Long Build Up

Symbol
Strike Price
Prev OI
Curr. OI (%Chg)
LTP (%Chg)
23,450.00
600
675
(12.5%)
1,353.2
(0.11%)
Symbol
Strike Price
Prev OI
Curr. OI (%Chg)
LTP (%Chg)
260.00
48,000
78,78,000
(16,312.5%)
1.25
(400%)
3,450.00
450
46,650
(10,266.67%)
47
(54.61%)
1,540.00
325
31,850
(9,700%)
25
(150%)
880.00
700
67,200
(9,500%)
2.8
(1.82%)
3,240.00
250
13,500
(5,300%)
27.75
(124.7%)
2,460.00
825
41,250
(4,900%)
10
(250.88%)
3,400.00
750
24,750
(3,200%)
7.6
(68.89%)
415.00
3,100
83,700
(2,600%)
30.6
(10.07%)
2,220.00
3,575
89,100
(2,392.31%)
66
(215.79%)
1,020.00
6,400
1,35,200
(2,012.5%)
2.3
(15%)
3,140.00
1,500
28,250
(1,783.33%)
66
(88.3%)
2,260.00
4,400
82,775
(1,781.25%)
50
(233.33%)
3,760.00
10,650
1,92,450
(1,707.04%)
43.8
(10.05%)
2,000.00
16,500
2,93,975
(1,681.67%)
221.2
(93.87%)
212.50
7,500
1,32,500
(1,666.67%)
9.5
(1.6%)
3,080.00
1,000
16,000
(1,500%)
99.55
(110.02%)
126.00
34,800
5,45,200
(1,466.67%)
4.7
(70.91%)
3,360.00
1,000
15,500
(1,450%)
10.5
(107.92%)
1,640.00
3,900
57,850
(1,383.33%)
6.7
(78.67%)
134.00
33,775
4,39,075
(1,200%)
1.25
(38.89%)
1,520.00
3,900
47,125
(1,108.33%)
31
(111.6%)
3,120.00
1,750
20,750
(1,085.71%)
75.25
(126.66%)
160.00
97,350
10,79,700
(1,009.09%)
1.8
(140%)
990.00
8,000
86,400
(980%)
5.25
(61.54%)
123.00
11,600
1,21,800
(950%)
6
(73.91%)
124.00
17,400
1,79,800
(933.33%)
5.65
(66.18%)
3,040.00
750
7,750
(933.33%)
124.4
(96.37%)
122.00
1,04,400
10,49,800
(905.56%)
6.6
(73.68%)
760.00
4,650
46,500
(900%)
7.6
(11.76%)
207.50
47,200
4,57,250
(868.75%)
5.85
(10.38%)
1,460.00
17,225
1,66,725
(867.92%)
57.9
(93.32%)
2,500.00
16,225
1,38,325
(752.54%)
7.4
(289.47%)
1,680.00
70,350
5,95,000
(745.77%)
15.65
(20.38%)
245.00
5,46,000
44,07,000
(707.14%)
2.8
(300%)
690.00
14,725
1,17,800
(700%)
28.05
(0.18%)
113.00
6,48,000
50,08,500
(672.92%)
5.15
(80.7%)
250.00
7,17,000
52,62,000
(633.89%)
2.05
(310%)
700.00
43,700
3,20,150
(632.61%)
3.4
(47.83%)
440.00
29,450
2,10,800
(615.79%)
15.9
(17.78%)
1,920.00
1,500
10,500
(600%)
124.35
(4.72%)
2,320.00
7,975
52,525
(558.62%)
31.3
(286.42%)
720.00
2,000
13,000
(550%)
60.4
(16.49%)
1,600.00
23,075
1,49,500
(547.89%)
11.4
(140%)
61.00
37,500
2,40,000
(540%)
7.65
(7.75%)
455.00
4,650
29,450
(533.33%)
11.5
(76.92%)
3,180.00
2,000
12,500
(525%)
47.8
(165.56%)
127.00
34,800
2,14,600
(516.67%)
4.35
(89.13%)
147.50
1,06,200
6,23,925
(487.5%)
5.8
(90.16%)
152.50
26,550
1,54,875
(483.33%)
3.65
(108.57%)
2,180.00
6,325
36,850
(482.61%)
87.5
(185.02%)
3,060.00
4,750
26,750
(463.16%)
110.5
(114.98%)
930.00
63,200
3,53,600
(459.49%)
23
(20.1%)
2,280.00
9,625
53,075
(451.43%)
43
(227%)
3,220.00
2,000
11,000
(450%)
34.8
(180.65%)
960.00
16,800
91,200
(442.86%)
11.8
(25.53%)
114.00
10,12,500
54,27,000
(436%)
4.6
(87.76%)
2,150.00
1,500
7,875
(425%)
508.15
(74.02%)
850.00
900
4,500
(400%)
83.25
(0.48%)
217.50
1,20,000
6,00,000
(400%)
1.05
(10.53%)
2,140.00
12,650
62,150
(391.3%)
110.15
(161.02%)
3,350.00
12,000
57,750
(381.25%)
80
(55.19%)
205.00
8,100
37,800
(366.67%)
19.85
(5.87%)
3,520.00
500
2,250
(350%)
3.55
(3,450%)
435.00
6,200
27,900
(350%)
19
(35.71%)
870.00
7,000
31,000
(342.86%)
2.2
(25.71%)
2,160.00
15,950
69,575
(336.21%)
99.55
(171.62%)
1,500.00
1,00,425
4,30,950
(329.13%)
39.5
(115.26%)
240.00
23,04,000
96,75,000
(319.92%)
3.9
(271.43%)
31,000.00
500
2,050
(310%)
1,073
(7.3%)
270.00
8,95,050
35,30,475
(294.44%)
1.9
(137.5%)
680.00
45,600
1,78,600
(291.67%)
5.6
(45.45%)
3,200.00
20,250
79,250
(291.36%)
38.5
(152.46%)
2,700.00
1,91,625
7,32,000
(282%)
122.85
(177.94%)
3,400.00
51,200
1,94,400
(279.69%)
32.7
(22.24%)
117.00
1,01,325
3,76,350
(271.43%)
8.4
(33.33%)
117.00
2,83,500
10,46,250
(269.05%)
3.2
(113.33%)
197.50
8,850
32,450
(266.67%)
10.05
(6.91%)
122.00
11,40,750
40,70,250
(256.8%)
1.65
(135.71%)
217.50
24,300
86,400
(255.56%)
10.9
(2.35%)
940.00
30,400
1,07,200
(252.63%)
18.4
(18.71%)
2,800.00
1,78,125
6,24,375
(250.53%)
82.6
(215.27%)
2,240.00
40,150
1,39,700
(247.95%)
57.35
(205.87%)
107.00
6,08,000
20,96,000
(244.74%)
3.3
(94.12%)
215.00
5,61,150
18,70,500
(233.33%)
4.5
(8.43%)
108.00
8,64,000
28,48,000
(229.63%)
2.85
(96.55%)
3,300.00
12,000
38,500
(220.83%)
17.5
(182.26%)
5,200.00
875
2,800
(220%)
255.65
(13.47%)
3,550.00
13,800
43,650
(216.3%)
27.35
(55.84%)
6,700.00
37,400
1,16,500
(211.5%)
242.4
(6.39%)
285.00
78,975
2,42,775
(207.41%)
0.6
(100%)
970.00
21,600
66,400
(207.41%)
9.1
(40%)
106.00
8,64,000
26,32,000
(204.63%)
3.8
(85.37%)
640.00
1,13,050
3,43,900
(204.2%)
14.8
(42.31%)
3,100.00
42,750
1,30,000
(204.09%)
85.05
(114.77%)
730.00
9,300
27,900
(200%)
13.55
(26.64%)
470.00
1,20,900
3,61,150
(198.72%)
6.15
(23%)
195.00
8,28,825
24,73,575
(198.44%)
11.35
(8.1%)
114.00
14,96,000
43,84,000
(193.05%)
1.25
(150%)
115.00
3,18,450
9,26,400
(190.91%)
9.65
(29.53%)
116.00
35,04,000
1,00,16,000
(185.84%)
0.9
(157.14%)
Discount
Script
Spot
Future
Premium(%)
IEX
200.55
200.57
0.01%
OIL
427.00
427.05
0.01%
GODREJPROP
2,243.80
2,244.10
0.01%
UPL
627.90
628.00
0.01%
JSWENERGY
487.95
488.05
0.02%
The long build-up is a market situation wherein traders increasingly get long positions for the price of an asset to rally. This usually occurs in situations when the price of a certain security or index rises, combined with an increase in open interest, showing that more and more investors are buying into the market. Long build-up usually signals a feeling of bullishness because such situations are normally driven either by positive news about companies or great market conditions. It is a perfect moment for traders who want to invest, as it shows growing confidence in the asset's upward potential.
In practice, the identification of a long build-up is based on the observation of price trends and changes in OI. For example, if a certain stock is trading in the range from ₹ 100 to ₹ 110, and OI increases by 15%, it shows new buyers entering the fray. Therefore, it strengthens the bullish outlook in the market. Technical indicators like moving averages, support, and resistance levels are used very frequently by traders to confirm the strength of the long build-up and undertake proper trading decisions.
There are a few aspects that traders must look into for effective analysis. They are -
In combination, these elements help a trader get a more effective assessment of whether a long build-up is likely to continue and thereby aid in better trading decisions.
Buildup in trading refers to the accumulation of positions by traders, indicating their expectations for future price movements. A long buildup suggests bullish sentiment, while a short buildup indicates bearish expectations.
Short buildup occurs when investors take short positions expecting prices to fall, while long buildup involves taking long positions anticipating price increases. The former reflects bearish sentiment, whereas the latter indicates bullish sentiment.
The short build-up in Nifty refers to an increase in open interest along with a decrease in Nifty's price, suggesting that investors are betting on further declines in the index.
OI (Open Interest) buildup refers to the increase in outstanding contracts for options or futures. It indicates market activity and sentiment; rising OI with increasing prices suggests strong bullish sentiment.
A high level of put open interest indicates that many traders are buying puts, suggesting bearish sentiment regarding the underlying asset's future price. This scenario can imply that investors expect a decline and are hedging against potential losses. Additionally, high put OI may act as a support level if traders begin unwinding those positions as prices stabilize or rise. Monitoring put OI helps assess market psychology and potential reversals.
