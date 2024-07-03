iifl-logo-icon 1
HCL Technologies Ltd Share Price

1,953.05
(0.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,951.25
  • Day's High1,973.4
  • 52 Wk High1,992.1
  • Prev. Close1,946.65
  • Day's Low1,930
  • 52 Wk Low 1,235
  • Turnover (lac)34,939.2
  • P/E44.75
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value166.43
  • EPS43.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,29,992.36
  • Div. Yield2.67
  • Open1,547.65
  • Day's High1,590.65
  • Spot1,586.5
  • Prev. Close1,578.65
  • Day's Low1,547.65
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot350
  • OI(Chg %)7,48,650 (20.72%)
  • Roll Over%1.56
  • Roll Cost1.55
  • Traded Vol.32,52,550 (-52.74%)
HCL Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1,951.25

Prev. Close

1,946.65

Turnover(Lac.)

34,939.2

Day's High

1,973.4

Day's Low

1,930

52 Week's High

1,992.1

52 Week's Low

1,235

Book Value

166.43

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,29,992.36

P/E

44.75

EPS

43.51

Divi. Yield

2.67

HCL Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 12

Record Date: 22 Oct, 2024

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

HCL Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

HCL Tech Joins Tasman Council to Enhance Digital Experience for NZ Residents

HCL Tech Joins Tasman Council to Enhance Digital Experience for NZ Residents

11 Nov 2024|11:51 AM

HCL Tech will implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 to establish an advanced digital platform, aimed at enhancing interactions and services for the district.

HCLTech Expands Digital Partnership with Transport for NSW in 5-Year Deal

HCLTech Expands Digital Partnership with Transport for NSW in 5-Year Deal

24 Oct 2024|03:56 PM

The collaboration is designed to create a secure, future-ready infrastructure, enabling seamless onboarding of new transport applications.

HCL Tech Announces ₹12 Interim Dividend, Q2 Profit Jumps 10.5%

HCL Tech Announces ₹12 Interim Dividend, Q2 Profit Jumps 10.5%

15 Oct 2024|11:53 AM

The company's revenue from operations increased by 8.2%, totaling ₹28,862 Crore, compared to ₹26,672 Crore in the same quarter last year.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

HCLTech Extends AI-Powered Partnership with Xerox

HCLTech Extends AI-Powered Partnership with Xerox

27 Aug 2024|11:47 AM

The collaboration has led to the joint securing of 215 US patents and the establishment of R&D labs that align with Xerox’s infrastructure and standards.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

HCL Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.45%

Foreign: 16.45%

Indian: 44.35%

Non-Promoter- 34.47%

Institutions: 34.47%

Non-Institutions: 4.52%

Custodian: 0.18%

Share Price

HCL Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

543

543

543

543

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38,927

40,561

42,048

43,010

Net Worth

39,470

41,104

42,591

43,553

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

40,638

35,673

32,606

22,073

yoy growth (%)

13.91

9.4

47.71

14.25

Raw materials

-150

-139

-148

-188

As % of sales

0.36

0.38

0.45

0.85

Employee costs

-15,872

-11,749

-9,916

-7,365

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

13,268

12,410

11,177

9,125

Depreciation

-2,615

-2,813

-1,952

-893

Tax paid

-2,394

-3,667

-2,208

-1,763

Working capital

778

8,120

-5,508

-2,661

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.91

9.4

47.71

14.25

Op profit growth

4.68

12.94

36.84

18.88

EBIT growth

6.27

10.26

24.78

9.79

Net profit growth

24.37

-2.51

21.82

7.11

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,09,913

1,01,456

85,651

75,379

70,676

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,09,913

1,01,456

85,651

75,379

70,676

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,495

1,358

1,067

927

589

HCL Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT HCL Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

ROSHNI NADAR MALHOTRA

Independent Director

Deepak Kapoor

Independent Director

S Madhavan

Independent Director

Mohan Chellappa

Independent Director

Nishi Vasudeva

Independent Director

Robin Abrams

Independent Director

Sosale Shankara Sastry

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shikhar Neelkamal Malhotra

Independent Director

R Srinivasan Ramanathan

Independent Director

Simon John England

Independent Director

Thomas Sieber

Independent Director

VANITHA NARAYANAN

Managing Director & CEO

C Vijayakumar

Independent Director

Bhavani Balasubramanian

Independent Director

Lee Fang Chew

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HCL Technologies Ltd

Summary

HCL Technologies Limited is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises re-imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. The Company is primarily engaged in providing a range of software services, business process outsourcing and infrastructure services. It leverages an extensive offshore global technology workforce and intellectual properties to deliver solutions across select verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences & Technology Healthcare Services, Public Services, Retail & CPG, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics, Telecom, Government, Media, Publishing and Entertainment.HCL Technologies Limited was incorporated on November 12, 1991 as HCL Overseas Limited. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on February 10, 1992. In July 14, 1994, name of the Company changed to HCL Consulting Limited. In 1996, Company formed a 50:50 joint venture namely HCL Perot Systems NV with Perot Systems Corporation to provide access to high value client base of Perot Systems. HCL Technologies focuses on Transformational Outsourcing, working with clients in areas that impact and re-define the core of their business after their IPO in 1999 with aim of foray into the global IT landscape and in the same year, the company changed its name to HCL Technologies Ltd. The company started to create wholly owned subsidiaries to cater specific geographic regions from
Company FAQs

What is the HCL Technologies Ltd share price today?

The HCL Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1953.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of HCL Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HCL Technologies Ltd is ₹529992.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HCL Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HCL Technologies Ltd is 44.75 and 14.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HCL Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HCL Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HCL Technologies Ltd is ₹1235 and ₹1992.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HCL Technologies Ltd?

HCL Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.18%, 3 Years at 13.65%, 1 Year at 35.40%, 6 Month at 31.44%, 3 Month at 9.45% and 1 Month at 2.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HCL Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HCL Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.81 %
Institutions - 34.48 %
Public - 4.53 %

QUICKLINKS FOR HCL Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

