HCL Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
81,414
74,850
63,054
55,738
52,089
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
81,414
74,850
63,054
55,738
52,089
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,079
905
750
683
442
Total Income
82,493
75,755
63,804
56,421
52,531
Total Expenditure
63,333
58,085
47,577
40,239
39,631
PBIDT
19,160
17,670
16,227
16,182
12,900
Interest
382
259
254
352
381
PBDT
18,778
17,411
15,973
15,830
12,519
Depreciation
3,080
3,118
3,342
3,344
2,424
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3,621
3,429
2,724
2,550
2,082
Deferred Tax
362
0
-17
-122
128
Reported Profit After Tax
11,715
10,864
9,924
10,058
7,885
Minority Interest After NP
-1
-4
18
15
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
11,716
10,868
9,906
10,043
7,885
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
11,716
10,868
9,906
10,043
7,885
EPS (Unit Curr.)
43.27
40.14
36.51
37.01
29.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
2,000
1,900
1,600
300
150
Equity
543
543
543
543
543
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.53
23.6
25.73
29.03
24.76
PBDTM(%)
23.06
23.26
25.33
28.4
24.03
PATM(%)
14.38
14.51
15.73
18.04
15.13
HCL Tech will implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 to establish an advanced digital platform, aimed at enhancing interactions and services for the district.Read More
The collaboration is designed to create a secure, future-ready infrastructure, enabling seamless onboarding of new transport applications.Read More
The company's revenue from operations increased by 8.2%, totaling ₹28,862 Crore, compared to ₹26,672 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
The collaboration has led to the joint securing of 215 US patents and the establishment of R&D labs that align with Xerox’s infrastructure and standards.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.Read More
Walia's hiring comes as the current CFO, Prateek Aggarwal, steps down after nearly six years in the positionRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.Read More
HCLSoftware Actian Data Platform witnessed significant growth in Hybrid Data Management and Integration over the previous few years.Read More
HCL Tech to acquire French software firm Zeenea for €24 million, enhancing its GenAI and data engineering solutions.Read More
