.09
-9,268.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
62.02
-29.19
13.18
9.34
Op profit growth
105.96
-34.91
9.77
19.5
EBIT growth
151.7
-39.7
-5.93
14.99
Net profit growth
258.38
-16.46
-32.49
11.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,49,526.98
6,84,829.22
5,31,792.54
3,60,463.51
4,24,961.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,49,526.98
6,84,829.22
5,31,792.54
3,60,463.51
4,24,961.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16,002.26
8,108.14
8,901.64
11,270.51
10,010.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
ONGC
258.89
|8
|3,25,514.72
|11,984.02
|4.73
|33,880.88
|259.84
Oil India Ltd
OIL
481.1
|11.31
|78,239.83
|1,834.07
|2.01
|5,246.21
|292.86
Deep Industries Ltd
DEEPINDS
589.65
|32.32
|3,776.96
|29.79
|0.41
|109.27
|203.26
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
HINDOILEXP
198.66
|72.35
|2,630.98
|1.11
|0
|47.43
|77.55
Asian Energy Services Ltd
ASIANENE
394.65
|41.27
|1,768.37
|9.95
|0
|97.72
|73.19
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Om Prakash Singh
Director (Production)
Pankaj Kumar
Independent Director
Prabhaskar Rai
Independent Director
Madhav Singh
Chairman & CEO
ARUN KUMAR SINGH
Director (Explorations)
Sushma Rawat
Nominee (Govt)
Praveen Mal Khanooja
Director (Human Resources)
Manish Patil
Director (Finance) & CFO
Vivek Chandrakant Tongaonkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajni Kant
Director (Corporate Affairs)
Arunangshu Sarkar
Summary
Maharatna Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is the largest crude oil and natural gas Company in India, contributing around 75% to Indian domestic production. Crude oil is the raw material used by downstream companies like IOC, BPCL, and HPCL (subsidiary of ONGC) to produce petroleum products like Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene, Naphtha, and Cooking Gas-LPG. The Government of India (GoI) held 60.41% stake in ONGC as on 31 March, 2023. The Company is engaged in exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and value added products.This largest natural gas company ranks 11th among global energy majors (Platts). It is the only public sector Indian company to feature in Fortunes Most Admired Energy Companies list. ONGC ranks 18th in Oil and Gas operations and 220 overall in Forbes Global 2000.ONGCs wholly owned subsidiary and overseas arm ONGC Videsh is Indias largest international oil and gas E&P Company with 39 projects in 18 countries including Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Kazakhstan, Mozambique, Myanmar, Russia, South Sudan, Sudan, Venezuela, Vietnam, New Zealand and Namibia. ONGC Videsh is currently producing about 285,000 barrels of oil and oil equivalent gas per day and has total oil and gas reserves (2P) of about 704 mmtoe as on 1 April 2017. ONGC was set up under the visionary leadership of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. Pandit Nehru reposed faith in Shri Keshav Dev Malviya who laid the foundation of ONGC in the form of Oil and Gas division, und
The Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹258.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is ₹325690.85 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is 7.61 and 0.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is ₹204.5 and ₹345 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.05%, 3 Years at 21.86%, 1 Year at 24.32%, 6 Month at -5.76%, 3 Month at -11.35% and 1 Month at -1.32%.
