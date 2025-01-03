iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nifty Energy

Nifty Energy SHARE PRICE

35,894.05

(178.15)negative-bottom arrow(0.49%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM

Open

35,807.44

Prev. Close

35,715.9

Market Cap.

56,17,257.38

Div Yield

2.18

PE

16.31

PB

16.31

35,770.55

36,202.05

Performance

One Week (%)

1.58

One Month (%)

-4.99

One Year (%)

5.97

YTD (%)

-9.55

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Nifty Energy LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Aegis Logistics Ltd

811.45

834.85

805

3,56,819

CESC Ltd

185.9

192.27

185.2

46,32,795

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

736.75

753.7

732.55

11,12,144

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd

2,033.7

2,049.95

1,960

3,04,472

ABB India Ltd

6,800.15

6,931.9

6,767

1,49,124

Castrol India Ltd

202.16

205.4

201.3

26,10,998

Reliance Industries Ltd

1,251.15

1,262.05

1,235.5

1,55,18,289

Siemens Ltd

6,609.7

6,740

6,596.35

2,96,272

Tata Power Company Ltd

396.65

402.95

395.45

82,50,296

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

296.4

299.15

294.35

48,05,616

NLC India Ltd

243.05

246.17

241.07

9,74,730

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

413.05

417.1

407.7

40,37,155

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

230.06

236.77

229.66

1,08,92,514

Thermax Ltd

4,139.7

4,316.95

4,090

3,44,227

Oil India Ltd

481.1

491.25

466

1,20,66,986

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

316.05

318

313.65

76,34,330

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

258.89

262.75

247.99

4,97,52,924

NTPC Ltd

339.85

344.5

337.05

86,81,975

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

138.14

139.83

137.13

1,45,53,423

Coal India Ltd

393.65

399.3

389.5

71,18,067

SJVN Ltd

109.09

111.79

108.9

73,65,168

GAIL (India) Ltd

191.09

193.76

189.74

1,65,84,339

NHPC Ltd

83.09

84.5

82.51

2,33,93,470

Mahanagar Gas Ltd

1,312.85

1,329.5

1,290

17,84,772

Suzlon Energy Ltd

61.95

63.25

61.8

4,26,11,404

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd

17.67

18.14

17.61

2,67,32,492

Adani Power Ltd

520.45

532.25

518.05

29,54,097

Torrent Power Ltd

1,513.45

1,540.25

1,508

2,99,736

Petronet LNG Ltd

329.45

334.25

329

61,57,029

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

441.35

453.4

423.4

99,60,678

Triveni Turbine Ltd

778.05

786

766

8,69,609

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd

367.05

372.7

365.5

3,26,103

JSW Energy Ltd

634.4

646.9

631.7

23,40,745

Adani Total Gas Ltd

727.65

750.8

725

7,98,893

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd

786.5

812.25

781.45

1,92,578

Gujarat Gas Ltd

514.15

517.9

503.05

4,36,461

Inox Wind Ltd

184.81

191.4

184.02

34,61,729

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

821.25

831

810

25,49,547

Adani Green Energy Ltd

1,038.25

1,069.9

1,036

21,42,238

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

15,131.4

15,412.9

15,100

45,259

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Share Price

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More
Share Price

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.