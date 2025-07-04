iifl-logo
ONGC signs pact with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

4 Jul 2025 , 12:55 PM

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has entered into a strategic heads of agreement with Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd (MOL). The two companies have collaborated for building, owning, and operating two very large ethane carriers (VLECs).

As per the companies, this proposed relationship reflects a mutual commitment to strengthen India’s petrochemical supply chain. This will also enhance global cooperation in the energy transport segment.

The company will be utilised to ship imported ethane from international markets to ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPaL). It is a dedicated subsidiary of the company located in Dahej, Gujarat.

The company will use Ethane for production of ethylene. It is a critical component for plastics, synthetic fibres, and chemicals. This marks a significant collaboration for domestic manufacturing and industrial development.

In another development, the company has established a permanent Disaster Management and Yatri Niwas complex in Baltal, Ganderbal district. This will support pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra.

The complex is spread across 6,315 square metres. It includes accommodation facilities, VIP guest houses, security infrastructure, and emergency response provisions.

Additionally, the Baltal Centre is part of ONGC’s broader CSR initiatives to develop similar complexes at four key locations. The four locations, as per the company, include Jammu and Kashmir, Baltal, and Sidhra.

