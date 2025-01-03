₹35,894.05
(178.15)(0.49%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹35,807.44
Prev. Close
₹35,715.9
Market Cap.
₹56,17,257.38
Div Yield
2.18
PE
16.31
PB
16.31
₹35,770.55
₹36,202.05
Performance
One Week (%)
1.58
One Month (%)
-4.99
One Year (%)
5.97
YTD (%)
-9.55
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Aegis Logistics Ltd
811.45
834.85
805
3,56,819
CESC Ltd
185.9
192.27
185.2
46,32,795
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
736.75
753.7
732.55
11,12,144
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd
2,033.7
2,049.95
1,960
3,04,472
ABB India Ltd
6,800.15
6,931.9
6,767
1,49,124
Castrol India Ltd
202.16
205.4
201.3
26,10,998
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,251.15
1,262.05
1,235.5
1,55,18,289
Siemens Ltd
6,609.7
6,740
6,596.35
2,96,272
Tata Power Company Ltd
396.65
402.95
395.45
82,50,296
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.4
299.15
294.35
48,05,616
NLC India Ltd
243.05
246.17
241.07
9,74,730
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
413.05
417.1
407.7
40,37,155
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
230.06
236.77
229.66
1,08,92,514
Thermax Ltd
4,139.7
4,316.95
4,090
3,44,227
Oil India Ltd
481.1
491.25
466
1,20,66,986
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
316.05
318
313.65
76,34,330
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
258.89
262.75
247.99
4,97,52,924
NTPC Ltd
339.85
344.5
337.05
86,81,975
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
138.14
139.83
137.13
1,45,53,423
Coal India Ltd
393.65
399.3
389.5
71,18,067
SJVN Ltd
109.09
111.79
108.9
73,65,168
GAIL (India) Ltd
191.09
193.76
189.74
1,65,84,339
NHPC Ltd
83.09
84.5
82.51
2,33,93,470
Mahanagar Gas Ltd
1,312.85
1,329.5
1,290
17,84,772
Suzlon Energy Ltd
61.95
63.25
61.8
4,26,11,404
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
17.67
18.14
17.61
2,67,32,492
Adani Power Ltd
520.45
532.25
518.05
29,54,097
Torrent Power Ltd
1,513.45
1,540.25
1,508
2,99,736
Petronet LNG Ltd
329.45
334.25
329
61,57,029
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
441.35
453.4
423.4
99,60,678
Triveni Turbine Ltd
778.05
786
766
8,69,609
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd
367.05
372.7
365.5
3,26,103
JSW Energy Ltd
634.4
646.9
631.7
23,40,745
Adani Total Gas Ltd
727.65
750.8
725
7,98,893
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd
786.5
812.25
781.45
1,92,578
Gujarat Gas Ltd
514.15
517.9
503.05
4,36,461
Inox Wind Ltd
184.81
191.4
184.02
34,61,729
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
821.25
831
810
25,49,547
Adani Green Energy Ltd
1,038.25
1,069.9
1,036
21,42,238
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
15,131.4
15,412.9
15,100
45,259
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
