Axis Bank Q3 Gross advances jump ~14% to ₹11.71 Lakh Crore

6 Jan 2026 , 11:53 AM

In its results for the quarter ended December 2025, Axis Bank Ltd reported growth in advances and deposits. The private lender announced that its gross advances for the period came in at ₹11.71 Lakh Crore, up by 14% on a year-on-year basis against ₹10.26 Lakh Crore in the previous comparable period. This was 3.70% higher against ₹11.28 Lakh Crore in the previous quarter.

The bank said that its total deposits increased by 15% year-on-year to ₹12.61 Lakh Crore. In the previous comparable quarter, total deposits were reported at ₹10.96 Lakh Crore. This came in 4.8% y-o-y higher against ₹12.04 Lakh Crore in the previous quarter. 

CASA deposits at the end of December 2025 quarter came in 13.90% higher at ₹4.93 Lakh Crore. 

Furthermore, the company said that on a quarterly average basis, total deposits for the quarter under review came in at ₹11.97 Lakh Crore. This registered a growth of 12.30% on a year-on-year basis against the December 2024 quarter. CASA quarterly average balances witnessed a 8.90% y-o-y growth to ₹4.48 Lakh Crore. Term deposits were reported at ₹7.49 Lakh Crore, higher by 14.40% on a year-on-year basis.

The bank said that its net interest income (NII) was higher by 1.90% y-o-y at ₹13,744 Crore. Net profit for the period came in at ₹5,090 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

