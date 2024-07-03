Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,951.25
Prev. Close₹1,946.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹34,939.2
Day's High₹1,973.4
Day's Low₹1,930
52 Week's High₹1,992.1
52 Week's Low₹1,235
Book Value₹166.43
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,29,992.36
P/E44.75
EPS43.51
Divi. Yield2.67
HCL Tech will implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 to establish an advanced digital platform, aimed at enhancing interactions and services for the district.Read More
The collaboration is designed to create a secure, future-ready infrastructure, enabling seamless onboarding of new transport applications.Read More
The company's revenue from operations increased by 8.2%, totaling ₹28,862 Crore, compared to ₹26,672 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
The collaboration has led to the joint securing of 215 US patents and the establishment of R&D labs that align with Xerox’s infrastructure and standards.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
543
543
543
543
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38,927
40,561
42,048
43,010
Net Worth
39,470
41,104
42,591
43,553
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
40,638
35,673
32,606
22,073
yoy growth (%)
13.91
9.4
47.71
14.25
Raw materials
-150
-139
-148
-188
As % of sales
0.36
0.38
0.45
0.85
Employee costs
-15,872
-11,749
-9,916
-7,365
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
13,268
12,410
11,177
9,125
Depreciation
-2,615
-2,813
-1,952
-893
Tax paid
-2,394
-3,667
-2,208
-1,763
Working capital
778
8,120
-5,508
-2,661
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.91
9.4
47.71
14.25
Op profit growth
4.68
12.94
36.84
18.88
EBIT growth
6.27
10.26
24.78
9.79
Net profit growth
24.37
-2.51
21.82
7.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,09,913
1,01,456
85,651
75,379
70,676
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,09,913
1,01,456
85,651
75,379
70,676
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,495
1,358
1,067
927
589
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
ROSHNI NADAR MALHOTRA
Independent Director
Deepak Kapoor
Independent Director
S Madhavan
Independent Director
Mohan Chellappa
Independent Director
Nishi Vasudeva
Independent Director
Robin Abrams
Independent Director
Sosale Shankara Sastry
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shikhar Neelkamal Malhotra
Independent Director
R Srinivasan Ramanathan
Independent Director
Simon John England
Independent Director
Thomas Sieber
Independent Director
VANITHA NARAYANAN
Managing Director & CEO
C Vijayakumar
Independent Director
Bhavani Balasubramanian
Independent Director
Lee Fang Chew
Reports by HCL Technologies Ltd
Summary
HCL Technologies Limited is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises re-imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. The Company is primarily engaged in providing a range of software services, business process outsourcing and infrastructure services. It leverages an extensive offshore global technology workforce and intellectual properties to deliver solutions across select verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences & Technology Healthcare Services, Public Services, Retail & CPG, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics, Telecom, Government, Media, Publishing and Entertainment.HCL Technologies Limited was incorporated on November 12, 1991 as HCL Overseas Limited. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on February 10, 1992. In July 14, 1994, name of the Company changed to HCL Consulting Limited. In 1996, Company formed a 50:50 joint venture namely HCL Perot Systems NV with Perot Systems Corporation to provide access to high value client base of Perot Systems. HCL Technologies focuses on Transformational Outsourcing, working with clients in areas that impact and re-define the core of their business after their IPO in 1999 with aim of foray into the global IT landscape and in the same year, the company changed its name to HCL Technologies Ltd. The company started to create wholly owned subsidiaries to cater specific geographic regions from
Read More
The HCL Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1953.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HCL Technologies Ltd is ₹529992.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HCL Technologies Ltd is 44.75 and 14.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HCL Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HCL Technologies Ltd is ₹1235 and ₹1992.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
HCL Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.18%, 3 Years at 13.65%, 1 Year at 35.40%, 6 Month at 31.44%, 3 Month at 9.45% and 1 Month at 2.96%.
