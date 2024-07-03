iifl-logo-icon 1
258.89
(5.21%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:03 PM

  • Open248.45
  • Day's High262.75
  • 52 Wk High345
  • Prev. Close246.07
  • Day's Low247.99
  • 52 Wk Low 204.5
  • Turnover (lac)1,28,805.34
  • P/E7.61
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value259.85
  • EPS32.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,25,690.85
  • Div. Yield4.98
  • Open319
  • Day's High337
  • Spot334.7
  • Prev. Close320
  • Day's Low315.85
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot1,925
  • OI(Chg %)1,17,84,850 (37.61%)
  • Roll Over%3.79
  • Roll Cost0.67
  • Traded Vol.4,11,85,375 (4.85%)
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Crude Oil & Natural Gas

Open

248.45

Prev. Close

246.07

Turnover(Lac.)

1,28,805.34

Day's High

262.75

Day's Low

247.99

52 Week's High

345

52 Week's Low

204.5

Book Value

259.85

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,25,690.85

P/E

7.61

EPS

32.34

Divi. Yield

4.98

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

Record Date: 20 Nov, 2024

arrow

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

ONGC increases stake in subsidiary OPaL to 95.69%

ONGC increases stake in subsidiary OPaL to 95.69%

4 Dec 2024|09:22 AM

The complex also includes modern facilities for pyrolysis gasoline hydrogenation, butadiene extraction, and benzene extraction.

Top Stocks for today - 4th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 4th December 2024

4 Dec 2024|07:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Power, Honasa Consumer, Mahindra and IndiGo, etc.

ONGC Expands Global Reach with New Stake in Azerbaijan’s ACG Oil Field

ONGC Expands Global Reach with New Stake in Azerbaijan’s ACG Oil Field

30 Nov 2024|07:33 PM

The deal worth $60 million was sealed on 29 November 2024 and is a strategic one for ONGC Videsh to further build upon its presence in the country's energy sector of Azerbaijan.

ONGC logs 34% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

ONGC logs 34% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

12 Nov 2024|01:19 PM

The PSU oil giant's revenue for Q2 was ₹33,881 Crore, down 4% from ₹35,266 Crore in the previous quarter.

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:51 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.89%

Non-Promoter- 37.45%

Institutions: 37.45%

Non-Institutions: 3.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6,290.14

6,290.14

6,290.14

6,290.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,99,686.37

2,53,682.18

2,30,857.95

1,98,268.43

Net Worth

3,05,976.51

2,59,972.32

2,37,148.09

2,04,558.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,10,318.86

68,087.18

96,165.84

84,963.07

yoy growth (%)

62.02

-29.19

13.18

9.34

Raw materials

142.94

426.35

-246.99

-5,552.85

As % of sales

0.12

0.62

0.25

6.53

Employee costs

-11,082.09

-10,126.54

-11,512.42

-11,381.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

41,039.98

15,027.75

25,286.87

28,892.47

Depreciation

-17,545.7

-16,327.37

-18,616.85

-14,470.17

Tax paid

-734.24

-5,156.35

-6,924.14

-8,947.21

Working capital

-3,879.57

12,335.87

-2,351.09

-9,268.9

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

62.02

-29.19

13.18

9.34

Op profit growth

105.96

-34.91

9.77

19.5

EBIT growth

151.7

-39.7

-5.93

14.99

Net profit growth

258.38

-16.46

-32.49

11.42

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,49,526.98

6,84,829.22

5,31,792.54

3,60,463.51

4,24,961.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,49,526.98

6,84,829.22

5,31,792.54

3,60,463.51

4,24,961.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16,002.26

8,108.14

8,901.64

11,270.51

10,010.17

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

ONGC

258.89

83,25,514.7211,984.024.7333,880.88259.84

Oil India Ltd

OIL

481.1

11.3178,239.831,834.072.015,246.21292.86

Deep Industries Ltd

DEEPINDS

589.65

32.323,776.9629.790.41109.27203.26

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd

HINDOILEXP

198.66

72.352,630.981.11047.4377.55

Asian Energy Services Ltd

ASIANENE

394.65

41.271,768.379.95097.7273.19

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Om Prakash Singh

Director (Production)

Pankaj Kumar

Independent Director

Prabhaskar Rai

Independent Director

Madhav Singh

Chairman & CEO

ARUN KUMAR SINGH

Director (Explorations)

Sushma Rawat

Nominee (Govt)

Praveen Mal Khanooja

Director (Human Resources)

Manish Patil

Director (Finance) & CFO

Vivek Chandrakant Tongaonkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajni Kant

Director (Corporate Affairs)

Arunangshu Sarkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

Summary

Maharatna Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is the largest crude oil and natural gas Company in India, contributing around 75% to Indian domestic production. Crude oil is the raw material used by downstream companies like IOC, BPCL, and HPCL (subsidiary of ONGC) to produce petroleum products like Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene, Naphtha, and Cooking Gas-LPG. The Government of India (GoI) held 60.41% stake in ONGC as on 31 March, 2023. The Company is engaged in exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and value added products.This largest natural gas company ranks 11th among global energy majors (Platts). It is the only public sector Indian company to feature in Fortunes Most Admired Energy Companies list. ONGC ranks 18th in Oil and Gas operations and 220 overall in Forbes Global 2000.ONGCs wholly owned subsidiary and overseas arm ONGC Videsh is Indias largest international oil and gas E&P Company with 39 projects in 18 countries including Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Kazakhstan, Mozambique, Myanmar, Russia, South Sudan, Sudan, Venezuela, Vietnam, New Zealand and Namibia. ONGC Videsh is currently producing about 285,000 barrels of oil and oil equivalent gas per day and has total oil and gas reserves (2P) of about 704 mmtoe as on 1 April 2017. ONGC was set up under the visionary leadership of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. Pandit Nehru reposed faith in Shri Keshav Dev Malviya who laid the foundation of ONGC in the form of Oil and Gas division, und
Company FAQs

What is the Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd share price today?

The Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹258.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is ₹325690.85 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is 7.61 and 0.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is ₹204.5 and ₹345 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd?

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.05%, 3 Years at 21.86%, 1 Year at 24.32%, 6 Month at -5.76%, 3 Month at -11.35% and 1 Month at -1.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.89 %
Institutions - 37.46 %
Public - 3.65 %

