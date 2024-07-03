Summary

HCL Technologies Limited is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises re-imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. The Company is primarily engaged in providing a range of software services, business process outsourcing and infrastructure services. It leverages an extensive offshore global technology workforce and intellectual properties to deliver solutions across select verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences & Technology Healthcare Services, Public Services, Retail & CPG, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics, Telecom, Government, Media, Publishing and Entertainment.HCL Technologies Limited was incorporated on November 12, 1991 as HCL Overseas Limited. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on February 10, 1992. In July 14, 1994, name of the Company changed to HCL Consulting Limited. In 1996, Company formed a 50:50 joint venture namely HCL Perot Systems NV with Perot Systems Corporation to provide access to high value client base of Perot Systems. HCL Technologies focuses on Transformational Outsourcing, working with clients in areas that impact and re-define the core of their business after their IPO in 1999 with aim of foray into the global IT landscape and in the same year, the company changed its name to HCL Technologies Ltd. The company started to create wholly owned subsidiaries to cater specific geographic regions from

Read More