Top Stocks for Today - 19th December 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.
HCL Tech: The business said that it has entered into an agreement for acquisition of the telco solutions business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for bolstering its engineering and AI-led network propositions for global communication service providers (CSPs). The business could be able to add industry intellectual property, product engineering and R&D talent.
Bharti Airtel: The company said that it has received approval from the board of directors for the first and final call of ₹401.25 per share. This includes a premium of ₹397.50. Total outstanding partly paid-up equity shares are about 39.23 Crore. These equity shares have a face value of ₹5 each, with a paid-up value of ₹1.25 each.
Amber Enterprises: The business informed that it is planning expansion of its state-of-art research and development (R&D) centre dedicated to HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) products in Punjab. It is planning an investment of ₹500 Crore in the facility over the period of Punjab’s incentive policy.
BPCL: The company said that its board has approved setting up a joint venture with Coal India Limited for establishment of a coal gasification project at Western Coalfields in Maharashtra, subject to regulatory approvals. In this arrangement, Coal India will hold a 51% stake in the JV.
Lupin: The pharma business said that its subsidiaries in the Philippines and Brazil have inked an exclusive licensing pact with Italy-based Neopharmed Gentili S.p.A.
