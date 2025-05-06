iifl-logo
Long Build Up

Position LONG BUILD UP-INDEX OPTION

Options

Futures

Calls

Puts

Symbol
Strike Price
Prev OI
Curr. OI (%Chg)
LTP (%Chg)

23,450.00

600

675

(12.5%)

1,353.2

(0.11%)

Position LONG BUILD UP-STOCKS OPTION

Options

Futures

Calls

Puts

Symbol
Strike Price
Prev OI
Curr. OI (%Chg)
LTP (%Chg)

260.00

48,000

78,78,000

(16,312.5%)

1.25

(400%)

3,450.00

450

46,650

(10,266.67%)

47

(54.61%)

1,540.00

325

31,850

(9,700%)

25

(150%)

880.00

700

67,200

(9,500%)

2.8

(1.82%)

3,240.00

250

13,500

(5,300%)

27.75

(124.7%)

2,460.00

825

41,250

(4,900%)

10

(250.88%)

3,400.00

750

24,750

(3,200%)

7.6

(68.89%)

415.00

3,100

83,700

(2,600%)

30.6

(10.07%)

2,220.00

3,575

89,100

(2,392.31%)

66

(215.79%)

1,020.00

6,400

1,35,200

(2,012.5%)

2.3

(15%)

3,140.00

1,500

28,250

(1,783.33%)

66

(88.3%)

2,260.00

4,400

82,775

(1,781.25%)

50

(233.33%)

3,760.00

10,650

1,92,450

(1,707.04%)

43.8

(10.05%)

2,000.00

16,500

2,93,975

(1,681.67%)

221.2

(93.87%)

212.50

7,500

1,32,500

(1,666.67%)

9.5

(1.6%)

3,080.00

1,000

16,000

(1,500%)

99.55

(110.02%)

126.00

34,800

5,45,200

(1,466.67%)

4.7

(70.91%)

3,360.00

1,000

15,500

(1,450%)

10.5

(107.92%)

1,640.00

3,900

57,850

(1,383.33%)

6.7

(78.67%)

134.00

33,775

4,39,075

(1,200%)

1.25

(38.89%)

1,520.00

3,900

47,125

(1,108.33%)

31

(111.6%)

3,120.00

1,750

20,750

(1,085.71%)

75.25

(126.66%)

160.00

97,350

10,79,700

(1,009.09%)

1.8

(140%)

990.00

8,000

86,400

(980%)

5.25

(61.54%)

123.00

11,600

1,21,800

(950%)

6

(73.91%)

124.00

17,400

1,79,800

(933.33%)

5.65

(66.18%)

3,040.00

750

7,750

(933.33%)

124.4

(96.37%)

122.00

1,04,400

10,49,800

(905.56%)

6.6

(73.68%)

760.00

4,650

46,500

(900%)

7.6

(11.76%)

207.50

47,200

4,57,250

(868.75%)

5.85

(10.38%)

1,460.00

17,225

1,66,725

(867.92%)

57.9

(93.32%)

2,500.00

16,225

1,38,325

(752.54%)

7.4

(289.47%)

1,680.00

70,350

5,95,000

(745.77%)

15.65

(20.38%)

245.00

5,46,000

44,07,000

(707.14%)

2.8

(300%)

690.00

14,725

1,17,800

(700%)

28.05

(0.18%)

113.00

6,48,000

50,08,500

(672.92%)

5.15

(80.7%)

250.00

7,17,000

52,62,000

(633.89%)

2.05

(310%)

700.00

43,700

3,20,150

(632.61%)

3.4

(47.83%)

440.00

29,450

2,10,800

(615.79%)

15.9

(17.78%)

1,920.00

1,500

10,500

(600%)

124.35

(4.72%)

2,320.00

7,975

52,525

(558.62%)

31.3

(286.42%)

720.00

2,000

13,000

(550%)

60.4

(16.49%)

1,600.00

23,075

1,49,500

(547.89%)

11.4

(140%)

61.00

37,500

2,40,000

(540%)

7.65

(7.75%)

455.00

4,650

29,450

(533.33%)

11.5

(76.92%)

3,180.00

2,000

12,500

(525%)

47.8

(165.56%)

127.00

34,800

2,14,600

(516.67%)

4.35

(89.13%)

147.50

1,06,200

6,23,925

(487.5%)

5.8

(90.16%)

152.50

26,550

1,54,875

(483.33%)

3.65

(108.57%)

2,180.00

6,325

36,850

(482.61%)

87.5

(185.02%)

3,060.00

4,750

26,750

(463.16%)

110.5

(114.98%)

930.00

63,200

3,53,600

(459.49%)

23

(20.1%)

2,280.00

9,625

53,075

(451.43%)

43

(227%)

3,220.00

2,000

11,000

(450%)

34.8

(180.65%)

960.00

16,800

91,200

(442.86%)

11.8

(25.53%)

114.00

10,12,500

54,27,000

(436%)

4.6

(87.76%)

2,150.00

1,500

7,875

(425%)

508.15

(74.02%)

850.00

900

4,500

(400%)

83.25

(0.48%)

217.50

1,20,000

6,00,000

(400%)

1.05

(10.53%)

2,140.00

12,650

62,150

(391.3%)

110.15

(161.02%)

3,350.00

12,000

57,750

(381.25%)

80

(55.19%)

205.00

8,100

37,800

(366.67%)

19.85

(5.87%)

3,520.00

500

2,250

(350%)

3.55

(3,450%)

435.00

6,200

27,900

(350%)

19

(35.71%)

870.00

7,000

31,000

(342.86%)

2.2

(25.71%)

2,160.00

15,950

69,575

(336.21%)

99.55

(171.62%)

1,500.00

1,00,425

4,30,950

(329.13%)

39.5

(115.26%)

240.00

23,04,000

96,75,000

(319.92%)

3.9

(271.43%)

31,000.00

500

2,050

(310%)

1,073

(7.3%)

270.00

8,95,050

35,30,475

(294.44%)

1.9

(137.5%)

680.00

45,600

1,78,600

(291.67%)

5.6

(45.45%)

3,200.00

20,250

79,250

(291.36%)

38.5

(152.46%)

2,700.00

1,91,625

7,32,000

(282%)

122.85

(177.94%)

3,400.00

51,200

1,94,400

(279.69%)

32.7

(22.24%)

117.00

1,01,325

3,76,350

(271.43%)

8.4

(33.33%)

117.00

2,83,500

10,46,250

(269.05%)

3.2

(113.33%)

197.50

8,850

32,450

(266.67%)

10.05

(6.91%)

122.00

11,40,750

40,70,250

(256.8%)

1.65

(135.71%)

217.50

24,300

86,400

(255.56%)

10.9

(2.35%)

940.00

30,400

1,07,200

(252.63%)

18.4

(18.71%)

2,800.00

1,78,125

6,24,375

(250.53%)

82.6

(215.27%)

2,240.00

40,150

1,39,700

(247.95%)

57.35

(205.87%)

107.00

6,08,000

20,96,000

(244.74%)

3.3

(94.12%)

215.00

5,61,150

18,70,500

(233.33%)

4.5

(8.43%)

108.00

8,64,000

28,48,000

(229.63%)

2.85

(96.55%)

3,300.00

12,000

38,500

(220.83%)

17.5

(182.26%)

5,200.00

875

2,800

(220%)

255.65

(13.47%)

3,550.00

13,800

43,650

(216.3%)

27.35

(55.84%)

6,700.00

37,400

1,16,500

(211.5%)

242.4

(6.39%)

285.00

78,975

2,42,775

(207.41%)

0.6

(100%)

970.00

21,600

66,400

(207.41%)

9.1

(40%)

106.00

8,64,000

26,32,000

(204.63%)

3.8

(85.37%)

640.00

1,13,050

3,43,900

(204.2%)

14.8

(42.31%)

3,100.00

42,750

1,30,000

(204.09%)

85.05

(114.77%)

730.00

9,300

27,900

(200%)

13.55

(26.64%)

470.00

1,20,900

3,61,150

(198.72%)

6.15

(23%)

195.00

8,28,825

24,73,575

(198.44%)

11.35

(8.1%)

114.00

14,96,000

43,84,000

(193.05%)

1.25

(150%)

115.00

3,18,450

9,26,400

(190.91%)

9.65

(29.53%)

116.00

35,04,000

1,00,16,000

(185.84%)

0.9

(157.14%)

Premium

Discount

Script
Spot
Future
Premium(%)

IEX

200.55

200.57

0.01%

OIL

427.00

427.05

0.01%

GODREJPROP

2,243.80

2,244.10

0.01%

UPL

627.90

628.00

0.01%

JSWENERGY

487.95

488.05

0.02%

What is a Long Build-Up?

The long build-up is a market situation wherein traders increasingly get long positions for the price of an asset to rally. This usually occurs in situations when the price of a certain security or index rises, combined with an increase in open interest, showing that more and more investors are buying into the market. Long build-up usually signals a feeling of bullishness because such situations are normally driven either by positive news about companies or great market conditions. It is a perfect moment for traders who want to invest, as it shows growing confidence in the asset's upward potential.

In practice, the identification of a long build-up is based on the observation of price trends and changes in OI. For example, if a certain stock is trading in the range from ₹ 100 to ₹ 110, and OI increases by 15%, it shows new buyers entering the fray. Therefore, it strengthens the bullish outlook in the market. Technical indicators like moving averages, support, and resistance levels are used very frequently by traders to confirm the strength of the long build-up and undertake proper trading decisions.

How to Analyze Long Build-Up

There are a few aspects that traders must look into for effective analysis. They are -

  • Price Movement: Observe upward trending prices; a continuing rise denotes good buying interest..
  • Change in Open Interest: An increasing OI should be sought with a price rise to confirm the establishment of new positions..
  • Volume Analysis:High trading volume during price increases suggests robust market participation and strengthens the bullish signal.
  • Market Sentiment: Keep in mind the general market conditions and news that will influence investor behavior. Good sentiment increases the probability of a long buildup.
  • Technical Indicators: RSI or Moving Averages can be used to assess momentum and find possible entry points.

In combination, these elements help a trader get a more effective assessment of whether a long build-up is likely to continue and thereby aid in better trading decisions.

FAQs

What is buildup in trading?

Buildup in trading refers to the accumulation of positions by traders, indicating their expectations for future price movements. A long buildup suggests bullish sentiment, while a short buildup indicates bearish expectations.

What is the difference between short buildup and long buildup?

Short buildup occurs when investors take short positions expecting prices to fall, while long buildup involves taking long positions anticipating price increases. The former reflects bearish sentiment, whereas the latter indicates bullish sentiment.

What is the short build-up in Nifty?

The short build-up in Nifty refers to an increase in open interest along with a decrease in Nifty's price, suggesting that investors are betting on further declines in the index.

What is OI build-up in the stock market?

OI (Open Interest) buildup refers to the increase in outstanding contracts for options or futures. It indicates market activity and sentiment; rising OI with increasing prices suggests strong bullish sentiment.

What if the put OI is high?

A high level of put open interest indicates that many traders are buying puts, suggesting bearish sentiment regarding the underlying asset's future price. This scenario can imply that investors expect a decline and are hedging against potential losses. Additionally, high put OI may act as a support level if traders begin unwinding those positions as prices stabilize or rise. Monitoring put OI helps assess market psychology and potential reversals.

What if the change in OI is negative?

A negative change in open interest typically indicates that positions are being closed rather than opened, which may suggest weakening market interest or a potential reversal in trend direction.

